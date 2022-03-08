Caleb Leslie continues Owasso's tradition of Mr. Outside winners

Caleb Leslie

Owasso • 5-11 • Sr.

Season averages: 12 points, 40% on 3s, 90% on FTs.

Votes received: 1,820

Next five vote-getters: Nate Beitel, Regent Prep; Jaxon Woods, Hominy; Tyler Day, Mannford; JaVontae Campbell, Muskogee; Ty Frierson, Memorial.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Became the third Owasso player in five years to be voted by readers as Mr. Outside, following Hayden Peterson in 2018 and Seth Pomeroy in 2019. Received almost twice as many votes as the runner-up, 2021 winner Nate Beitel of Regent Prep. ... Leslie helped the Rams capture a share of the Frontier Valley Conference title with B.T. Washington. ... Had a career-high 23 points (4-of-6 on 3s, 7-of-7 on free throws) in a 52-48 win at Norman on Dec. 10. ... Scored 20 points with 6-of-8 on 3s in a 64-57 win over Muskogee on Feb. 11. ... Produced 19 points with 5-of-8 on 3s in a 62-49 win over 4A No. 2 Victory Christian on Dec. 28.

FROM HEAD COACH BRIAN MONTONATI:

"Caleb is a fierce competitor with unmatched work ethic. He's developed into one of the best shooters in the state and improved all aspects of his game. Caleb has demonstrated the ability to make winning plays for us all year long, high-character kid with a 4.0 GPA."

LESLIE ON BEING MR. OUTSIDE

"My confidence improved a lot this season. I learned how to get open to take shots. I would like to thank my family and all the Owasso community."

FAVORITES

Athlete: Stephen Curry

Movie: "Star Wars"

TV show: “Invincible”

Musical artist: Frank Ocean

Sports moment: "Seeing the growth of my teammates through the year. We had a pretty successful season although it ended earlier than we wanted."

School subject: Math

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.