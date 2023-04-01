Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen was selected as the Frontier Valley's boys player of the year in voting by the conference's coaches.

Friedrichsen averaged 30.1 points and shot 40% on 3s as he lifted Bixby to a 20-6 record.

Broken Arrow's Beau Wallace is the coach of the year after leading the Tigers to a 27-2 record and a runner-up finish in Class 6A.

Two of Wallace's players, Connor Dow and DJ Howell, are first-team selections. Owasso, a 6A semifinalist, also had two players on the first team, Jalen Montonati and Brandon Mann.

FRONTIER VALLEY

BOYS ALL-CONFERENCE

Player of the year: Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby

Coach of the year: Beau Wallace, Broken Arrow

First team

Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby; Connor Dow and DJ Howell, Broken Arrow; David Castillo, Bartlesville; Jalen Montonati and Brandon Mann, Owasso.

Second team

Erik Madrid and Cedric Dixon, Union; Dylan Golightly, Jenks; Ty Holdman and Lathan Boone, Booker T. Washington.

Third team

Justice Sutton, Broken Arrow; Triston Driver, Bixby; Alijah Roper, Sand Springs; Gron Tata, Jenks; EJ Lewis, Owasso; Javian Webber, Muskogee.

Honorable mention

Korbin Gunn, Miles Flemons and Dalen Fuller, Union; Ethan Ellison and Dason Cook, Broken Arrow; Michael Smith III and Aadhi Ayyappan. Bartlesville; BJ Harris, B.T. Washington; Sam McCormick and Luke Friedrichsen, Bixby; Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee; Kooper Kelly, Sand Springs; Zac Lewis, Sapulpa; Deke Thompson, Jenks; Boden Williams and Gabe Patterson, Owasso.