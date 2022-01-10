Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

Washington is 8-0 after struggling in a 2-9 season last year that included numerous COVID cancellations.

“Ijai Johnson and Kam Parker were a part of the state championship team (in 2019) and they’ve got that championship mentality back, and Lathan Boone, who had a great year on the football team, is showing the leadership ability he has as a quarterback.,” Brown said.

Braves capture Skiatook Invitational

Central also is enjoying a big turnaround after going 4-17 last season. The 4A No. 9 Braves are 9-2 after winning the Exchange Bank Skiatook Invitational. Caylen Goff-Brown was the tournament MVP as he scored 20 points in the title game, including two key free throws late in a 39-36 victory over Oklahoma City Star Spencer. He had 28 points in the semifinals against Checotah.

“We were noticeably further ahead of our opponents in our first two games so it was tough to gauge how well we were actually playing, but Star Spencer was a tough opponent,” Central coach Aaron Daniels said. “We were tested in the championship game. It wasn’t all that fun to watch but we weathered the storm and I will take an ugly win over a pretty loss anytime.