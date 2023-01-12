Bill Haisten: Broken Arrow embraces the pressure of wearing the No. 1 ranking

BROKEN ARROW — One year ago this week, the Broken Arrow basketball team was ranked No. 2 in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s Class 6A rankings.

This week, for the first time in five years, the Tigers are No. 1.

There’s an obvious positive to it: Who doesn’t want to be No. 1?

If there’s a downside, it’s that every opponent becomes doubly motivated. On Tuesday, an extremely inexperienced and recently weakened Owasso squad got popped by a 21-3 Broken Arrow run over the final four minutes of the first half and the opening four minutes of the second, but the Rams rallied to push the Tigers to the brink of an upset.

As Oklahoma State signee Connor Dow converted on a pair of third-quarter 3-pointers and a highlight dunk, and as a 15-year-old sophomore DJ Howell played like an 18-year-old senior, Broken Arrow held on to prevail 54-50.

Referring to the pressure of wearing the No. 1 ranking, Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said, “I was kind of hoping we’d be at No. 3 so we could have an edge when we would talk to the kids: ‘Hey, they put PC North and Edmond North above us.’

“We really just embrace it. We need a tough game when we have to grind it out — when we don’t have the early lead and we don’t do everything correctly. I was kind of happy (that the Owasso game) was like this. I think it’s a great way to refocus these guys. You’ve got to play like No. 1 if you’re going to be No. 1.”

There can’t possibly be a better student section than Broken Arrow’s. It was filled to capacity on Tuesday and made a difference.

“They were great,’ Wallace said of the BA students. “In the first half, the crowd really wasn’t in it as much as normal. We didn’t have the long threes and the dunks. We found our footing in the second half and got (the crowd) going.”

Within the current 6A top 10 are only two Tulsa-area teams: As the only unbeaten team in the class — and with each of Wallace’s five starters standing at least 6-foot-5 — Broken Arrow is at the top. Booker T. Washington is seventh.

Behind Broken Arrow in the order are defending champion Edmond North, Putnam City North, Westmoore, Norman and Choctaw.

Coaches Brian Montonati of Owasso and Eli Brown III of Booker T. Washington say they believe PC North currently is the best squad in 6A. On Friday, Owasso visits Sand Springs while Broken Arrow plays at Muskogee.

The Owasso basketball team has what the 2022 Owasso football team had: a schedule front-loaded with strong opponents. The Rams are 3-6 but are the type of developing squad that could ruin someone’s season in the playoffs.

Among Brian Montonati’s starters are three ninth-graders. His son, 6-foot-7 forward Jalen Montonati, averages 17 points and six rebounds per game. Koen Scott already is a tremendous defensive player at the varsity level. Boden Williams is a complete player who should develop into an elite 3-point shooter.

The Owasso scoring leader on Tuesday was a senior, Brandon Mann, who totaled 22 points while Jalen Montonati had nine, Williams eight and senior point guard EJ Lewis seven. Even before halftime, Jalen Montonati seemed gassed. The restoration of his conditioning is a work in progress, his father reports, because of a recent health setback.

“For us to be a team that’s had some sickness the last few weeks — I thought we battled against Broken Arrow,” Brian Montonati said. “We faced adversity and could have thrown in the towel, but we kept fighting. It shows how much we’ve grown so far this season.”

Brian Montonati was asked to be a bit more specific regarding his team’s health. Exactly how many Owasso players had illness issues over the last three weeks?

“The whole team,” Montonati replied. “We went through two years of COVID and never had issues. This was terrible. It was a three-week deal.”

Jalen Montonati didn’t travel with his teammates for the Dec. 28-30 Mustang Holiday Classic. Before Tuesday, Lewis missed several practice sessions.

Against Owasso, Dow finished with 16 points and Howell with 11 as Broken Arrow improved to 9-0. On Dec. 28-29, in a two-game event in the Orlando, Florida, area, the Tigers recorded victories over a Florida opponent (East River, 60-45) and a Massachusetts opponent (Worcester North, 52-47).

Listed at 6-5, Howell is a lefty with a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander type of game. Howell is measured and smart, with a complete skill set and the strength to finish offensively after taking a bump.

“DJ is never rushed,” Wallace said, “and he’s so smooth with how he goes about his business.”

Howell was on the summer roster of Team Griffin – the Blake Griffin-sponsored Oklahoma AAU program that competed in major tournaments at Indianapolis and Orlando, Florida.

Not surprisingly, Howell as a 10th-grader has gotten the attention of the Oklahoma State and University of Tulsa programs. He can really play.