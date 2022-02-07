Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

PLAYERS TO WATCH
Dalen Fuller, Union: The 6-foot-4 sophomore scored 28 points in a win over Sand Springs on Tuesday.
Kabron Lewis, Hale: The 6-2 sophomore has averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists over the past six games.
Kam Parker, B.T. Washington: The 6-1 senior guard, who was the Jenks/Union Invitational MVP last month, scored 29 points in another win over Jenks on Tuesday.
Jaxon Blunt, Fort Gibson: Scored 31 points in a 44-42 overtime win over Wagoner on Tuesday. The 6-1 senior led the comeback from a 23-3 deficit as he sank the tying 3 late in regulation and the winning basket with seven seconds left in OT.
GAMES TO WATCH
Collinsville (16-2) at Coweta (15-5), Tuesday: Two of the top four teams in 5A East meet in a rematch of Collinsville's 52-51 win on Jan. 11.
McGuinness (14-5) at Memorial (17-1), Wednesday: Tipoff is at 6 p.m. Memorial is ranked No. 1 in 5A East and McGuinness No. 3.
Bartlesville (11-6) at Union (9-8), Friday: Union won the first meeting, 69-68, in overtime on Jan. 4.
NEWS AND NOTES
Ropers `grinding out' wins
Many wondered whether Rogers could build on its success this season after qualifying for the state tournament last year for the first time since 1996. The Ropers' task would be challenging after graduating All-State players Marcal Johnson and Marquel Sutton.
Rogers, however, is still winning. The 5A-East No. 6 Ropers are 9-6 with a three-game winning streak going into Tuesday's matchup at top-ranked Memorial.
"We're just grinding it out, finding different ways to win," Rogers coach David Winton said.
Rogers' leading scorers are 6-3 senior center Landon Lacy and 5-9 senior guard Davonte Pruitt at 16 points each. Lacy also is the leading rebounder at 10 per game.
Antwane Johnson scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and Terrence Thomas scored 17 in the Ropers' 76-57 win over Webster last Tuesday.
The Ropers struggled on free throws early in the season, but have made 85% during the last six games. Rogers made 12 in a row in the fourth quarter of a 46-44 win over McLain on Jan. 28.
"We never know about our perimeter shooting," Winton said. "Some games it's good, and some not. Webster was packing five players in the paint and daring us to shoot. We had to step up our pressure against them in the second half.
"Our kids are doing a good job of managing the game. And except for not having the shot blocker in the middle (Sutton), we're ahead of where we were defensively last year. We're getting better."
Big improvement for Rangers
Hale (10-8) takes a four-game winning streak into this week — a major turnaround from a 1-15 record last season.
So what has been the big difference for the Rangers?
"We have more leadership," Hale coach Daniel McChesney said. "We have three senior guards who set the tone early with leadership at practice and with expectations in the classroom. We haven't had any eligibility issues."
Hale junior guard Jacarri Barnes' return also is a big factor. Barnes is averaging 16 points per game after having to sit out last year.
Another key factor is a breakout year for sophomore guard Kabron Lewis, who is averaging 20 points.
"People will soon be talking about him as one of the top guards in the area," McChesney said. "He's a hard worker. If the lights are on in the gym, he's in there."
Other key players include senior point guard Quinton Billy, who leads the team in assists; senior guard Isaiah Morehead, who was 9-of-18 on 3s in the Fort Gibson tournament; and senior defensive stopper Caleb McKinney.
Hale went 2-1 at Fort Gibson, including a win over 5A-East No. 4 Coweta. Lewis had 20 points in last Tuesday's 51-47 win over McLain.
"All credit goes to the players," McChesney said. "I'm coaching the same as I did last year."
Although the next two weeks have no effect on the playoff seedings, the games are still important for the Rangers.
"I want our seniors who have gone through so much to experience as many wins as they can," McChesney said. "This season is showing you will be rewarded if you do things the right way long enough."
Cascia remembers Aaron Halford
Cascia Hall will honor former student Aaron Halford's family on the 20th anniversary of his death on Feb. 12. The Commandos' rescheduled boys home basketball game against Metro Christian that day will start at 4:30 p.m., preceded by the girls game at 3 p.m.
Ron and Crystal Halford, the parents of Aaron Halford, are scheduled to attend. On Feb. 12, 2002, Aaron died at age 15 after collapsing on the court during a game. Before the start of the varsity boys contest, the Halford Family will be recognized courtside and both programs will be wearing warmups to honor Aaron Halford. There will be a 23-second moment of silence before the game, recognizing the now-retired No. 23 uniform worn by Halford during his freshman year.
On Monday, Cascia Hall rededicated the retirement of Aaron Halford's No. 23. All proceeds from Saturday’s game will be donated to the Aaron Halford Memorial Financial Aid Fund.
Metro also was the opponent when Cascia honored Aaron Halford during what would have been his Senior Night in 2005 — the Commandos won after beginning that game having only four players on the court with Aaron Halford announced as the fifth starter.
Rams gaining momentum
Top-ranked Booker T. Washington is the only Class 6A boys basketball team hotter than Owasso entering the final two weeks of the regular season.
Owasso (12-6) has won six of its past seven games since consecutive narrow losses to Bartlesville and BTW.
The Rams swept their final three games going into the deadline for determining playoff pairings. On Monday, it appeared they were rewarded as they moved up to No. 4 in the East rankings — that should be good enough to be a regional host when the pairings are released this week.
Owasso's final game before the deadline was a 60-42 win at Broken Arrow, which entered the matchup ranked No. 3 in 6A East while the Rams were No. 5. Broken Arrow fell to No. 5 which means they could be headed to a rematch in a regional final at Owasso.
Caden Fry led Owasso with 20 points and Caleb Leslie scored 15.
"We played exceptionally well," Owasso coach Brian Montonati said.
Fry, a 6-7 center, is averaging 21 points per game during this 6-1 stretch as he makes a bid for Frontier Valley Conference MVP honors.
"Caden is playing unbelievable," Montonati said. "He's matured a lot, become more confident and physical. He's a throwback kid with how he plays with his back to the basket."
Owasso is tied with Jenks for second in the Frontier race — one game behind BTW. Owasso is scheduled to play BTW in the regular-season finale Feb. 18 at Washington.
"We drew out our goals before the season," Montonati said. "We wanted to host a regional, win our conference, get to state and win the gold ball. All of those goals are still possible for us."
Lincoln Christian avenges loss
Lincoln Christian's 70-64 win over Holland Hall on Tuesday avenged a 67-51 loss last month to the Dutch.
"Obviously there are some games that can give you more momentum and they're bigger," Lincoln coach Andrew Baker said. "This was a big one for us because our (Pinnacle) conference is really tough and Holland Hall is a really good 4A team. They've been to three straight (state) tournaments. It's a big win in that sense, but I think one of our keys is staying really grounded and focused and knowing every game is an opportunity. What are you going to do with that opportunity? There's some momentum there ... but it's one (game) at a time."
Kelly Hines, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.