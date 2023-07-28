Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SAPULPA -- Booker T. Washington graduate Lathan Boone's athletic future is in football as a quarterback at Pittsburg State.

On Thursday night, Boone showed why he also could have been a college basketball player as he scored a team-high 16 points for the Large East in a 93-83 loss to the Large West in the All-State Games at Chieftain Center.

"It was the toughest decision of my life," Boone said about choosing college football over basketball. "But Pitt State football, it felt like home.

"I'm excited, just the time ticking down to me going to college is ringing in my mind, I'm ready to work hard with my guys."

Boone, a 6-foot guard who helped the Hornets reach the Class 6A state tournament the past two years, was 4-of-7 on 3s in his basketball finale.

"The goal today was to come out and have fun and not get hurt and everybody have a good time," Boone said.

Boone wanted to end his basketball career on a high note.

"It was a little bittersweet just trying to take every moment in," Boone said. "I feel like tonight I left a good memory and I'm ready to go on to Pitt."

Small West 71, Small East 68

Buffalo Valley's Jace Hunter had 19 points, including five 3s, but it wasn't enough as the West held off a wild East rally. The West led 64-46 early in the fourth quarter before the East went on a 14-0 run. However. twice in the final two minutes, the East missed tying free throws.

Westville's Buddy Hammer had a strong all-around game for the East with 10 points, nine rebounds and a key late block.

Father-son officials

Greg Davis worked with his son, Scott Davis, on the three-man officiating crew for the Large School game. Greg, who is in the Oral Roberts Athletic Hall of Fame, has been officiating since 1976.

"I've retired twice, but they keep telling me they need refs," Greg Davis said. "It's worth it coming back, especially to be with my son here."

Scott Davis, an Edison standout in the mid-1980s, has been officiating for 30 years. Greg Davis said they work a regular-season game together every couple years. Greg has another son, Brock Davis, a Holland Hall graduate who played in the 2020 All-State Game, who is starting an officiating career.

Greg Davis' parents were the first married couple to officiate high school basketball together in Tennessee.

Notable

Jeff Edmonson of Class 2A champion Dale was honored Thursday as the Oklahoma Coaches Association's boys coach of the year. At the small school level, Edmonson was the coach of the year and Dale junior Dayton Forsythe was selected player of the year. In the Large School category, 5A champion Del City swept as Lenny Hatchett was coach of the year and Brandon Garrison was player of the year...

A uniform mixup resulted in the East players wearing "West" on their jerseys.

LARGE WEST 93, LARGE EAST 83

Large West;21;24;27;21;--;93

Large East;18;18;23;24;--;83

Large West: Smith (Putnam North) 23, England (Carl Albert) 17, Brown (Ardmore) 14, Barber (Westmoore) 11, Green (Del City) 9, Ridenour (Kingfisher) 8, Baker (Putnam North) 7, Kitchens (Kingfisher) 2, Hays (Westmoore) 2.

Large East: Boone (B.T. Washington) 16, Cool (Holland Hall) 14, Smith (Tahlequah) 14, Young (Broken Bow) 13, Mann (Owasso) 11, Sutton (Broken Arrow) 10, Parish (Edison) 3, Ingram (Memorial) 2, Pratt (Memorial) 0, Petree (Stilwell) 0.

SMALL WEST 71, SMALL EAST 68

Small West;20;13;23;15;--;71

Small East;16;15;13;24;--;68

Small West: Worley (Carnegie) 14, Adkins-Freeman (Crooked Oak) 10, Hernandez (Texhoma) 10, Thomas (OCA) 8, Kennedy (Lindsay) 8, Mays (Millwood) 5, Owens (OCA) 5, Peeler (Semtinel) 5, Penco (Alva) 4, Anthony (Minco) 2.

Small East: Hunter (Buffalo Valley) 19, Hammer (Westville) 10, Clay (Rattan) 9, Bagwell (Roff) 7, Perry (Vanoss) 7, Darrington (Metro Christian) 6, Smith (Preston) 6, Cannon (Vanoss) 2, Weedn (Glencoe) 2, Foote (Rejoice Christian) 0.

