BARTLESVILLE — Bartlesville junior David Castillo announced Tuesday that he will play college basketball at Kansas State.
In the Class of 2024, Castillo is ranked overall No. 12 nationally by ESPN, No. 32 by 247Sports and No. 35 by rivals.com. ESPN ranks him as the No. 3 points guard, 247 has him as the No. 4 combo guard and rivals as the No. 10 shooting guard.
Castillo, who is 6-foot-1, has offers from Kansas State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Oklahoma. Oral Roberts, Tulsa, Gonzaga, Illinois, Missouri, UNLV, South Carolina, Texas and Texas Tech.
Last summer, Castillo helped Team USA win the FIBA Under17 World Cup in Spain. In the summer of 2021, Castillo helped Team USA win the FIBA Americas U16 Championship gold medal in Mexico.
Verbal commitments are not binding. The Class of 2024’s early signing period starts Nov. 8.