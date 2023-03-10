NORMAN – This Class 5A basketball semifinal involved the Memorial Chargers, but it bore no resemblance to a typical Memorial game.

With four state titles during Bobby Allison’s first nine seasons as the Chargers’ head coach, the Memorial program was the state’s most accomplished during that period. In February 2022, as those Chargers were destined to win the 10th state title in school history, there were three consecutive games during which Memorial scored 110, 114 and 121 points.

In advance of Friday’s semifinal date with a very familiar opponent — Del City — the Chargers were 23-3 while having averaged 65 points per game.

There are nights, however, when shots just don’t fall at the same time that the opponent has a premier player and a tremendous supporting cast. That combination of circumstances doomed Memorial on Friday at the Lloyd Noble Center.

During a 56-35 loss, the Chargers were 11-of-39 on shots from the field.

It was Memorial’s lowest point total in eight years. On Jan. 31, 2015, Booker T. Washington defeated Memorial 43-29 at the BOK Center.

Memorial seniors Jareth Ingram, Seth Pratt and Ben Radford had a combined scoring average of 42 points per game. Against Del City, they collectively were 5-of-24 on shots from the field and totaled 25 points.

“(The Eagles) were active in the passing lanes,” Allison said. We went over some stuff (before the game) that I wish we had executed better.”

Del City’s premier player is 6-foot-8, 205-pound Brandon Garrison, an Oklahoma State signee who as a high school senior has an NBA body. Garrison scored 18 points while Jamouri McCalister added 16.

While the frustrated Chargers never sustained anything positive offensively, Garrison and McCalister were a combined 13-of-14 on their shot attempts.

Saturday’s 5 p.m. championship game is a clash of kids from neighboring communities. Del City’s opponent is Midwest City Carl Albert.

Before Friday, Memorial had been victorious in an astounding 60 of its last 63 postseason games. The Chargers recorded postseason wins over Del City in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The 2022 5A title game matched Memorial and Del City. Final score: Chargers 59, Eagles 47.

Memorial traveled to Norman with a plan of returning to Tulsa with the 11th state title in program history. The Chargers return home with a 35-point disappointment.

“Our hearts are broken but our spirit is not,” Allison said outside of the quiet Memorial locker room. “We played to the buzzer. I coached every second. I wasn’t going to sit on my hands because I’ll never (again) get to coach these seniors, who I love. They’re all straight-A students in the starting lineup.

“I’ve got grown men in there who are heartbroken, but they are going to be family and friends forever.”

DEL CITY 56, MEMORIAL 35

Del City 18 13 4 21 – 56

Memorial 10 6 9 10 – 35

Del City: Garrison 18, McCalister 16, Foreman 10, Green 3, Vealy 3, Godwin 2, Long 2, Edwards 2.

Memorial: Ingram 12, Pratt 10, Tobie 5, Radford 3, Collins 3, Thompson 2.

Photos: Del City defeats Memorial in 5A boys semifinals Memorial vs Del City P1 Memorial vs Del City P2 Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City MEMORIAL BASKETBALL Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City Memorial vs Del City MEMORIAL BASKETBALL MEMORIAL BASKETBALL Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now