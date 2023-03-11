NORMAN — Brandon Garrison had 17 points, including the winning layup with 35 seconds left in overtime, to lift Del City past Midwest Carl Albert 37-35 in the Class 5A boys state championship game Saturday night at Lloyd Noble Center.

Garrison, a 6-foot-9 McDonald’s All-American and Oklahoma State signee, also had 16 rebounds as Del City (21-6) won its second state title in three years. Del City lost in last year’s 5A final and won in 6A in 2021.

Jordan England paced Carl Albert (23-6) with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Carl Albert led 28-18 with 3:28 left in the third quarter, but was held to seven points over the final 15:28.

“We’ve got a bunch of resilient kids that really stepped in and did some really special things defensively,” Del City coach Lenny Hatchett said.

After Del City took the lead with a 15-3 run, England tied the game at 33 when he made two free throws with 2:24 left in regulation. Garrison had a chance to avoid overtime, but missed a 12-foot jumper as time expired.

In OT, Carl Albert’s Quincy Hopkins opened the scoring with a basket that was soon matched by Del City’s Damarious Vealy. After Garrison’s go-ahead basket off a Vealy assist, Carl Albert missed two shots in the final 30 seconds.

“I was proud of the way our guys played resilient and found a way to win in overtime,” Hatchett said.

DEL CITY 37, MWC CARL ALBERT 35, OT

Carl Albert 10 7 11 5 2 — 35

Del City 8 8 8 9 4 — 37

Carl Albert (23-6): England 15, Hopkins 8, Mott 5, Reynolds 3, Baker 2, DeQuasie 2.

Del City (21-6): Garrison 17, Green 5, McCalister 4, Vealy 4, Foreman 3, Godwin 2, Long 2.