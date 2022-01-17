Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

Phillip Owens led Mannford with 18 points and seven rebounds while Day had 12 points and five assists.

"Really good road win for us," Banfield said. "Our kids really shared the ball well. We had 17 assists."

Leflore County Coaches HOF starts

The Leflore County Basketball Coaches Association is starting a Hall of Fame to honor and remember those who helped set the standard in that tradition-rich basketball county. The first class of inductees will be honored in between the finals Saturday.

Chris Gillespie, Clay Herring, Nadine Warren Carpenter, Steve Linker, Greg Nichols, Austin Morton, Jim Roll, Bob Traw and Bob Turner are the first inductees.

Gillespie had 544 wins in 30 years as a boys coach and led Talihina to a state title in 2011 and was named the World's state coach of the year. Nichols, who led Howe to the 2A state final last year, has more than 600 boys wins and is in his 44th year of coaching.