Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen will compete in the State Farm High School 3-Point Championship on Friday night at Houston's Hoops House, in conjunction with the NCAA's Final Four.

Friedrichsen, a Wake Forest signee, will be joined in the men's 3-point finals by three other major college signees -- Duke's Caleb Foster, UCLA's Sebastian Mac and Minnesota's Cam Christie.

Friedrichsen averaged 30.1 points this season and shot 40% on 3s.

The event will be telecast at noon Sunday on CBS.

The girls' 3-point contest also has four major college signees -- Arkansas' Taliah Scott, Indiana's Lenee Beaumont, Texas Tech's Loghan Johnson and Virginia's Kymora Scott.

Oklahoma signee Kaden Cooper, a former Ada player now at The Skill Factory school in Atlanta, will be in the slam dunk contest along with Michigan State's Coen Carr, Purdue's Myles Colvin and Michigan's George Washington.