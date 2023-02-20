Who is Mr. Outside? Vote now It’s time to decide who is Mr. Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball. Here are our selections for 15 boys who play closer to the 3-point line. From today through 3 p.m. March 3, fans can vote for their favorites. Winners will be announced March 6-9. You can vote once per device. You voted: Carter Benton, Holland Hall David Castillo, Bartlesville Davieon Clinton, Riverfield Cedric Dixon, Union Connor Dow, Broken Arrow Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby Ty Holdman, B.T. Washington Kabron Lewis, Hale Jalen Montonati, Owasso Luke Parish, Edison Eestyn Prater, Cl. Sequoyah Seth Pratt, Memorial Seth Taylor, Bishop Kelley Jaken Weedn, Glencoe Jackson Welch, Inola Vote View Results Back

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Connor Dow, Broken Arrow: Oklahoma State signee had 66 points in three wins last week as the Class 6A East No. 1 Tigers wrapped up the Frontier Valley Conference title and a perfect regular season at 22-0. Scored 34 against Owasso, 14 against Union and 18 against Muskogee.

Dylan Baker, Cleveland: The 6-2 senior had a career-high 36 points against Bristow last Monday and 22 points in a 75-61 district playoff opener Saturday at Oologah. Averaged eight rebounds in those two wins.

BJ Harris, B.T. Washington: The 6-1 sophomore guard is averaging 22.5 points over his past four games without the benefit of a 3-pointer.

Hayden Smith, Tahlequah: The 6-8 senior surpassed 1,000 career points last week. He is averaging 15 points and 9 rebounds, and is shooting 60% from the field.

Deke Thompson and Gron Tata, Jenks: Thompson, a sophomore, averages 14.2 points and 4.6 rebounds,, and shoots 37% on 3s. Tata, a senior, averages 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and shoots 53% from the field. Jenks (13-9), ranked No. 10 in 6A East, went 3-0 last week with wins over 6A East No. 4 B.T. Washington, 6A East No. 12 Bartlesville and 5A No. 2 Edison.

GAMES TO WATCH

Class A area: No. 9 Riverfield (18-5) vs. Regent Prep (10-16), Thursday at Wilburton: Last year, Riverfield eliminated Regent in the area tournament and will try to do it again. Riverfield beat Regent 45-22 on Jan. 6. Regent won three in a row at regionals to stay alive.

4A regional: No. 15 Victory Christian (15-8) vs. Wagoner (17-6), Thursday at Checotah: Victory has won four in a row. Wagoner is 13-2 in its past 15 games.

6A East regional: No. 5 Owasso (14-8) vs. No. 12 Bartlesville (8-14), Friday at B.T. Washington: In their previous meeting Jan. 27, Owasso won 54-51 on freshman Boden Williams' 3 as time expired. The game features two of the area's top players — Owasso's Jalen Montonati and Bartlesville's David Castillo.

NEWS AND NOTES

Memorial magic strikes again

Class 5A East No. 1 Memorial's regular-season finale against Edison last Tuesday was incredibly similar to its opener in November against Hale.

In both games, Memorial needed a 3 as time expired to send the road game into overtime and then prevailed. Ben Radford was the hero against Edison as his trey tied it at the end of regulation — his first points of the game and then he scored all of the Chargers' six in OT for a 51-49 victory.

Jarreth Ingram led Memorial (19-3) with 29 points — 22 more than he had in Edison's 57-49 victory over the Chargers last month.

The victory gave Memorial the Green Country Conference title over the second-ranked Eagles (16-6). Memorial has four losses since the start of last season and has avenged all three it had a chance to in a rematch.

"It was a heck of a way to finish the regular season," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "It gives us a lot of good momentum going into our 10-day break before the playoffs."

Playoffs start in 6A and 5A

The postseason starts in 6A and 5A on Friday. The opener is an elimination game, and then the winning teams advance into a format where they need to win two games out of a potential three to reach the state tournament scheduled March 8-11 in Norman. The playoffs in Classes A and B started two weeks ago, and began in 4A through 2A last week.

Liberty upsets Rattan

Liberty, ranked No. 18 in Class A, upset second-ranked Rattan 41-37 in a regional final Saturday at Indianola.

Trent Thompson led Liberty with 15 points. On a key sequence, he grabbed a rebound and passed ahead to Brady Cornwell for a dunk with 30 seconds left that gave Liberty a 6-point lead.

"Truly was a team effort," Liberty coach Colby Wade said. "The boys battled from start to finish."

RANKINGS

OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 19, followed by voting points.

Class 6A (Final)

East

1. Broken Arrow (12) 22-0, 165; 2. Putnam North (1) 22-1, 155; 3. Bixby 19-4, 145; 4. B.T. Washington 12-8, 123; 5. Owasso 14-8, 121; 6. Moore 16-6, 120; 7. Putnam West 13-9, 107; 9. Union 12-10, 97; 9. Southmoore 12-10, 90; 10. Jenks 13-9, 88; 11. Sand Springs 10-12, 63; 12. Bartlesville 8-14, 60; 13. Stillwater 6-17, 45; 14. Enid 10-11, 43; 15. Ponca City 4-19, 31; 16. Muskogee 3-18, 1.

