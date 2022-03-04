Chargers heading back to state after win over Edison

SAND SPRINGS — In a prep season that began in 2021, Memorial’s Bradyn Hubbard celebrated his own special 20-21 performance Friday night.

Hubbard grabbed 20 rebounds to along with 21 points as the Class 5A East top-ranked Chargers pulled away from No. 5 Edison in the second half on the way to an 84-70 victory in an area tournament winners bracket final at Ed Dubie Field House.

The victory for Memorial (24-1) sends the Chargers back to the state tournament for the 10th consecutive year.

Edison, meanwhile, will have a second chance to qualify for next week’s Class 5A state tournament when the Eagles (14-10) meet No. 7 Claremore at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Owasso in an area consolation final.

With Tanner Steidley tallying 13 of his game-high 19 points in the second half, the Zebras (16-10) rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to defeat No. 6 Rogers 60-57.

Hubbard, who connected on 10 of his 14 shots from the floor, was one of four Chargers to finish with double-digit scoring. Ty Frierson poured in a game-high 22 points while Seth Pratt added 17 and Jarreth Ingram came off the bench to contribute 14.

“He has got it in him. He is just a champion,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said about Hubbard, a 6-foot-6 senior forward.

“I have never seen a kid take all 24 hours so serious to be a student-athlete. He does not waste a day. You get to have moments like that when you don’t waste days.”

Hubbard had seven rebounds and 11 points in the opening half, in which Memorial ended up with a 39-32 halftime lead.

“We did a good job getting him the ball,” Allison said “When he was open, he went and got the ball. I am proud of him.”

Hubbard’s 20 rebounds led to a big night on the boards for the Chargers, who will take an 11-game winning streak to state.

Memorial outrebounded Edison 51-23, leading to eight putback baskets for the Chargers. Six of those came in the second half, including four in a third quarter in which Memorial outscored Edison 25-16 to take a 64-48 lead into the final period.

Two more putback baskets to start the fourth quarter put the Chargers in front 68-48.

Facing off against a fellow Green Country Conference foe, Hubbard knew the magnitude of helping get Memorial to state — where the school has won nine state titles, including three in a row from 2017-19.

“Most definitely. It was a big game, a big rivalry game,” Hubbard said.

“It means a lot. We work for this every day. It’s like a family.”

As if a berth in the state tournament wasn’t enough fodder, Hubbard had the added incentive of going up against his former teammates.

“It was a good way to go out against my old team,” he said about having played for the Eagles his freshman season before becoming a Charger.

Jeremiah Johnson paced Edison with 19 points. Jay Overton-Tobie netted 12, Cooper Falling had 11 and Cory Hawkins 10 points for the Eagles.

Claremore 60, Rogers 57: The Ropers (13-9) led 33-28 at the half and increased their lead to seven in the opening minute of the second half before the Zebras began their comeback.

Keith Watson, who had 14 points, nailed a 3-pointer and scored on a baseline drive and Cade Chancellor’s three-point play put the Zebras in front 36-35.

After Rogers went ahead one final time at 37-36, Steidley swished a pair of treys and Parker Hardage scored on a drive to the basket to give Claremore a five-point advantage entering the final period.

The Zebras were in front 55-47 with 1:28 to play. But missed free throws and eight straight points from Tre Morrow brought the Ropers within 57-55.

Steidley’s two free throws with seven seconds to go provided Claremore with its final margin of victory.

Davonte Pruitt led Rogers with 16 points while Morrow chipped in 10 and Antwane Johnson added 10 points.

MEMORIAL 84, EDISON 70

Edison 12 20 16 22 — 70

Memorial 17 22 25 20 — 84

Edison (14-10): Johnson 19, Overton-Tobie 12, Falling 11, C. Hawkins 10, R. Hawkins 8, Spencer 6, Chavez 4.

Memorial (24-1): Frierson 22, Hubbard 21, Pratt 17, Ingram 14 Spellman 6, Dixon 2, Turner 2.

CLAREMORE 60, ROGERS 57

Claremore 12 16 16 16 — 60

Rogers 12 21 6 18 — 57

Claremore (16-10): Steidley 19, Watson 14, Chancellor 7, Hardage 7, McHugh 6, Mann 5, Bean 2.

Rogers (13-9): Pruitt 16, Morrow 11, Johnson 10, Lacy 9, Anderson 4, Green 2, Demry 2, Thomas 2.