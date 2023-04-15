Bartlesville junior guard David Castillo plans to announce his college commitment at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the high school.

Castillo is ranked by rivals.com as the No. 35 basketball prospect nationally in the Class of 2024. He has 1,594 points in 67 career games for the Bruins.

Castillo has offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Oral Roberts, Tulsa, Gonzaga, Illinois, UNLV, South Carolina and Texas Tech.

Last summer, Castillo helped Team USA win the FIBA Under17 World Cup in Spain. In the summer of 2021, Castillo helped Team USA win the FIBA Americas U16 Championship gold medal in Mexico.

Verbal commitments are not binding. The Class of 2024's early basketball signing period starts Nov. 8.