Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

Caden Fry led Owasso with 20 points and Caleb Leslie scored 15.

"We played exceptionally well," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said.

Fry, a 6-7 center, is averaging 21 points per game during this 6-1 stretch as he makes a bid for Frontier Valley Conference MVP honors.

"Caden is playing unbelievable," Montonati said. "He's matured a lot, become more confident and physical. He's a throwback kid with how he plays with his back to the basket."

Owasso is tied with Jenks for second in the Frontier race — one game behind BTW. Owasso is scheduled to play BTW in the regular-season finale Feb. 18 at Washington.

"We drew out our goals before the season," Montonati said. "We wanted to host a regional, win our conference, get to state and win the gold ball. All of those goals are still possible for us."

Lincoln Christian avenges loss

Lincoln Christian's 70-64 win over Holland Hall on Tuesday avenged a 67-51 loss last month to the Dutch.