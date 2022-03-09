B.T. Washington, Jenks, Edmond Memorial lead wide-open battle for 6A boys title

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Tickets: $11.50 (GOFAN), $13 (cash) per session

2021 champion: Del City moved to 5A and is a state tournament qualifier

Teams

No. 1 (East) B.T. Washington (23-2): The Hornets look for their fourth state title since 2010 and first since 2019. Coach Eli K. Brown III’s team is led by senior guards Aaron Potter (18.5 points per game) and Kam Parker (17.4). Potter played with Owasso in last year’s tournament. Lathan Boone and Ijai Johnson average 10 points per game. BTW is 3-0 against 6A state qualifiers, including two wins over Jenks.

No. 1 (West) Edmond Memorial (22-4): JV Seat, a 6-foot-3 forward who averages 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds, is the first player to lead the Bulldogs to four consecutive state berths and it’s the fifth consecutive trip for coach Shane Cowherd’s program, which lost in last year’s title game. The Bulldogs, who last won the gold ball in 2013, are 8-3 against 6A state qualifiers. Will Cain, a 6-6 senior forward who averages 10.2 points, is a National Merit Finalist.

No. 2 (East) Jenks (21-6): The Trojans qualified for the COVID-canceled state tournament in 2020, but this will be their first appearance since 2015. Jenks was the runner-up the last time the tournament was played at Lloyd Noble Center. Ben Averitt, a 6-6 senior forward, averages 17.9 points and 7.9 rebounds. Chase Martin, a 6-5 senior guard and son of coach Clay Martin, produces 16.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Dylan Golightly, a 6-4 junior, averages 11.1 points. Jenks defeated state qualifier Moore 60-58 in overtime on Dec. 11.

No. 2 (West) Edmond North (21-5): This will be coach Scott Norris’ fifth state trip in eight years — his first three were as Coweta’s coach. Dylan Warlick, a 6-5 sophomore, averages 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Huskies start three sophomores, a junior and senior. Went 1-2 against Edmond Memorial.

No. 3 (East) Putnam West (20-5): O’rian Scales, a 6-foot junior, is having a breakout season, averaging 15 points. Carlsheon Young, a 6-4 guard, is one of 6A’s top freshmen. The Patriots are a state qualifier for the third time in four years. They swept two games from 5A No. 1-West Del City.

No. 3 (West) Moore (19-7): OU football commit Marcus Dockins averages 15.6 points for the Lions, who are making their first state appearance since 2005. Sophomore guard Chiante Tramble averages 14.6 points. Moore coach Gregg Hardin, who led Bristow from 2004-15, will be making his state tournament debut. Hardin said, “When we punched our ticket to go to state, I also thought of all the kids I’ve coached at Bristow and this is for them as well, and would love for them all to come and sit behind the bench with us.”

No. 5 (West) Norman North (17-8): Coach Kellen McCoy’s Timberwolves went 0-3 against Edmond Memorial, split two games against 5A No. 1-West Del City and lost to 5A No. 1-East Memorial. Norman North, the 2016 runner-up, is 3-6 in state tournaments.

No. 8 (East) Edmond Santa Fe (15-7): Coach Troy Lallemand’s Wolves lost six in a row before a 51-49 win over Edmond North in the regular-season finale that was a springboard to their playoff run. Their three playoff wins were by a combined seven points. Tanner Williams doubled his scoring average with 23 points against Muskogee in the area consolation final.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