West

1. Edmond North (13) 20-2, 195; 2. Westmoore (2) 16-7, 184; 3. Norman 14-7, 165; 4. Lawton 17-6, 156; 5. Choctaw 16-7, 148; 6. NW Classen 16-5, 132; 7. Deer Creek 15-7, 131; 8. Edmond Memorial 12-9, 129; 9. Mustang 11-12, 104; 10. Edmond Santa Fe 10-13, 97; 11. Norman North 11-12, 93; 12. Putnam City 10-11, 73; 13. Yukon 6-17, 60; 14. U.S. Grant 6-10, 39; 15. Capitol Hill 4-16, 27; 16. Midwest City 6-17, 23.

Class 5A (Final)

East

1. Memorial (13) 19-3, 210; 2. Edison (1) 16-6, 190; 3. Holland Hall 18-4, 186; 4. Hale 17-4, 182; 5. Bishop Kelley 16-7, 155; 6. Collinsville 15-7, 154; 7. Claremore 13-9, 134; 8. Coweta 12-9, 129; 9. Grove 12-9, 114; 10. Glenpool 12-11, 102; 11. Tahlequah 11-10, 93; 12. Shawnee 6-16, 68; 13. East Central 5-16, 59; 14. Rogers 4-16, 50. 15. Sapulpa 5-16, 35; 16. Pryor 2-19, minus-1.

West

1. Carl Albert (13) 18-5, 180; 2. Del City (1) 15-5, 168; 3. El Reno 15-6, 158; 4. Southeast 13-6, 149; 5. Piedmont 14-9, 139; 6. Mt. St. Mary 17-4, 130; 7. Noble 9-11, 113; 8. Guthrie 10-13, 108; 9. Lawton MacArthur 9-12, 97; 10. Durant 10-11, 87; 11. Altus 8-13, 68; 12. Lawton Eisenhower 5-17, 56; 13. Santa Fe South 8-13, 51; 14. Guymon 10-12, 50; 15. McAlester 6-17, 46; 16. Duncan 0-20, minus-3.

Class 4A (Final)

1. Kingfisher (29) 20-3, 977; 2. Crossings Christian (16) 19-2, 917; 3. Weatherford (2) 23-1, 878; 4. OKC Douglass (5) 20-1, 849; 5. Okla. Christian School (2) 22-2, 812; 6. Newcastle 20-4, 792; 7. Stilwell 20-2, 573; 8. North Rock Creek 19-4, 557; 9. Anadarko 16-8, 485; 10. Tuttle 16-7, 483; 11. Perkins-Tryon 19-5, 468; 12 (tie). Ada 18-6, 429 and Catoosa 19-5, 429; 14. McLoud 20-4, 425; 15. Victory Christian 15-8, 377.

Class 3A (Final)

1. Metro Christian (16) 21-2, 838; 2. OKC Millwood (20) 12-10, 829; 3. Purcell (11) 22-2, 804; 4. Roland (1) 21-2, 711; 5. Claremore Sequoyah 22-2, 667; 6. Prague 21-2, 662; 7. Marlow 20-4, 608; 8. Crooked Oak 21-2, 587; 9. Alva 21-3, 488; 10. Lindsay 19-5, 468; 11. Kellyville 18-5, 458; 12. Kiefer 16-6, 424; 13. Keys 18-4, 344; 14. Hugo 14-8, 299; 15. Cascia Hall 16-8, 260.

Class 2A (Final)

1. Dale (41) 26-0, 760; 2. Preston (1) 22-4, 709; 3. Okla. Christian Academy 18-8, 666; 4. Hennessey 20-3, 639; 5. Colcord 15-6, 560; 6. Oktaha 18-7, 528; 7. Hooker 18-5, 499; 8. Pocola 18-6, 481; 9. Calera 17-7, 435; 10. Hobart 18-5, 343; 11. Minco 17-6, 316; 12. Nowata 19-5, 313; 13. Ketchum 15-8, 301; 14. Rejoice Christian 11-11, 237; 15. Latta 12-14, 181.

Class A (Final)

1. Caddo (37) 20-2, 1,242; 2. Rattan (9) 23-4, 1,178; 3. Vanoss (7) 22-3, 1,074; 4. Okay (6) 23-2, 1,060; 5. Okarche (8) 25-2, 1,047; 6. Seiling 22-1, 940; 7. Allen (2) 19-4, 880; 8. Boone-Apache 20-4, 767; 9. Riverfield (1) 18-5, 709; 10. Texhoma 21-6, 681.

Class B (Final)

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton (40) 25-1, 1,246; 2. Roff (18) 24-5, 1,201; 3. Stringtown 24-2, 1,049; 4. Calumet (2) 25-1, 1,006; 5. Buffalo Valley (5) 25-3, 943; 6. Kinta (2) 21-4, 925; 7. Duke 27-2, 877; 8. Goodwell (4) 23-2, 851; 9. Leedey 22-6, 810; 10. Glencoe 24-5, 74.