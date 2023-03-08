CLASS 6A BOYS

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Tickets: $10 (GOFAN), $13 (cash) per session

TEAMS

No. 1 (East) Broken Arrow (25-1): Coach Beau Wallace's Tigers are coming off their most impressive win of the year, 68-52, over No. 2 Putnam North as OSU signee Connor Dow led the way with 24 points. Broken Arrow is 1-7 in its last seven state appearances. Wallace started on the Tigers' lone state title team in 1997.

No. 1 (West) Edmond North (23-2): Dylan Warlick, last year's state tournament MVP, averages 14.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the defending champions. Another top player is TO Barrett, who averages 16 points. Coach Scott Norris' top seven players include six juniors and 6-7 senior TJ Strong. They Huskies are 20-0 in 6A teams and have won 15 in a row.

No. 3 (West) Norman (18-7): Coach Cory Cole's Tigers are tall and experienced. Their starting lineup includes four players at least 6-foot-6 and four seniors plus junior Trashaun Combs-Pierce, who averages 14 points and 10 rebounds. They have won 10 of their last 11.

No. 4 (East) B.T. Washington (15-9): The Hornets look for their fourth state title since 2010 and first since 2019. Coach Eli K. Brown III’s team is led by guards Ty Holdman, BJ Harris and Lathan Boone. In the quarterfinals, they will try to avenge last year's semifinal loss to Edmond North, which defeated BTW 81-58 early this season.

No. 5 (East) Owasso (17-8): Coach Brian Montonati's Rams have won 14 of their last 16. Their starting lineup includes freshman guards Jalen Montonati, who averages 19 points and seven rebounds, and Boden Williams. Senior forward Brandon Mann has been a force inside all season, averaging 15 points and seven rebounds. Owasso is 1-2 in a trio of four-point decisions against Broken Arrow.

No. 5 (West) Choctaw (17-8): The Yellowjackets are going to state for the first time since 1967. Coach Jermaine Simpson's top eight players include five juniors, two sophomores and senior Camren Hunt, the leading scorer at 11 points per game -- three others average at least 10 points.

No. 6 (East) Moore (19-6): Just like last year when they reached the title game, former Bristow coach Gregg Hardin's Lions are peaking at the right time with eight consecutive wins.

No. 7 (West) Deer Creek (18-8): The Antlers, at state for the first time since 2015, don't have any seniors among their top eight players. Clyde Davs Jr. and Hudson Lindsonmeyer average 12 points each.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World