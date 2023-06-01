Jalen Montonati’s basketball life changed this week.

In spite of being only a few days removed from the ninth grade, there was a scholarship offer from Kansas. It’s rare that such a young prospect receives a Kansas offer.

“It’s Bill Self and the Jayhawks,” said Brian Montonati, Jalen’s father and head coach at Owasso. “It just hits different.”

On Thursday, there was the unveiling of the Team USA under-16 national team’s roster. From an original group of 39 elite players, 6-foot-7 Jalen Montonati has secured a place on the 12-man roster that will represent the U.S. in the FIBA U16 Americas Championship tournament in Merida, Mexico, on the Yucatan Peninsula.

From the Team USA camp in Colorado Springs, Montonati and his new teammates travel to Mexico on Friday and compete in a Sunday scrimmage. The seven-day tournament begins on Monday, when Team USA and Puerto Rico are matched at 6:30 p.m. Central time.

Team USA has been assigned to Group A along with Puerto Rico, Argentina and Mexico.

Brian Montonati was in Colorado Springs for a mini-camp. This week, he has presided over an Owasso basketball camp involving 150 kids. It was a diversion from the stress of wondering how Jalen performed each day, whether he would still be there after each round of roster cuts, and whether he might be there when the 12-player roster was formulated.

“On Saturday, my wife and I head to Mexico. We’ll be on the first plane out of Tulsa,” Brian Montonati said. “When we were there for that first camp, it was an eye-opening experience. Jalen was playing against the top kids in America at his age.

“There were NBA scouts in the gym. A Who’s Who of American basketball was in that gym. When they started scrimmaging, it was like, ‘OK, this is how Jalen fits.’ We could see where his role would be. But still, to be on that final 12-man roster when there were so many great players — it was a long shot.

“Boom. Jalen makes the team. It’s incredible.”

Jalen Montonati’s Team USA teammates include twin brothers from Miami, Florida — 6-foot-9 Cameron Boozer and 6-3 Cayden Boozer, the sons of former Duke star Carlos Boozer.

The Boozer brothers will be high school juniors next season. In ESPN’s Class of 2025 recruiting rankings, Cameron is No. 1 while Cayden is 27th.

Among Class of 2026 Team USA U16 players are ESPN’s top-ranked recruit — 6-7 AJ Dybantsa of Needham, Massachusetts. At No. 2 on that list is Tyran Stokes of Napa, California). At No. 5 on that list is Caleb Holt of New Market, Alabama.

At No. 13 on ESPN’s 2026 list is Jalen Montonati, who as an Owasso freshman averaged 18.3 points with 43% shooting on 3-pointers and an 89% success rate on free throws.

For the third consecutive year, the Tulsa area is represented in international basketball competition. Bartlesville David Castillo won gold medals as a Team USA guard in 2021 and 2022.

Montonati scored 39 points against Union and 37 against Kansas power Blue Valley North. He drove the Rams to the Class 6A semifinals after Owasso conquered previously unbeaten Broken Arrow in an area-championship conquest.

During the spring of 2022, Steve Bontrager announced that Montonati was destined for something special. Bontrager is a former Oral Roberts star who played and coached professional basketball in the U.S. and Europe. For 30 years, he has been a shooting-and-skills instructor for Tulsa-area players ranging from 7 years old to college age.

“(Montonati) is the best eighth-grade player I’ve ever worked with,” Bontrager told the Tulsa World last year. “He does everything well.”

After having been so good as a ninth-grader, Montonati is a Tulsa World All-World Player of the Year finalist.

Bontrager’s text-message reaction to the Montonati-Team USA news on Thursday: “Jalen! Wow.”

“As a dad, I’ve never been more nervous than I’ve been the last few days,” Brian Montonati said. “As Jalen’s coach, I’m so proud. (Team USA coaches) feel like he’s one of the better shooters up there. Plus, they really like his defense and his basketball IQ.

“Jalen has spent his life in the gym. Whether he’s alone in the gym or if every (important) college coach is there watching, Jalen is the same dude every day. He earned this. It’s a big-time experience for him.”