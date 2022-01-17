Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

PLAYERS TO WATCH
Caylen Goff-Brown, Central: The 6-foot-3 guard had 76 points and 16 rebounds in a 2-1 week for the 4A No. 7 Braves. Has scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive games. Scored 29 in a win over McLain on Tuesday.
Ty Frierson, Memorial: The 5-11 guard is averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 assists and 2.4 steals for the 5A No. 2 Chargers. Last week, had 41 points, with 15-of-20 shooting from the field, and nine assists in a pair of victories.
Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Christian: Scored 38 points in a 2-0 week for the 4A No. 2 Conquerors. The 6-4 senior has 134 points over the past six games for a 22.3 average.
Jaxon Woods, Hominy: Sophomore is averaging 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 assists.
GAMES TO WATCH
B.T. Washington (10-0) at Union (5-5), Tuesday: These teams could also meet Friday at Union in the Jenks/Union Invitational semifinals.
Jenks (10-1) at Owasso (6-5), Tuesday: A rematch of Jenks' 58-56 win in the Tournament of Champions third-place game.
Victory Christian (10-2) at OKC Heritage Hall (8-2), Tuesday: A matchup between two of 4A's top three teams.
NEWS AND NOTES
Subs shine for Chargers
After a 12-day break since the Tournament of Champions, second-ranked 5A Memorial (15-1) returned to action with an 85-60 win over 4A No. 9 Central Tuesday and a 74-44 victory over 5A No. 14 Rogers on Friday.
Chargers coach Bobby Allison was impressed by reserves Jarreth Ingram, Dominic Turner and Ronnie Dixon. Ingram, a 6-7 junior, had 17 points and seven rebounds against Central. Turner had 23 points and 13 rebounds in the two games. Dixon produced nine points and seven rebounds against Rogers.
"They bring energy, we can create mismatches on offense with them and switch up our defenses," Allison said. "We usually bring them in early in games, but we didn't in our loss to Del City because it's hard to sub when you're up 15-0.
"With them, that really gives us eight starters. They would start for most teams."
But it's hard to break into Memorial's starting lineup of Ty Frierson, Killian Spellman, Seth Pratt, Bradyn Hubbard and Montae Collins that is 26-1 over the past two seasons.
Frierson and Hubbard are among the nominees to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Game.
Allison said his team got a lot out of having four practices in the opening week of 2022 after only having four practices in December as the Chargers played 12 games in a 30-day stretch. And he's looking forward to a stretch where they only play one game in each of the next two weeks.
Mannford remains hot
Mannford, No. 14 in 4A, improved to 11-2 after a pair of victories last week.
Tyler Day helped ensure that the Pirates had a happy basketball homecoming night Jan. 11. Day had 24 points and eight assists to lead the Pirates to a 59-42 victory over Cushing.
Trestin Thurman added 10 points and six rebounds while Jake Moore scored 10 points in Mannford's only home game during a six-week stretch.
"I thought we played one of our most complete games of the season," coach Mike Banfield said. "Our kids' energy level was really good. Our offensive execution was good, and we played well on the defensive end of the floor all night.
"We had good, balanced scoring and I was proud of our kids' effort," he said. "Tyler Day played at a high level all night, and our post players gave us a good inside punch."
Friday, Mannford won 49-40 at Bristow.
Phillip Owens led Mannford with 18 points and seven rebounds while Day had 12 points and five assists.
"Really good road win for us," Banfield said. "Our kids really shared the ball well. We had 17 assists."
Leflore County Coaches HOF starts
The Leflore County Basketball Coaches Association is starting a Hall of Fame to honor and remember those who helped set the standard in that tradition-rich basketball county. The first class of inductees will be honored in between the finals Saturday.
Chris Gillespie, Clay Herring, Nadine Warren Carpenter, Steve Linker, Greg Nichols, Austin Morton, Jim Roll, Bob Traw and Bob Turner are the first inductees.
Gillespie had 544 wins in 30 years as a boys coach and led Talihina to a state title in 2011 and was named the World's state coach of the year. Nichols, who led Howe to the 2A state final last year, has more than 600 boys wins and is in his 44th year of coaching.
Carpenter had 831 wins in 43 years as Leflore's girls coach from 1955-98. Morton coached Spiro's boys to three state tournament berths from 1977-79, including a runner-up finish in '78. Linker had more than 400 wins as Whitesboro's coach. Roll has a 334-190 record in 25 years as a girls coach at Hugo, Heavener and Poteau. Traw led Arkoma's girls to two state tournament berths. Turner led Pocola to a 1995 girls state title and coached four schools to state tournament appearances. Herring coached 28 years at Wister before becoming a Tulsa Public Schools administrator.
