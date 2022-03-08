Cashion, Dale, Pocola are top challengers for defending 2A boys champion Oklahoma Union

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City

Tickets: $11.50 (GOFAN), $13 (cash) per session

Defending champion

Oklahoma Union (24-4): The second-ranked Cougars return two starters from last year's team — Kade Hollingshed and Baylor Nash. Hollingshed has a 97-12 record during his career. The 6-foot-2 guard averages 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Coach Lee Ott's team defeated No. 4 Morrison and 3A No. 3 Alva to win Pawhuska's tournament.

Team to beat

Cashion (22-5): Coach John Hardaway’s third-ranked Wildcats have a 10-game winning streak. They are making their third consecutive trip to state and coming off a state football title. Their season included a game against a state qualifier in every class except B. Austin Frazier, a 6-3 senior guard, averages 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds, while Jonah Jenkins, a 6-foot senior guard, averages 12 points. They have wins over 5A McGuinness and 3A No. 1 Oklahoma Christian School, and split two games with 2A No. 1 Dale.

Teams to watch

Dale (26-2): Coach Jeff Edmonson's top-ranked Pirates, a state boys basketball qualifier for the fifth time in six years, are looking for their first state title. They start three freshmen and two sophomores. Dayton Forsythe, a 6-2 sophomore guard, averages 20.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists. The Pirates have wins over 3A No. 1 Oklahoma Christian School, 2A No. 3 Cashion and Class B runner-up Roff.

Morrison (22-4): Bob Nelson is in his second season as the Wildcats' head coach after leaving coaching in 1985. Last year was their first state trip since 2008. They haven't been to the semifinals since '85.

Pocola (26-1): Derek Barlow has turned around the fifth-ranked Indians' program that was 9-82 in four seasons before his arrival in 2020. They swept district, regional and area titles for the first time since 1999. It's also their first state berth since '99. They beat defending champion Oklahoma Union 53-32 for the area title. Ian Hardwick, a 6-foot senior guard, averages 14 points and 6 rebounds.

Silo (24-6): This is the No. 7 Rebels' first state berth since 1975. They defeated three Class A state qualifiers, including champion Tushka. Coach Bobby Weil's top seven players include four juniors, two sophomores and a freshman.

Players to watch

Jaiden Kennard, Okla. Union: The 6-4 senior forward averages 14.9 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Vance Raney, Cashion: The 6-2 senior guard is a dynamic playmaker who had a recent stretch of 40 treys in nine games, including 10 in a regional opener. Surpassed 1,000 career points.

Ethan Wilkerson, Silo: The 6-7 sophomore forward produces 23 points and 12 rebounds per game.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

