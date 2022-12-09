Broken Arrow advances to Bishop Kelley Invitational final with 74-58 win over Edison

Broken Arrow’s boys advanced to the Bishop Kelley Invitational championship in a 74-58 win over Edison on Friday night.

A Connor Dow dunk put the Tigers up 14-6 midway through the first period. As the senior Oklahoma State signee collected 20 first-half points, the Tigers (3-0) went ahead 45-28.

“I think we got easy baskets in transition, and our goal was to get it inside and just kind of put them (Edison) in a situation where they had to guard us there,” Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said. “Then obviously, Connor going off and hitting some shots and kind of get going in the first half makes it a lot easier.”

“The second quarter, I started hitting my shots. I got to run a little bit, ran a couple plays and just really got me into my groove,” Dow said.

The Eagles narrowed their deficit to 11 late in the third quarter as Jeremiah Johnson, Cory Hawkins and Luke Parish combined for 14 points, but a Dow third-quarter buzzer-beating jam and an Ethan Ellison double to start the fourth pushed the Tigers back ahead by 15.

A Hawkins runner, Parish triple and free throw brought the Eagles back to an 11-point deficit later in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers did not allow them any closer as they secured the win.

“We let them come back a little bit in the second half, but we found our way to keep that lead up by double-digits and get the win,” Dow said.

Dow led all scorers with 22. Teammate Justice Sutton, a senior guard, scored 16 points. Sophomore guard David Howell scored 13 to round out Broken Arrow’s double-digit scorers.

Senior forward Ethan Ellison scored 7 points. Wallace said he was pleased with Ellison's and fellow post Dason Cook’s games “especially defensively.”

“I don’t think we scored the ball very well inside with our bigs. They didn’t really have a whole lot of points, but just putting pressure on them (Edison) and making them have to help inside and making them have to help inside and then kick it out to shooters or drivers.”

Johnson paced Edison with 17 points. Luke Parish scored 12 points on three triples. Hawkins scored 11.

The Tigers will play Mustang or Sapulpa for the tournament championship at 8:30 Saturday night.

“I think we shoot it probably better than any team that we’ve had (at Broken Arrow). We might not be as tough defensively. That’s what we’ve got to get better at, but the guys are unselfish,” Wallace said.

Owasso 53, Central 31 (Girls): Owasso’s girls defeated Central 53-31 Friday afternoon in the semifinal round of the Bishop Kelley Invitational basketball tournament.

The Rams (2-1) out-rebounded Central 41-17 for the night. Off the heels of her school-record-setting 19-rebound performance Thursday night against Moore, sophomore guard-forward Jayelle Austin nabbed 18 boards to go with her 13 points Friday afternoon.

“We, I think, have really found our niche of rebounding and keeping people to just one possession,” Standridge said.

Second-chance points proved valuable as the Rams accrued an 18-2 lead in the first quarter. The Lady Braves (4-2) spent the latter three quarters playing catch-up.

“We told them (players) there at the beginning, we wanted to start fast and wanted to start high pressure,” Owasso coach Kendall Standridge said. “We knew that if we could get out on pressure and really hold them (Central) defensively then up the score with easy transition buckets, we knew it was going to be hard for them to match that pace with us.”

Central senior guard Nakya Blakley hit a triple off a screen to open the second quarter. Junior Montay Davis hit a corner 3 to bring Central’s deficit to 12 as the Lady Braves attempted to shift the momentum in their favor. Owasso responded on a 9-2 run to close the half with a 19-point lead.

Owasso junior forward Makenna Yokley accrued 14 of her game-high 18 points during the first half and within the first minute of the second half; she converted one-and-one plus the free throw before exiting the game as the Rams took a 20-point lead early in the third.

“I would call her (Yokley) our kind of Swiss Army knife, where she can do just a little bit of everything,” Standridge said. “She’s great at getting rebounds and pushing it in transition. She’s great at pulling the ball out and getting us set when we need to take out tempo down a little bit… And when she gets fired up and gets those and-ones, that gets our whole team going so that’s huge.”

Blakley led the Braves with 13 points. Davis scored 11.

The Rams will face Mustang/Sand Springs for the tournament championship at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re playing with so many girls right now who have very little varsity experience, so they’re learning on-the-fly. For them to see the fruit of all of that work in a championship game, I couldn’t be happier for them,” Standridge said. “I think they’re starting to prove to themselves and and other people that they’re the real deal.”

BROKEN ARROW 74, EDISON 58 (Boys)

Edison;13;15;17;13;--;58

Broken Arrow;20;25;13;16;--;74

Edison: Dow 22, Sutton 16, Howell 13, Ellison 7, Wallace 6, Cook 4

Edison: Johnson 17, Parish 12, C. Hawkins 11, Overton-Tobie 6, Isham 4, Falling 3, R. Hawkish 2, Brown 2, Jackson 1

OWASSO 53, CENTRAL 31 (Girls)

Central;2;8;9;12;--;31

Owasso;18;11;12;12;--;53

Central: Blakley 13, Davis 11, Fortenberry 4, Robinson 2, Tarver 1

Owasso: Yokley 18, Austin 13, Tease 9, Wolford 5, Elbert 4, McGarrah 4