Tournament week
This is the last tournament week of the regular season. The Jenks/Union Invitational, Catoosa's Port City Classic, Rogers Roper Invitational, Pryor Invitational, Kiefer's Dave Calvert Invitational, Fort Gibson's Old Fort Classic and Mounds Tournament all run Thursday through Saturday.
BOYS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 16, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Jenks (22) 10-1, 516; 2. Mustang (1) 11-1, 468; 3. Edmond Memorial (4) 10-2, 462; 4. B.T. Washington (1) 10-0, 440; 5. Broken Arrow 8-2, 422; 6. Edmond North 9-3, 402; 7. Putnam North 8-1, 371; 8. Putnam West 11-3, 337; 9. Moore 8-4, 326; 10. Norman North 9-5, 307. 11. Edmond Santa Fe 7-5, 374; 12. Bartlesville 6-4, 246; 13, Union 5-5, 237; 14. Owasso 6-5, 233; 15. Southmoore 6-6, 174.
Class 5A
1. Del City (23) 11-3, 555; 2, Memorial (7) 15-1, 539; 3. Carl Albert 8-4, 487; 4. Collinsville 11-2, 450; 5. Coweta 11-2, 444; 6. OKC Southeast 7-1, 417; 7. OKC McGuinness 9-3, 395; 8. Ardmore 8-5, 377. 9. Midwest City 7-5, 376; 10. Edison 9-5, 343; 11. Noble 8-2, 275; 12. Lawton MacArthur 5-6, 249; 14. Rogers 5-4, 210; 14. El Reno 6-5, 189; 15. McAlester 7-5, 168.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (45) 11-0, 860; 2. Victory Christian (2) 10-2, 799; 3. OKC Heritage Hall 8-2, 745; 4. Crossings Christian 11-4, 609; 5 (tie). Classen SAS 9-4, 576 and Stilwell 12-0, 576; 7. Central 11-3, 563; 8. Tuttle 7-3, 556; 9. Mt. St. Mary 7-4, 462; 10. Holland Hall 8-4, 413; 11. Newcastle 7-4, 410; 12. Verdigris 9-2, 361; 13. Weatherford 9-3, 344; 14. Mannford 11-2, 343; 15. Bethany 6-5, 268.
Class 3A
1. Okla. Christian School (32) 11-1, 842; 2. Alva (9) 13-1, 808; 3. OKC Millwood (4) 9-4, 764; 4. Marlow 8-1, 691; 5. Westville (2) 5-0, 654; 5. Prague 11-1, 570; 7. Roland 10-2, 541; 8. Valliant 11-1, 467; 8. Jones 7-4, 445; 10. Washington 8-3, 331; 11. Claremore Sequoyah 11-1, 318; 12. Purcell 7-2, 303; 13. Community Christian 7-4, 298; 14. Keys 7-3, 269; 15. Bethel 7-4, 260.
Class 2A
1. Dale (34) 13-1, 829; 2. Cashion (8) 8-3, 746; 3. Morrison 9-2, 728; 4. Okla. Union (4) 10-3, 704; 5. Hinton 11-1, 626; 6. Pocola 11-1, 585; 7. Amber-Pocasset 10-3, 490; 8. Silo 114, 469; 9. Hooker 11-5, 464; 10, Watonga 10-2, 446; 11. Howe 9-4, 431; 12. Hobart 10-3, 406; 13. Panama 8-3, 343; 14. Mangum 7-2, 269; 15. Preston 9-5, 264.
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly (58) 12-3, 1,482; 2 Garber (6) 12-2, 1,391; 3. Vanoss (9) 14-1, 1,331; 4. Caddo (4) 12-2, 1,213; 5. Arapaho-Butler 14-3, 1,114; 6. Calumet 14-4, 885; 7. Stuart (2) 14-1, 858; 8. Rattan 13-5, 798; 9, Velma-Alma 10-2, 770; 10. Cyril 9-4, 748; 11. Texhoma 10-4, 728; 12. Seiling 11-2, 686; 13. Davenport 11-0, 674; 14. Porter (1) 11-1, 549; 15. Riverfield 9-2, 418.
Class B
1. Roff (40) 14-0, 1,436; 2. Mt. View-Gotebo (18) 13-0, 1,316; 3. Pittsburg (9) 14-1, 1,313; 4. Glencoe (11) 13-1, 1,259; 5, Duke (1) 13-2, 1,066; 6. Stringtown 14-1, 956; 7. Indiahoma 15-3, 902; 8. Fort Cobb-Broxton 14-4, 787; 9. Kinta 13-2, 757; 10, Goodwell (1) 14-2, 708; 11. Big Pasture 13-4, 668; 12. Sentinel 14-3, 579; 13. Forgan 7-5, 532; 14. Buffalo Valley 12-4, 495. 15. Tyrone 10-5, 440.