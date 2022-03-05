Claremore holds off Edison for boys Class 5A state berth; Coweta sees season end

OWASSO — Claremore and McGuinness secured state tournament spots with victories in the Class 5A area consolation finals Saturday night.

The Zebras defeated Edison, 53-42, while the Irish downed Coweta 63-57. The state quarterfinals begin Thursday in the Oklahoma City area.

Claremore 53, Edison 42: Kort Seidel had a team-high 17 points for the Zebras (17-10). Teammates Michael McHugh and Keith Watson both finished with 10 points. Jay Overton-Tobie had a game-high 21 points for the Eagles (14-11).

Claremore held a slim 34-32 lead after three periods, but then pulled away in the final stanza. McHugh had a couple of 3-pointers early in the frame to get things started.

Seidel hit another 3-pointer to make it 49-39 with just under two minutes remaining. Jase Lagers then made a pair of free throws and a layup in the final minute for some added insurance.

Claremore led 13-10 after the first quarter. Edison got the final five points of the frame though and carried that momentum over into the second period.

The Eagles got their first lead of the game at 20-17 at the 6:11 mark of the second thanks to back-to-back 3-pointers from Cooper Falling.

Edison stayed ahead the rest of the half and eventually took a 22-20 edge to the locker room. Free throws were a key in the first half. The Eagles made 6-of-9 while the Zebras hit just 5-of-10.

Claremore responded to take the lead after three quarters. Seidel had all but two of the points in the frame. That set the stage for the Zebras’ stout effort in the final stanza.

CLAREMORE 53, EDISON 42

Edison 10 12 10 10 — 42

Claremore 13 7 14 19 — 53

Edison (14-11): Overton-Tobie 21, Johnson 9, Falling 6, R. Hawkins 3, Chavez 2, C. Hawkins 1.

Claremore (17-10): Seidel 17, Watson 10, McHugh 10, Lagers 6, Steidley 4, Lagers 4, Hardage 2.

McGuinness 63, Coweta 57: Graham Tawwater finished with a game-high 23 points for the Irish (19-8). Tye Lair had 18 points to pace the Tigers (19-8).

McGuinness was on top 48-42 after three periods. Coweta scored the first six points of the fourth before the Irish countered with the next five points.

Coweta fought back to draw even again at 55-55 on a pair of free throws from Lair with 2:17 left. Tawwater answered, however, with a 3-pointer, 15 seconds later.

The Irish eventually found themselves up 61-57 with Cy Twonbly at the foul line with 14.6 seconds left. He made both ends of the 1-and-1 for the final margin.

Coweta held an 18-11 advantage after the first quarter. Tyland Holdman had eight of his 10 points in the game to aid that lead.

McGuinness cranked up the offense in the second period. That eventually resulted in a 38-32 lead at halftime. Holdman also picked up his third foul in the final seconds of the half.

The Irish maintained their six-point cushion thanks to some good ball control in the third quarter and overcame the surge from the Tigers to start the final stanza to claim victory.

McGUINNESS 63, COWETA 57

McGuinness 11 27 10 15 — 63

Coweta 18 14 10 15 — 57

McGuinness (19-8): Tawwater 23, Shepherd 13, Bradley 12, Parker 6, Schafer 5, Smith 2, Twombly 2.

Coweta (19-8): Lair 18, Ford 10, Holdman 10, Bartholomew 10, Freeman 9.