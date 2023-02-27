Holland Hall, Edison meet early

Almost 20 years ago, Holland Hall head coach Teddy Owens spent a season as an assistant for Edison head coach Michael Parish. Since Owens has been the Dutch’s coach, his team hasn’t faced Edison.

However, they will meet Friday in a Class 5A area tournament title game at 6 p.m. at Catoosa. Their teams scrimmaged each other in the preseason and they already had planned for a series next season.

Holland Hall advanced to the area final with a 47-43 victory over Tahlequah on Saturday. Carter Benton scored 16 points, with 12 in the first half to help the Dutch jump out to a lead that grew to 16 in the third quarter. Benton, who had 21 points with six treys a night earlier in the regional opener, made 4-of-5 free throws in the fourth to ensure the victory.

“We were so good defensively and with our ball movement in the first half,” Owens said. “I thought we might pull away, but then we got a little timid and all of a sudden it was down to 2. But our guys found a way to win.”

A benefit of Holland Hall moving up to 5A last month was it enabled the Dutch to host a regional for the first time. At the lower levels, Holland Hall’s facility wasn’t large enough to host a regional when there are eight teams involved instead of four. Holland Hall has not lost a home game since its court was named after former head coach Sparky Grober last season.

“It was great for our players to get to share winning a regional with our students there,” Owens said.

Sequoyah prepares

for MillwoodFifth-ranked Claremore Sequoyah (24-2) will meet defending champion/No. 2 Oklahoma City Millwood (14-10) for a Class 3A area title at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Verdigris.

Sequoyah has two chances to pick up the one win needed for its first state tournament berth. The first chance comes against a team with 16 state titles.

“Millwood is very aggressive, very tenacious, they have wins over 6A teams, they expect to win,” Sequoyah coach Tim Bart said. “We will have our hands full, but we’ll be ready to go. We just have to handle their pressure.”

Sequoyah defeated Westville 49-46 and Kiefer 56-43 in the regionals. Eestyn Prater scored 30 against Westville and blocked a tying 3 as time expired. He had 15 in the first half against Kiefer before fouling out.

This is Bart’s first season as a coach in 3A after spending many years in 6A. There are 64 teams in 3A compared to 32 in 6A.

“I have a whole new appreciation for coaches at this level, and know why a lot of great coaches have never made it to the state tournament, it’s tough,” Bart said.

Okay reaches stateFourth-ranked Okay is in the Class A state tournament for the first time since consecutive runner-up finishes in 2016 and ‘17. Okay qualified with a 57-55 overtime win over No. 6 Seiling in an area tournament title game Friday at Enid’s Stride Bank Center.

It was a rollercoaster game for Okay (24-2), which led by 11 in the third quarter, but trailed 50-47 in the fourth quarter’s final minute before Okay’s Diezel Davis came up with a steal and a tying 3-pointer to send the game into OT.

“It was a very important win,” Okay coach Chad Clark said. “I was thinking how tough it was going to be to drive three hours home and then three hours the next day after what would have been such a tough loss.”