BROKEN ARROW — In the final game of Larry Clark’s 32-year run as the public-address voice of Broken Arrow athletics, he called a Tiger winner.

With a 62-44 rocking of rival Union in a Class 6A regional final, Broken Arrow remained unbeaten. From Tiger sophomore DJ Howell, there was something special: the best display of high school basketball passing I’ve seen since Trae Young was a Norman North senior six years ago.

Soon to be a hot, high-level recruit, the 6-foot-5 Howell was a playmaking dynamo as Broken Arrow improved to 24-0.

“DJ ran the show. That’s what he does,” Tiger coach Beau Wallace said. “He loves to pass the ball. He can score the ball, but he would rather pass and get everyone involved.

“He’s a kid who could wind up being a pro because of the way he sees the floor.”

Howell next takes his pro-style talent to Sapulpa, where Broken Arrow has a 6 p.m. Friday area showdown with Owasso. The Rams prevailed at Booker T. Washington on Saturday.

Broken Arrow-Owasso could be a classic. The Tigers twice defeated the Rams during the regular season, but the final margin in each meeting was four points. The Broken Arrow-Owasso winner punches its ticket for the March 8-11 state tournament in Norman.

In a 2017 6A semifinal at the Mabee Center, a 27-0 Union team was matched with a Booker T. Washington team it had beaten by 20 points one week earlier. In the rematch, Union had a 13-point, third-quarter lead, but the Hornets scrambled for a shocking upset victory.

Hoping to deal to undefeated Broken Arrow the same type of misery that the Union program experienced six years ago, the Redhawks bolted to an 8-2 lead before a big crowd in the BA fieldhouse.

The Tigers popped the visitors with a 21-point second period, and Wallace’s team was in control thereafter.

I mentioned to a Broken Arrow school official that the student attendance was super impressive, considering that kids have multiple social options on a Saturday night.

The official replied, “Yeah, well, we’re playing Union.”

Rivalry games generate heat, and I actually considered this an “upset alert” match-up. Union’s talent is better than its record would suggest. Talented pieces don’t always click as a talented team, however, and these Redhawks haven’t consistently clicked all season.

As Union takes a 13-11 mark to the losers’ bracket of the 6A postseason, the Redhawks were led on Saturday by Korbin Gunn (11 points) and Dalen Fuller (10).

Because Howell was so good with clever ball movement and because his teammates were so good at capitalizing, the Tigers flourished in spite of a difficult shooting night for senior Connor Dow.

Through three quarters, Broken Arrow led by 17 points in spite of Dow having scored only two. Dow wound up with 11 points, while there were 13 apiece for Howell and Dason Cook.

Late in the third period, Howell executed a fantastic look-away pass that resulted in a Lincoln Smith layup.

There were pretty assists also in the fourth quarter, with Howell twice connecting with Dow for easy baskets. With 5:49 remaining, there was a transition lob to a speeding Dow, who made the catch and cranked a dunk for the game’s No. 1 highlight.

Dow’s final bucket was on a 3-point try from the right wing. The assist, of course, was delivered by Howell.

BROKEN ARROW 62, UNION 44

Union;8;9;10;17;--;44

Broken Arrow;12;21;11;18;--;62

Union: Gunn 11, Fuller 10, Dixon 9, Madrid 4, Flemmons 4, Bowen 3, Gilyard 2, Dorsey 1.

Broken Arrow: Cook 13, Howell 13, Dow 11, Ellison 7, Smith 6, Sutton 6, Wallace 3, Ochoa 3.