KELLYVILLE -- B.J. Harris kept hope alive for No. 4 Booker T. Washington in a 60-58 thriller over No. 8 Union in a Class 6A East Area boys basketball elimination game Friday night at the Kellyville Event Center.

The Hornets (14-9) will face No. 7 Putnam West (15-10) for a state tournament spot at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sapulpa's Chieftain Center.

No. 6 Moore (19-6) punched its ticket to the state tournament with a 59-48 win over Putnam West in Friday's Area title game. Union finished 14-12.

Harris penetrated down the middle of the lane and converted what proved to be the game-winner over Union 7-footer Erik Madrid with 8.2 seconds remaining.

"We followed the game plan," said Harris. "My teammates got me the ball in the right spot. It was the right shot at the right time. It went in and that's pretty much it."

The Redhawks nearly forced overtime on the ensuing possession. They got the ball to Madrid, but his jumper from about 7 feet on the right baseline bounced off the rim with three seconds left.

Lathan Boone eventually secured the ball for Booker T. as the buzzer sounded. Boone had a game-high 17 points while Harris finished with 11. Dalen Fuller topped Union with 16 points.

"The kids gave me energy tonight," said BTW coach Eli K. Brown III. "We were dealing with sickness all day but they showed me they wanted to win this game."

The quality of play was excellent from both teams. Union trailed for a good portion, but forged back in front 55-54 on a bucket from Miles Flemmons with 3:42 left in the fourth period. Flemmons had 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Boone answered for Booker T. with a 3-pointer just over a minute later. Each team then split a pair of free throws near the 2:00 mark.

Korbin Gunn eventually tied the game at 58-58 after a driving layup with 40 seconds remaining. That set the stage for the heroics from Harris.

"Hats off to Union and (head) coach (Rudy) Garcia," said Brown III. "They are a great team and they're huge. I thought we did a good job of sticking to the game plan."

Union's season started and ended with losses to BTW. On Feb. 3, Union edged BTW in overtime after Harris' tying basket at the end of regulation.

The Redhawks led 9-7 at the 3:00 mark of the first quarter when Madrid left with his second personal foul. They eventually were up 21-16 at the end of the frame.

The high level of play continued in the second period. The Hornets got the better of things overall en route to a 35-32 advantage at the half.

Union scored the last seven points of the third period to close within 46-44. That set the stage for the remaining drama.

"I was proud of the kids," said Brown III. "I know this wasn't a championship game and it doesn't mean we're going to state, but it gets us one step closer."

Moore 59, Putnam West 48: Malachi Lee scored a game-high 20 points for Moore while teammates Darian Grant and Tristan Hankins finished with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Kaidon Rayfield paced the Patriots with 12 points.

B.T. WASHINGTON 60, UNION 58

B.T. Washington;16;19;11;14--60

Union;21;11;12;14--58

B.T. Washington (14-9): Boone 17, Harris 11, Holdman 9, Oates 8, Simpson 5, Crosslin 3, English 3, Sanders 2, Johnson 2.

Union (14-12): Fuller 16, Flemmons 15, Dixon 12, Madrid 7, Gunn 4, Chappell 2, Bowen 2.

MOORE 59, PUTNAM WEST 48

Putnam West;16;6;15;11--48

Moore;15;18;10;16--59

Putnam West (15-10): Rayfield 12, Murithi 10, Warrior 8, Tramble 7, Constant 5, Wilson 4, Wheeler 2.

Moore (19-6): Lee 20, Grant 15, Hankins 13, Gomez 6, Bortey 3, Walter 2.