David Castillo, Bartlesville's all-time basketball scoring leader, will move to Wichita's Sunrise Christian Academy for his senior year.

The move will allow Castillo, a Kansas State commit, to be closer to his college destination.

Sunrise Christian is a Nike Elite program that plays a national schedule. They reached the GEICO Nationals semifinals last March. Recent alumni include Gradey Dick, who was the Toronto Raptors' first-round pick, 13th overall, in the NBA Draft last week.

"It's a big opportunity for me," said Castillo, while attending the seventh annual All-World Awards banquet, sponsored by Bill Knight Automotive, at the Cox Business Convention Center on Thursday night. "I'm very excited to attend Sunrise and compete at the highest level."

Castillo, a 6-1 guard and All-World boys basketball player of the year finalist, is looking for the move to help him prepare for major college basketball.

"Just getting better every day and competing with the best high school players in the country and pushing myself to the limits," Castillo said.

In 67 career games at Bartlesville, Castillo had 1,594 points, 378 rebounds, 248 assists and 79 steals.

"It was amazing -- special memories," Castillo said about the past three years with the Bruins.

Castillo, a two-time Tulsa World All-State selection, averaged 22.3 points, six rebounds and four assists during the past season. Last summer, Castillo helped Team USA win the FIBA Under17 World Cup in Spain. In the summer of 2021, Castillo helped Team USA win the FIBA Americas U16 Championship gold medal in Mexico. This summer, he hasn't been able to play for Team USA due to a broken foot. He expects to be at "full speed" when next season starts.

"Taking my time with the foot," Castillo said. "Rehabbing, making sure it's stronger than ever before. Just enjoying every step of the process, this is just a little road bump."