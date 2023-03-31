Bixby’s Parker Friedrichsen is shining in the national basketball spotlight after his performance Friday night at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships.

On Friday night, Friedrichsen won the TaxAct High School Boys 3-Point Championship at downtown Houston’s Hoops House inside the Bayou Music Center, held in conjunction with the NCAA’s Final Four.

Friedrichsen, a Wake Forest commit, defeated three other major college recruits — UCLA's Sebastian Mack, Duke’s Caleb Foster and Minnesota’s Cam Christie. Friedrichsen won the first round and then defeated Mack in the finals.

In addition, Friedrichsen also was on the winning three-player team in the Applebee’s Team Shootout, completing the four shooting stations in 14.8 seconds. His teammates were Virginia commit Kymora Johnson and Michigan State commit Coen Carr. Johnson won the TaxAct Girls 3-Point Championship and Carr edged Purdue signee Myles Colvin in the King's Hawaiian Slam Dunk Championship.

Johnson then defeated Friedrichsen in the Rocket Mortgage Battle of the Champions.

Former Ada player Kaden Cooper, an Oklahoma signee, finished fourth out of four players in the dunk contest.

Friedrichsen averaged 30.1 points this season and shot 40% on 3s.

The event will be telecast at noon Sunday on CBS.

Applebee’s Team Shootout

1, Parker Friedrichsen, Kymora Johnson, Coen Carr 14.8 seconds; 2, Myles Colvin, Sebastian Mack, Taliah Scott 26.9; 3, Loghan Johnson, Caleb Foster, Kaden Cooper 36.5; 4, George Washington III, Lenee Beaumont, Cam Christie DNF

TaxAct Boys 3-Point Championship

First round

1, Parker Friedrichsen 35; 2, Sebastian Mack 34; 3, Caleb Foster 32; 4, Cam Christie 30.

Championship round

1, Friedrichsen 17; 2, Mack 13.

TaxAct Girls 3-Point Championship

First round

1, Kymora Johnson 32; 2, Lenee Beaumont 28; 3, Taliah Scott 25; 4, Loghan Johnson 19.

Championship round

1, Johnson 18; 2, Beaumont 15.

Rocket Mortgage Battle of the Champions

1, Johnson 17; 2, Friedrichsen 11.

King’s Hawaiian Slam Dunk Championship

First round

(Two dunks, 60 possible points)

1, Myles Colvin 60; 2, Coen Carr 55; 3, George Washington III 54; 4, Kaden Cooper 51.

Championship round

1, Carr and Colvin 30.

Dunk-Off

1, Carr 30; 2, Colvin 28.