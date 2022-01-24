Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

PLAYERS TO WATCH
David Castillo, Bartlesville: The 6-foot-1 sophomore guard had 83 points, 25 rebounds, 10 assists and eight steals to help the Bruins finish 2-1 in the Midwest City Carl Albert tournament.
Caden Fry, Owasso: The 6-7 senior averaged 24.5 points and 8 rebounds during a 3-1 week for the Rams.
Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Christian: The 6-4 senior was the Port City Classic MVP after scoring 28 points to lead the Conquerors past Edison 68-61 in the title game.
Tyler Day, Mannford: The 5-11 senior had 60 points and 21 assists in three games at the NOC-Tonkawa Tournament. Produced 29 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a loss to NOAH in the title game.
GAMES TO WATCH
Broken Arrow (12-2) at B.T. Washington (13-1), Tuesday: Both teams won tournaments last weekend.
Union (8-6) at Owasso (9-6), Tuesday: A rematch of Owasso's win in an area game that determined a state tournament berth last March.
Broken Arrow (12-2) at Jenks (12-3), Friday: Broken Arrow won last year's meeting, 61-50.
NEWS AND NOTES
The battle for No. 1
Last week, OSSAArankings.com published its last Class 6A/5A statewide rankings of the season. They have now been divided into East/West rankings that will determine regional hosts.
It would have been interesting to see which team would have emerged as No. 1 in statewide rankings. Last week's top two teams, Jenks and Mustang, each lost twice during the week, and No. 3 Edmond Memorial lost in the Deer Creek tournament final.
Fourth-ranked Booker T. Washington and No. 5 Broken Arrow made a claim to be the new No. 1 team in 6A after winning tournaments Saturday. And BTW received the nod over Broken Arrow for No. 1 in the East in voting by East coaches.
BTW defeated Jenks 61-48 in the Jenks/Union Invitational final while Broken Arrow defeated Choctaw 55-48 in the Shawnee Invitational final.
Lathan Boone scored 16 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead BTW.
"I think we did a good job to stake our claim as No 1," BTW coach Eli K. Brown said. "That's not necessarily our goal (now), our goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the year, but we're headed in the right direction and if other coaches don't see it, then that's just how it goes, and we're not going to hang our heads if we're not No. 1."
BTW's Kam Parker was named the tournament's most valuable player and teammate Aaron Potter was also named to the all-tournament team. Also selected were Jenks' Ben Averitt and Chase Martin, Union's Trent Pierce, OKC Storm's Mike Quick and Putnam North's Mandrell Dean.
For Broken Arrow, Anthony Allen had 96 points in three tournament games, including 31 in the final. During four games last week, Allen, a 6-5 senior, averaged 28 points, 7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2 blocks as he shot 62% from the field and 79% on free throws.
"He's playing great," Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said. "He's also being a leader."
The Tigers really needed a big tournament from Allen as their second-leading scorer, Connor Dow, was sidelined due to a concussion. Allen was named as the tournament MVP and was joined on the all-tournament team by teammate Aaron Johnson.
Both of Broken Arrow's losses were by one point — to Bartlesville and Perry (Arizona) — in December. Washington's lone loss was 67-65 last Tuesday at Union — the Hornets won the rematch there Friday.
The teams, in effect, will decide who is No. 1 in the East at this time when they meet Tuesday night at BTW.
"It should be a fun game," Wallace said.
`Huge' week ahead for Rams
Owasso went 3-1 last week, starting with a win over No. 1 Jenks and then going 2-1 at the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament at Pittsburg, Kansas.
The Rams are in contention to be a regional host, but can't afford any losses before the playoff pairings are set in two weeks as they will be playing other contenders to host a regional. Six of 6A's top 14 teams statewide are in the Frontier Valley Conference.
