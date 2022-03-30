 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BTW sweeps Frontier Valley Conference's top boys basketball honors

  • Updated
Booker T. Washington's Aaron Potter was announced Wednesday as the Frontier Valley Conference's boys basketball most valuable player in coaches' voting.

Eli K. Brown III of BTW was named as the coach of the year after leading the Hornets to a 24-3 record and the Class 6A state semifinals.

Potter, a 6-4 senior guard, averaged 19.3 points in his first season with the Hornets after moving from Owasso to help BTW bounce back from a 2-10 season.

ALL-FRONTIER CONFERENCE

MVP: Aaron Potter, B.T. Washington

Coach of the year: Eli K. Brown III, B.T. Washington

First team

Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow; Ben Averitt, Jenks; David Castillo, Bartlesville; Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby; Caden Fry, Owasso.

Second team

JaVontae Campbell, Muskogee; Connor Dow, Broken Arrow; Chase Martin, Jenks; Kam Parker, BTW; Trent Pierce, Union.

Third team

Dalen Fuller, Union; Kent Girard, Bartlesville; Ijai Johnson, BTW; Caleb Leslie, Owasso; Chris Mason. Union.

