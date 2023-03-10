NORMAN – On March 15, 1997, Broken Arrow and Memorial were matched in the Class 6A championship game.

They clashed at OU’s Lloyd Noble Center. The Broken Arrow Tigers prevailed 48-46 for the first boys’ basketball title in school history. John Phillips was the Broken Arrow coach. Beau Wallace was a Tiger senior guard.

“We knew we could do it,” Wallace told the Tulsa World that night. “We knew we had the talent.”

Broken Arrow hasn’t been a title-game participant since 1997, but will be again – finally – on Saturday, with Wallace as its head coach and on the same floor on which the Tigers captured the gold ball 26 years ago.

In spite of a masterpiece performance by Owasso senior Brandon Mann, Broken Arrow improved to 27-1 with Friday’s 50-49 triumph over the Rams.

In the 7 p.m. Saturday title contest, Broken Arrow faces defending champion Edmond North or Choctaw. Those teams met in a late Friday semifinal.

“This means a lot to our community and, obviously, it means a great deal to our kids,” Wallace said after being embraced by Broken Arrow athletic director Darren Melton. “I tell everybody that you’ve got to be lucky and you’ve got to be good. We’re definitely good.”

The Broken Arrow-Owasso semifinal was a tough experience for the most celebrated of the players: Broken Arrow’s stifling zone defense limited Owasso freshman Jalen Montonati was to six points on 1-of-12 shooting from the field, while Oklahoma State-bound Tiger senior Connor Dow totaled just 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

As the stars struggled to get their typical numbers, there was a tremendous response from Broken Arrow senior Justice Sutton (8-of-9 shooting for 19 points) and a remarkable stat line produced by Mann (26 points on 12-of-12 shooting).

“(Mann) is a man in there. He played his tail off,” Wallace said. “The ball rolled the right way at the end of the game for us.

“I told Justice Sutton before the game that he would be our key. He’s been our X-factor all year. We go as he goes. The better he plays, the better we are.”

The Owasso people will always wonder what might have been if an official hadn’t blown his whistle with 5:33 remaining in the third period. In an extremely physical and marvelously intense reunion of Tulsa County rivals, the whistle meant that Mann had committed his fourth foul.

Owasso coach Brian Montonati had no choice but to pull Mann from the game. The unstoppable Mann was stuck on the bench for a full 10 minutes of game action, but the Tigers failed to generate any real separation on the scoreboard. When Mann returned with 5½ minutes remaining in the fourth period, the Broken Arrow lead was a modest 40-35.

With 17 seconds left, Montonati swished three free throws. Dow countered at the other end with two foul shots, resulting in a 50-47 BA lead.

During Owasso’s final possession, senior point EJ Lewis’s 3-point attempt fell short of the target. Owasso’s Gabe Patterson grabbed his 13th rebound of the game and converted on a layup as time expired and as the celebration began on the Broken Arrow side of the arena.

Broken Arrow and Owasso clashed for the fourth time this season. Broken Arrow recorded victories of four points, four points and, on Friday, one point. For the area championship last week, Owasso won by four points in overtime.

In the four meetings this season Broken Arrow totaled 235 points and Owasso 230. What a series.

It’s been mentioned all season, but it’s worth repeating that the Broken Arrow roster includes seven players who stand at least 6-foot-4. The Tiger starters are 6-7 Dow, 6-7 Dason Cook, 6-7 Sutton, 6-6 Ethan Ellison and 6-5 sophomore point guard DJ Howell.

The combination of Broken Arrow’s zone defense and length is a problem for every opponent. When the Tiger defense is intensified by the pressure of a do-or-die scenario in a state semifinal, it can wreck an opposing team’s rhythm.

That’s what happened to Montonati’s offense on Friday. Nothing was easy for the 6-7 ninth-grader. Mann got his points by using his speed to get into the paint and by using his strength to finish shots.

As Wallace made his way to Broken Arrow’s postgame locker room, he was asked this: How do you normalize the rest of Friday night and Saturday? How do you make this feel as normal as possible?

Wallace laughed and replied, “You don’t. This isn’t normal. We’re playing for the state championship.”

BROKEN ARROW 50, OWASSO 49

Owasso;9;10;14;16;—;49

Broken Arrow;9;12;15;14;—;50

Owasso: Mann 26, Patterson 8, Montonati 6, Lewis 6, Williams 3.

Broken Arrow: Sutton 19, Dow 10, Howell 9, Ellison 8, Wallace 2, Cook 2.