"We've got Union at home Tuesday and that will be huge," said Owasso center Caden Fry, who had 72 points in three tournament games. "If we take care of business there, we'll be at Bixby on Friday and then if we win out, I'm pretty sure we'll be playing be at BA (Broken Arrow) next Tuesday to host a regional. It's big time. All these teams in the Frontier Conference are really good. It's fun this year."
Riverfield wins tournament
Riverfield Country Day (13-2), ranked No. 15 in Class A, went 4-0 last week and defeated Dewey 62-61 in the Caney Valley Tournament title game Saturday. RCD jumped to a 14-0 lead, but trailed 35-27 at halftime. The Ravens rallied and led 59-52 with two minutes left, but needed a defensive stop that included two missed shots in the final seconds.
RCD junior Davieon Clinton, who made two key free throws late in the final, was selected tournament MVP with 55 points, 14 assists and 11 steals in the three games. His brother, sophomore Braedon Clinton, also was on the all-tournament team after producing 62 points, 16 steals, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.
Big comeback
Mannford coach Mike Banfield called his team's 57-54 win last Tuesday at Kellyville "one of the better comebacks we have had in years."
The 4A No. 14 Pirates (14-3) rallied from a 19-point deficit. Tyler Banfield sank the winning trey as time expired.
Eagles soar
Claremore Sequoyah freshman Eestyn Prater had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead the 3A No. 9 Eagles (14-1) past Sallisaw 50-41 in the Red Crown Credit Union Pryor Invitational on Saturday. Prater also had a strong game with 22 points to lead the Eagles past Porter in the Regent Prep Invitational final on Jan. 8.
Vinita won the Pryor third-place game, 53-45, over Oologah and Pryor won the consolation title, 67-41, over Ketchum.
BOYS RANKINGS
OSSAArankings.com coaches' polls from Jan. 24 (Classes 6A-2A) and Jan. 10 (Classes A-B), first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 23, followed by voting points.
Class 6A
East
1. B.T. Washington (10) 13-1, 233; 2. Broken Arrow (3) 12-2, 222; 3. Jenks (3) 12-3, 218; 4. Putnam West 11-3, 198; 5. Union 8-6, 168; 6. Owasso 9-6, 166; 7. Bartlesville 9-5, 158; 8. Edmond Santa Fe 9-7, 156; 9. NW Classen 6-3, 122; 10. Tahlequah 10-5, 104; 11. Bixby 5-9, 97; 12. Stillwater 6-9, 91; 13. Muskogee 2-6, 86; 14. Sand Springs 4-9, 62; 15. Enid 2-6, 45; 16. Ponca City 3-12, 34.
West
1. Edmond Memorial (13) 13-3, 235; 2. Edmond North 13-4, 218; 3. Mustang 13-3, 209; 4. Putnam North 10-2, 201; 5. Moore 12-4, 189; 6. Norman North 9-6, 178. 7. Westmoore 9-7, 136; 8. Choctaw 7-7, 134; 9. Norman 6-9, 131; 10. Southmoore 8-8, 127; 11. Deer Creek 7-8, 106; 12. Lawton 6-8, 85; 13 (tie). Putnam City 3-7, 62 and Yukon 3-10, 62; 15. OKC Grant 5-6, 53; 16. OKC Capitol Hill 2-14, 34.
Class 5A
East
1. Memorial (15) 16-1, 240; 2. Collinsville (1) 12-2, 225; 3. Coweta 13-4, 204; 4. OKC McGuinness 12-5, 198; 5. Edison 11-7, 191; 6. Claremore 10-7, 147; 7. Shawnee 8-8, 144; 8. Rogers 6-5, 142; 9. McAlester 8-7, 132; 10. Grove 8-7, 117; 11. Hale 8-8 114; 12. Bishop Kelley 5-11, 99; 13. Glenpool 6-11, 70; 14. Sapulpa 4-10, 56; 15. Durant 5-7, 50; 16. East Central 2-15, 31.
