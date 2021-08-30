 Skip to main content
Bartlesville's David Castillo sparks USA's gold-medal win over Argentina
Bartlesville's David Castillo sparks USA's gold-medal win over Argentina

  • Updated
Bartlesville's David Castillo scored 14 points to help Team USA defeat Argentina 90-75 and capture the FIBA Americas U16 Championship gold medal on Sunday night in Xalapa, Mexico.

Castillo, who was 4-of-7 on 3s, sparked the USA on a night when it struggled with its shooting for most of the first three quarters. Team USA went 6-0 in the tournament while Argentina was 5-1.

Robert Dillingham of Combine Academy in Hickory, North Carolina, had 31 points to set the USA single-game U16 scoring record and was named the tournament MVP.

The game was tied at 47 late in the third quarter before the USA went on a 12-3 run. Castillo was part of the USA's strong second half.

