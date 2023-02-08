BIXBY — After a two-month commitment to Oklahoma State, Parker Friedrichsen reopened his recruiting process in May.

In September, he committed to the Notre Dame basketball program.

“Everything aligned,” he explained. “It’s perfect for me.”

Friedrichsen signed with the Fighting Irish in November, relieved that the recruiting chaos would subside and he could focus fully on his senior season at Bixby.

On Jan. 19, however, there was a rude awakening.

A literal awakening.

As he napped, Friedrichsen was jarred from a deep sleep with the news that longtime Notre Dame coach Mike Brey had decided to retire at the end of the 2022-23 season.

“It’s a business,” Friedrichsen says. “I caught the bad-luck side of the business.”

Granted a release from his Fighting Irish letter of intent, Friedrichsen again is a recruit. At 6-foot-5 and with current averages of 31 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for a hot Bixby squad, he is a high-profile free agent.

There was the Oklahoma State part of his process and then the Notre Dame part. Now, 20 games into a special season for the Spartans, there is Part III of his process.

In a big-game clash on Friday at Bixby, Friedrichsen and the Spartans host freshman Jalen Montonati and the Owasso Rams. As Montonati scored 39 points on Tuesday, Owasso defeated Union and extended its win streak to nine.

As Friedrichsen totaled 30 points against Sand Springs, Bixby improved to 16-4. In their last 11 contests, the Spartans are 10-1.

On Saturday morning, for an official-visit trip to Wake Forest, Friedrichsen boards a flight for Raleigh, North Carolina. In an ACC game that afternoon, the Demon Deacons host Georgia Tech.

After Friedrichsen’s Notre Dame release was official, the first call he received was from Wake Forest third-year coach Steve Forbes. A former Tennessee and Texas A&M assistant, Forbes also was a Wichita State staff member during the 2013-14 season. That Shocker team was 35-0 before losing to Kentucky in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

“Wake Forest believes in me,” Friedrichsen said. “They saw me play all summer. There’s no question that they want me on their side. They’ve made that clear. I haven’t been to Wake, so I think it’s good to get out there and see it.”

Friedrichsen has relationships with the Creighton, Nebraska and Davidson programs. Kansas suddenly has gotten involved.

“I’d like to have this done in the next three weeks,” Friedrichsen said. “The portal opens on March 1. I don’t want to compete with the portal.

“Who knows? (A decision) will come to me at some point. The process now, I’m keeping it super low-key. We have a great season going on here.”

The 2022 Class 6AI champion Bixby football players were recognized during a Monday halftime ceremony. In 2014-22, there were eight state titles for the football Spartans.

In boys’ basketball, Bixby has never been a state champion.

“We have a real shot this season,” Friedrichsen stated.

Said Bixby coach Lance Kight: “Our leadership is phenomenal. Our young players have gotten so much better. We have the ability to score 30 points in any quarter. I feel like we’ve got the best player in the state. We’re rolling.

“We have a saying around here: ‘dream big.’ We’ll see how far we can take it.”

Kight repeated for the Tulsa World what he’s been telling college coaches for two years: “Parker is a coach’s dream. He’s a 4.0 student. He’s the hardest worker in the gym and a leader.

“On Wednesdays, we have youth practices for third-graders through sixth-graders. Parker is there to help every time. On top of all of that, he’s a great player. What more could you ask of a kid?”

When Friedrichsen had 23 points, nine rebounds and nine assists during a Monday win at Jenks, University of Tulsa coach Eric Konkol and his assistant coaches were there. Konkol has been aggressive in conveying his interest to Friedrichsen.

“The new TU staff is pretty invested in local talent,” Friedrichsen said. “They’re definitely making an effort. Coach Konkol knows what TU used to be, and he wants to take it back to that level.”

With any program, Friedrichsen has a chance to become a popular college player. At TU, with his ability to score and with him being a Tulsa County talent, he could be a rock star.

This is astonishing: it’s been 50 years since a Golden Hurricane player recorded a single-game total of at least 40 points.

If you combine the “coach’s dream” component with a mechanically perfect 3-point shot, polished ball-handling/passing and the routine ability to score 30 points, it explains why Steve Forbes, Eric Konkol and other college coaches are so determined to score Parker Friedrichsen’s signature and watch him get buckets on their baskets.