West
1. Del City (14) 12-3, 239; 2. MWC Carl Albert 11-4, 223; 3. OKC Southeast (1) 10-2, 210; 4. Midwest City 10-6, 198; 5. Ardmore 9-8, 182; 6. Lawton MacArthur 8-7, 171; 7. Noble 10-4, 149; 8. El Reno 7-7, 147; 9. Guthrie 8-6, 137; 10. Lawton Eisenhower 6-9, 103; 11. Piedmont 4-11, 102; 12. Elgin 5-8, 95; 13. Altus 2-11, 54; 14. Guymon 3-11, 53; 15. Duncan 2-11, 50; 16. Santa Fe South 2-7, 47.
Class 4A
1. Kingfisher (52) 14-0, 1,039; 2. Victory Christian (2) 13-3, 958; 3. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 9-5, 879; 4. Crossings Christian 12-4, 765; 5. Tuttle 11-3, 708; 6. Central 13-4, 701; 7. Classen SAS 11-5, 644; 8. Stilwell (1) 14-1, 618; 9. Mt. St. Mary 10-4, 544; 10. Newcastle 10-4, 542; 11. Holland Hall 10-6, 538; 12. Weatherford 13-3, 493; 13. Verdigris 13-2, 430; 14. Mannford 14-3, 395; 15. Perkins-Tryon 12-4, 368.
Class 3A
1. Okla. Christian School (32) 15-2, 1,022; 2. OKC Millwood (11) 13-5, 995; 3. Alva (9) 16-2, 985; 4. Marlow (1) 11-1, 897; 5. Westville (3) 7-1, 824; 6. Prague 14-1, 758; 7. Roland 10-2, 706; 8. Valliant (1) 13-2, 606; 9. Claremore Sequoyah 14-1, 592; 10. Washington 10-4, 497; 11. Purcell 9-3, 432; 12. Jones 10-6, 422; 13. Community Christian 10-5, 366; 14. Lincoln Christian 10-5, 345; 15. Keys 9-4, 322.
Class 2A
1. Dale (51) 16-1, 1,076; 2. Okla. Union (5) 13-3, 963; 3. Cashion (1) 11-4, 952; 4. Morrison (1) 11-3, 888; 5. Pocola 14-1, 815; 6. Hinton 13-2, 733; 7. Silo 14-4, 640; 8. Watonga 14-2, 611; 9. Amber-Pocasset 12-4, 588; 10. Hooker 12-5, 577; 11. Hobart 12-4, 499; 12. Howe 10-6, 485; 13. Mangum 10-2, 465; 14. Panama 10-4, 463; 15. Preston 12-5, 389.
Class A
1. Hydro-Eakly (58) 15-3, 1,482; 2. Garber (6) 15-2, 1,391; 3. Vanoss (9) 14-1, 1,331; 4. Caddo (4) 15-3, 1,213; 5. Arapaho-Butler 16-4, 1,114; 6. Calumet 16-5, 885; 7. Stuart (2) 16-1, 858; 8. Rattan 16-5, 798; 9, Velma-Alma 12-3, 770; 10. Cyril 11-5, 748; 11. Texhoma 13-4, 728; 12. Seiling 14-2, 686; 13. Davenport 14-0, 674; 14. Porter (1) 13-3, 549; 15. Riverfield 13-2, 418.
Class B
1. Roff (40) 17-1, 1,436; 2. Mt. View-Gotebo (18) 16-0, 1,316; 3. Pittsburg (9) 16-2, 1,313; 4. Glencoe (11) 17-1, 1,259; 5, Duke (1) 16-3, 1,066; 6. Stringtown 14-2, 956; 7. Indiahoma 17-3, 902; 8. Fort Cobb-Broxton 16-5, 787; 9. Kinta 15-2, 757; 10, Goodwell (1) 15-2, 708; 11. Big Pasture 14-5, 668; 12. Sentinel 14-5, 579; 13. Forgan 7-5, 532; 14. Buffalo Valley 14-4, 495. 15. Tyrone 9-6, 440.
