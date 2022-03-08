 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2022 MR. OUTSIDE

Caleb Leslie continues Owasso's tradition of Mr. Outside winners

  • 0

Caleb Leslie

Owasso • 5-11 • Sr.

Season averages: 12 points, 40% on 3s, 90% on FTs.

Votes received: 1,820

Next five vote-getters: Nate Beitel, Regent Prep; Jaxon Woods, Hominy; Tyler Day, Mannford; JaVontae Campbell, Muskogee; Ty Frierson, Memorial.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Became the third Owasso player in five years to be voted by readers as Mr. Outside, following Hayden Peterson in 2018 and Seth Pomeroy in 2019. Received almost twice as many votes as the runner-up, 2021 winner Nate Beitel of Regent Prep. ... Leslie helped the Rams capture a share of the Frontier Valley Conference title with B.T. Washington. ... Had a career-high 23 points (4-of-6 on 3s, 7-of-7 on free throws) in a 52-48 win at Norman on Dec. 10. ... Scored 20 points with 6-of-8 on 3s in a 64-57 win over Muskogee on Feb. 11. ... Produced 19 points with 5-of-8 on 3s in a 62-49 win over 4A No. 2 Victory Christian on Dec. 28.

People are also reading…

FROM HEAD COACH BRIAN MONTONATI:

"Caleb is a fierce competitor with unmatched work ethic. He's developed into one of the best shooters in the state and improved all aspects of his game. Caleb has demonstrated the ability to make winning plays for us all year long, high-character kid with a 4.0 GPA."

LESLIE ON BEING MR. OUTSIDE

"My confidence improved a lot this season. I learned how to get open to take shots. I would like to thank my family and all the Owasso community."

FAVORITES

Athlete: Stephen Curry

Movie: "Star Wars"

TV show: “Invincible”

Musical artist: Frank Ocean

Sports moment: "Seeing the growth of my teammates through the year. We had a pretty successful season although it ended earlier than we wanted."

School subject: Math

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

`Unfinished business' drives Jenks to 6A state berth

`Unfinished business' drives Jenks to 6A state berth

Ben Averitt had 15 points and 10 rebounds, junior Dylan Golightly scored 17 and Chase Martin 14 to lead the second-ranked Trojans past the No. 5 Tigers 65-48. The state tournament is scheduled Thursday through Saturday at the University of Oklahoma's Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert