Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tray Davis, Webster: Senior scored 105 points in four games last week, including 38 in a victory over Checotah in a win in the third-place game at Skiatook’s tournament. Averages 21.1 points.
Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby: Scored 95 points in four games and was named to the ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational all-tournament team. The 6-foot-4 junior is averaging 27.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
Jacob Scyrkels, Collinsville: The 6-2 senior guard scored a career-high 38 points in a 79-57 win over Edison in the Lincoln Christian Winter Classic third-place game Saturday.
Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Christian: Scored a career-high 32 points in a 57-49 win over Holland Hall on Friday. The 6-4 senior guard has 96 points and 35 rebounds over the past four games.
Jaxon Woods, Hominy: Sophomore is averaging 24.3 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds.
GAMES TO WATCH
Jenks (8-1) at Union (5-3), Tuesday: The visiting Trojans are No. 1 again in 6A. Opening tip-off has been moved up to 6:30 p.m.
Coweta (9-1) at Collinsville (9-2), Tuesday: Two of the top-six teams in 5A battle for the Metro Lakes Conference lead.
B.T. Washington (8-0) at Owasso (6-3), Friday: The visiting Hornets look to avenge last season’s playoff loss at Owasso.
NEWS AND NOTES
Hornets rising in the rankings
Booker T. Washington moved up six slots to No. 8 in this week’s Class 6A rankings after winning the ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational at Bartlesville last week.
Aaron Potter, who moved from Owasso after last season, led Washington and was named the tournament’s most valuable player with 48 points and 12 steals in three games. He had 13 points and 13 rebounds with three steals in a 56-51 victory over Bartlesville in the title game Saturday. Potter produced 22 points, nine assists and seven steals against Stillwater in the quarterfinals. Earlier in the week, he had 21 points, seven steals and five assists against Sand Springs.
“He had a phenomenal game and tournament,” said Eli K. Brown III, in his second season as the Hornets’ coach. “He has changed the climate in the locker room with his mentality, work ethic and aggressive play — it’s contagious.”
Washington is 8-0 after struggling in a 2-9 season last year that included numerous COVID cancellations.
“Ijai Johnson and Kam Parker were a part of the state championship team (in 2019) and they’ve got that championship mentality back, and Lathan Boone, who had a great year on the football team, is showing the leadership ability he has as a quarterback.,” Brown said.
Braves capture Skiatook Invitational
Central also is enjoying a big turnaround after going 4-17 last season. The 4A No. 9 Braves are 9-2 after winning the Exchange Bank Skiatook Invitational. Caylen Goff-Brown was the tournament MVP as he scored 20 points in the title game, including two key free throws late in a 39-36 victory over Oklahoma City Star Spencer. He had 28 points in the semifinals against Checotah.
“We were noticeably further ahead of our opponents in our first two games so it was tough to gauge how well we were actually playing, but Star Spencer was a tough opponent,” Central coach Aaron Daniels said. “We were tested in the championship game. It wasn’t all that fun to watch but we weathered the storm and I will take an ugly win over a pretty loss anytime.
“Winning a tournament is important because three games in three days mimics what you’ll have to do in the state tournament or what you might need to do in a regional or area tournament.”
So what has made the difference for the Braves in their second year with Daniels as head coach?
“We were immature last year,” Daniels said. “We have that year of experience. What a difference a year makes.”
Central hosts 5A No. 2 Memorial on Tuesday, McLain on Thursday and Wagoner on Saturday.
Holdman leads Coweta to title
Junior point guard Ty Holdman was the Locust Grove Invitational’s most valuable player as he led 5A No. 4 Coweta to the tournament title. He had 16 points in a 59-56 win over Verdigris in the title game Saturday. Coweta’s Tye Lair also was named to the all-tournament team.
Coweta prevailed after nearly seeing a 34-15 halftime lead slip away. Mason Ford came up with an offensive rebound and made two key free throws with seven seconds left before Verdigris narrowly missed a tying 3 as time expired.
“It got crazy, Verdigris’ No. 3 (Brant Teague) caught fire (shooting) in the second half and was lighting it up — he looked like Shea Seals,” Coweta coach Brandon Maddux said. “Their pressure gave us a little trouble, but we made enough plays down the stretch to hold on.”
Coweta visits Collinsville in a matchup of top-six teams Tuesday.
“Collinsville has reached another level with the return of its football players — and they’ve got more confidence after winning a state (football) title,” Maddux said. “It will be a great test for us.”
Cleveland wins Oologah Invitational
Tournament MVP Josh McEntire had 66 points in three games to help Cleveland win the Oologah Invitational. He had 20 points in a 57-45 victory over Vinita in the title game Saturday. McEntire scored 28 in a semifinal win over Cascia Hall.
In four games last week, McEntire averaged 20 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.
“This week I think he has played to his potential and now he knows what he is capable of,” Cleveland coach Daniel Brimmer said. “We expect more consistent games with these numbers.
"He's a tremendous kid with great potential. He’s been a difference maker for our team.”
Cleveland’s Kyler Kauk surpassed 1,000 career points last week and was an all-tournament selection.
“Oologah tournament is a tough one,” Brimmer said. “Eight very good teams and to come out on top is huge for our team. Starting to play our best basketball at the right time. We've got to keep building off each game.
“Unselfish basketball has led us to being more balanced. Each game we had three guys in double figure and five guys average over 8 points. Confidence is building in some of young guys that helped us win it.”
Strong week for Mannford
Mannford, 9-2 and ranked No. 14 in 4A, began 2022 with a 3-1 week, capped by a 33-31 loss to 3A No. 1 Oklahoma Christian School in Stroud’s Route 66 Coliseum Classic title game Saturday. Tyler Day was named to the all-tournament team after scoring 43 points in three games.
“Our kids played their tails off,” Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. “They executed our game plan and played an outstanding game on the defensive end of the floor. We just came up a little short on the offensive end. OCS has a really good group and are much deserving of their No. 1 ranking.
“It’s good to play high level competition because it shows you the things you need to work on to get better. Hopefully we learned a few things from this game and it will make us better in the long run.“
In the semifinals, Mannford defeated last year’s 3A champion, 4A No. 5 Crossings Christian, 38-37.
Cashion bounces back
After going 0-3 a week earlier in the Tournament of Champions at the BOK Center, 2A No. 3 Cashion responded last week by winning the Three Rivers Conference tournament for the fourth consecutive year. Austin Frazier had 72 points in three games.
Report your scores
BOYS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 9, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
1. Jenks (19) 8-1, 539; 2. Edmond Memorial (4) 9-2, 488; 3. Mustang (1) 10-1, 474; 4. Putnam West (3) 11-2, 447; 5. Moore (1) 8-2, 436; 6. Broken Arrow 6-2, 432; 7. Edmond North 7-3, 430; 8. B.T. Washington (2) 8-0, 398; 9. Edmond Santa Fe 7-4, 381; 10. Putnam North 6-1, 315; 11. Owasso 6-3, 296; 12. Norman North 8-5, 288; 13. Union 5-3, 286; 14. Bartlesville 4-4, 223; 15 (tie), Choctaw 5-5 and Southmoore 5-6, 161.
Class 5A
1. Del City (25) 10-3, 576; 2, Memorial (6) 13-1, 557; 3. Carl Albert 7-4, 508; 4. Coweta 9-1, 464; 5. OKC Southeast 7-1, 431; 6. Collinsville 9-2, 429; 7. OKC McGuinness 7-3, 419; 8. Ardmore 7-5, 384. 9. Midwest City 6-5, 383; 10. Edison 8-5, 366; 11. Lawton MacArthur 5-6, 269; 12. Noble 7-2, 365; 13. El Reno 5-5, 230; 14. Rogers 4-3, 220; 15. McAlester 7-4, 181.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (51) 11-0, 960; 2. Victory Christian (2) 8-2, 907; 3. OKC Heritage Hall (2) 8-2, 857; 4. Classen SAS 9-3, 667; 5. Crossings Christian (1) 9-4, 666; 6 (tie). Mt. St. Mary 5-3 and Tuttle 6-3, 650; 8. Stilwell 11-0, 586; 9. Central 9-2, 568; 10. Bethany 6-3, 513; 11. Newcastle 6-3, 484; 12. Holland Hall 5-4, 406; 13. Vedigris 8-2, 380; 14, Mannford 9-2, 368; 15. Weatherford 8-3, 296.
Class 3A
1. Okla. Christian School (35) 11-1, 1,003; 2. Alva (12) 11-1, 968; 3. OKC Millwood (7) 9-4, 934; 4. Westville (2) 5-0, 825; 5. Marlow 5-1, 764; 6. Prague 9-1, 663; 7. Roland 10-2, 634; 8. Jones 7-3, 603; 9. Valliant 9-1, 529; 10. Keys 7-3, 372; 11. Washington 5-3, 323; 12. Lincoln Christian 7-4, 316; 13. Claremore Sequoyah 9-1, 304; 14. OKC Star Spencer 5-4, 293; 15. Purcell 6-2, 292.
Class 2A
1. Dale (14) 12-1, 1,023; 2. Okla. Union (6) 10-2, 939; 3. Cashion (11) 6-3, 904; 4. Morrison (1) 8-1, 494; 5. Hinton 10-1, 760; 6. Pocola 10-1, 663; 7. Amber-Pocasset 9-3, 608; 8. Silo 10-4, 593; 9. Howe 9-4, 588; 10. Hooker 9-5, 537; 11. Watonga 9-2, 505; 12. Hobart 9-3, 436; 13. Panama 8-3, 364; 14. Preston 8-5, 328; 15. Minco 5-3, 304.
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly (58) 11-3, 1,482; 2 Garber (6) 10-2, 1,391; 3. Vanoss (9) 14-1, 1,331; 4. Caddo (4) 11-1, 1,213; 5. Arapaho-Butler 13-2, 1,114; 6. Calumet 13-3, 885; 7. Stuart (2) 13-1, 858; 8. Rattan 12-4, 798; 9, Velma-Alma 9-2, 770; 10. Cyril 9-3, 748; 11. Texhoma 10-2, 728; 12. Seiling 10-1, 686; 13. Davenport 10-0, 674; 14. Porter (1) 8-1, 549; 15. Riverfield 9-2, 418; 16, Okay (1) 9-3, 402.
Class B
1. Roff (40) 13-0, 1,436; 2. Mt. View-Gotebo (18) 12-0, 1,316; 3. Pittsburg (9) 14-1, 1,313; 4. Glencoe (11) 11-0, 1,259; 5, Duke (1) 13-2, 1,066; 6. Stringtown 14-1, 956; 7. Indiahoma 15-3, 902; 8. Fort Cobb-Broxton 13-4, 787; 9. Kinta 13-2, 757; 10, Goodwell (1) 13-2, 708; 11. Big Pasture 13-3, 668; 12. Sentinel 13-3, 579; 13. Forgan 6-2, 532; 14. Buffalo Valley 11-4, 495. 15. Tyrone 8-5, 440; 16. Boswell (1) 11-5, 350.