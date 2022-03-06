Boys basketball notebook: Collinsville wins first area title since 1976

When Collinsville last appeared in the Class 5A boys basketball state tournament in 2019, current top scorer Jacob Scyrkels was a freshman and watched from the stands.

"I thought about how I wanted to get there and have that experience," Scyrkels said.

Scyrkels and his teammates have lifted the Cardinals, ranked No. 2 in 5A East, back to the state tournament. This will only be the Cardinals' fourth overall state tournament and second since 1976. Collinsville (22-3) will meet defending champion Midwest City Carl Albert (20-4) in the quarterfinal opener at 2 p.m. Thursday at Noble High School.

For the first time since the '76 state runner-up team, Collinsville is an area champion after defeating McGuinness 61-46 on Friday night at Cleveland. Cooper McDowell had 17 points for the Cardinals, followed by Cameron Himebaugh with 14 off the bench and Scyrkels with 11 points.

Collinsville coach Todd Anderson also noted key contributions from point-guard Chayse Schlomann and Oscar Hammond.

"Chayse did a good controlling the game and Oscar did a heck of a job defending their top scorer (Graham Tawwater)," Anderson said.

"There was a lot of excitement celebrating after the game with the players spraying each other with water in the locker room."

McGuinness jumped to a 20-10 lead before Collinsville answered with a 24-4 run and was in command for the rest of the game.

The Cardinals have made a big turnaround after going 6-11 last year.

Collinsville won three playoff games in five days. The Cardinals opened the week with a 55-41 victory over Sapulpa and then defeated Claremore 52-45 after trailing with three minutes left before Brad Meacham's go-ahead trey and McDowell's key basket with 1:30 remaining. McDowell also scored 17 in that win.

"I liked the way we handled adversity all week," Anderson said. "That was a tough game against Claremore. We've had different guys step up all year."

State pairings, times set

For the first time since 2009, the Class 6A and 5A state tournament title games won't be played at Mabee Center. Instead, they will be held at the University of Oklahoma's Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. LNC will host 6A boys quarterfinals Thursday and all semifinals Friday. Quarterfinal subsites are at Noble (5A boys), Midwest City Carl Albert (6A girls) and Norman North (5A girls).

State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena in Oklahoma City will host the 4A, 3A and 2A tournaments. All games except the 3A semifinals will be held at "The Big House." The 4A tournament starts Tuesday, 3A on Wednesday and 2A on Thursday with semifinals Friday and finals on Saturday. the 3A semifinals will be at Yukon.

Dutch peaks at right time

Holland Hall coach Teddy Owens predicted early in the season it would take his team, with several players from the 3A state champion football team, until about early February to really hit its stride and that has occurred.

The Dutch was 11-7 before launching a seven-game winning streak that it will carry going into its 4A quarterfinal game against No. 4 Crossings Christian (19-7) at 9 p.m. Tuesday at State Fair Arena.

"I felt like even though we lost a few games (in the Newcastle tournament) that our schedule was preparing us for now," Owens said. "But we’re also sitting there as coaches (thinking) what the heck are we doing? We’re giving up all these points and we’re not guarding (well). But the guys just kept on.

"The guys love each other. I’ve never seen a group of guys who love being around each other more. It’s a special group. … When they lock in, because they love each other so much, it all works out. We’ve got guys like Ethan Rosch and Hunt Heldebrand and Keaton Sterling who don’t always show up on the stat sheet, but those core guys just play so hard for each other. You need all of it to have a chance to win a state championship.​"

Vinita survives tough road

Vinita, unranked in 3A, reached the state tournament with a 44-41 victory over No. 5 Westville on Saturday, The Hornets are in the state tournament for the first time since 2012. To get there, Vinita had to go through the losers' bracket and win five games in six days.

The last four of those wins were decided by five points or less. Vinita's road doesn't get any easier as it will face No. 1 Oklahoma Christian School at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Cashion qualifies again

Third-ranked 2A Cashion is in the state tournament for the third year in a row after 49-44 win over Hooker in an area final Friday. Austin Frazier scored 15 and Jonah Jenkins 13 for Cashion. Each had 20 points in a regional final. Cashion also has been sparked during its playoff run by Vance Raney's 3-points shooting. He had 36 points with 10 treys in a regional win over Pawnee.

Saturday's finals

Glencoe (30-2) won its first state title since 2015 with a 46-45 victory over Roff in the Class B final at State Fair Arena. Jaken Weedn sank the two winning free throws with 6.8 seconds left and Roff missed a trey at the buzzer.

Tushka defeated Garber 48-43 in the Class A final. Tushka (24-8) was not ranked in the final Class A rankings on Jan. 7. It is Tushka's first gold ball since 1948. Garber, the 2020 champion, is the runner-up for the second year in a row.

Kelly Hines, Tulsa World, and Duane DaPron, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this story.

