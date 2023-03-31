Bixby’s Parker Friedrichsen is shining in the national basketball spotlight.
On Friday night, Friedrichsen won the State Farm High School 3-Point Championship on Friday night at Houston’s Hoops House, held in conjunction with the NCAA’s Final Four.
Friedrichsen, a Wake Forest signee, defeated three other major college signees — Duke’s Caleb Foster, UCLA’s Sebastian Mac and Minnesota’s Cam Christie.
In addition, Friedrichsen also was on the winning three-man team in the skills competition.
Friedrichsen averaged 30.1 points this season and shot 40% on 3s.
The event will be telecast at noon Sunday on CBS (KOTV channel 6).