Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

NEWS AND NOTES

The battle for No. 1

Last week, OSSAArankings.com published its last Class 6A/5A statewide rankings of the season. They have now been divided into East/West rankings that will determine regional hosts.

It would have been interesting to see which team would have emerged as No. 1 in statewide rankings. Last week's top two teams, Jenks and Mustang, each lost twice during the week, and No. 3 Edmond Memorial lost in the Deer Creek tournament final.

Fourth-ranked Booker T. Washington and No. 5 Broken Arrow made a claim to be the new No. 1 team in 6A after winning tournaments Saturday. And BTW received the nod over Broken Arrow for No. 1 in the East in voting by East coaches.

BTW defeated Jenks 61-48 in the Jenks/Union Invitational final while Broken Arrow defeated Choctaw 55-48 in the Shawnee Invitational final.

Lathan Boone scored 16 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead BTW.