VERDIGRIS — Central has turned around its boys basketball season dramatically with five consecutive playoff wins during the past nine days.

The Braves began that stretch with a 7-15 record after losing their playoff opener. But now Central is one win away from the state tournament after a 55-49 area victory over Westville on Friday at the Verdigris Activity Center. Central will play Friday’s Millwood/Claremore Sequoyah loser for a state berth at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s crazy how things have played out,” Central coach Aaron Daniels said. “I’m actually forced to believe in my own words that I’d say to the guys, ‘it’s a marathon not a sprint, don’t get down about the losses that we’re taking.’ We got our heads knocked by a lot of quality teams, some in our class, most in larger classes.

“This time of year games we’ve been able to grind out in the recent week or so, I think is a direct result of the experience that we’ve had during the regular season.”

Central, which didn’t have a player score in double figures, had not won more than two games in a row before this playoff run. The last four victories have been by a combined total of 16 points. Friday’s game was the largest winning margin during the streak, but it was a one-possession game until the final moments.

The Braves led 52-49 before Carmello Davis made 1-of-2 free throws with 28 seconds left and Malachi McElwee added two with 10 seconds remaining.

McElwee’s 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left in the third quarter gave Central a 40-37 lead it didn’t relinquish. The Braves’ lead grew to 51-43 on Davis’ basket with 3:06 remaining and that deficit proved too much for the Yellowjackets. There was one impressive stretch started with just less than two minutes left when McElwee ran off 40 seconds dribbling despite being pressured by Westville’s defense.

Buddy Hammer led Westville (15-11) with 24 points.

Morris 63, Adair 59 (girls): In an area elimination game, Skylar Phillps had 16 points to lead No. 11 Morris (20-7), which led by as many as 18 in the second half. Adair’s Ali Schwerdtfeger scored 39 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter to lead a comeback that cut the deficit to 2 in the final moments. Adair, ranked No. 20, finished 20-8.

CENTRAL 55, WESTVILLE 49 (boys)

Central 11 15 14 15 — 55

Westville 7 18 14 10 — 49

Central (12-15): Brown 9, McElwee 9, Livingston 8, Davis 7, Guess 7, Williams 7, Lobe 4, Johnson 2, Penny 2.

Westville (15-11): Hammer 24, Jacob 13, Barton 7, Auffet 3, Singleterry 2.

MORRIS 63, ADAIR 59 (girls)

Morris 9 21 19 14 — 63

Adair 8 17 6 28 — 59

Morris (20-7) Phillips 16, Schell 12, Duclos 8, Moore 6, Yaerger 6, Barnett 5, Wilson 3.

Adair (20-8): Schwerdtfeger 39, M.Mooney 6, Moody 5, Helm 4, Rice 3, P.Mooney 2.