First-team profiles

T.O. Barrett

Edmond North • Junior

Named to the World's 6A state tournament first team after helping the Huskies win the gold ball for a second year in a row. Had a team-high 17 points with four treys in the championship game against Broken Arrow. Averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.1 steals. EN coach Scott Norris said, "great defender and competes every possession." Career totals: 52 games, 675 points, 243 rebounds, 189 assists, 93 steals, 23 blocks.

College: Uncommitted

David Castillo

Bartlesville • Junior

Averaged 22.3 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists this season. The Bruins' career scoring leader had 42 points, six rebounds and six assists against Sapulpa. Last summer, Castillo helped Team USA win the FIBA Under17 World Cup in Spain. A 2022 World All-State selection. Career totals: 67 games, 1,594 points, 378 rebounds, 248 assists, 79 steals.

College: Kansas State

DJ Dill

Caddo • Junior

Averaged 24.3 points as he led the 24-2 Bruins to the Class A title and was named the state tournament's MVP. Also averaged 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 3.2 assists. Had 23 points in a win over Okay in the state final. Scored 45 points in the area final against Boone Apache. A two-time Bryan County Conference MVP. Career totals: 79 games, 1,630 points, 20.6 scoring average.

College: Uncommitted

Connor Dow

Broken Arrow • Senior

Helped the Tigers finish 27-2 and reach their first 6A state title game since 1997. Averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Scored 20 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter of a 72-68 comeback win over Owasso on Feb. 14. Produced 24 points in a 68-52 win over Putnam North in a 6A area consolation final. Career totals: 62 games, 787 points, 238 rebounds, 80 assists, 71 steals.

College: OSU

Jordan England

MWC Carl Albert • Senior

Averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2 steals to help the Titans finish as the 5A runner-up. Scored a team-high 15 points in the state title game. Named to the state tournament first team. Selected as Bartlesville's ConocoPhillips Arvest Bank Invitational MVP. Had 19 points in a win over Guthrie in a regional final. Career totals: 90 games, 928 points, 321 rebounds, 206 assists, 117 steals.

College: Uncommitted

Dayton Forsythe

Dale • Junior

Selected as the MVP of the Class 2A state tournament and Tournament of Champions. Averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Had 75 points and 24 rebounds in three TofC games. In the final against Memorial, he had 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. He was 10-of-15 from the field and 10-of-10 on free throws. Also a '22 World All-State selection. Career totals: 86 games, 1,542 points, 578 rebounds, 408 assists.

College: Uncommitted

Parker Friedrichsen

Bixby • Senior

Averaged 30.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.2 steals to help Bixby (20-6) post its best record since 2007. Bixby's career scoring leader had a career-high 51 points against Sapulpa. Voted the World's Mr. Outside. Shot 40% on 3s. Selected as the Will Rogers Roper Invitational MVP. Won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage High School Boys 3-Point Championships in Houston. A 2022 World All-State selection. Career totals: 87 games, 2,151 points, 276 treys.

College: Wake Forest

Brandon Garrison

Del City • Senior

Led the Eagles to the 5A state title as he averaged 15.9 points, 10 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 steals. Was the state tournament's leading scorer and was selected as the MVP. Had 16 rebounds and 17 points, including the winning layup with 35 seconds left in OT against Carl Albert. Named a McDonald's All-American. A World All-State selection last year. Career totals: 85 games, 887 points, 693 rebounds, 143 assists, 120 blocks, 82 steals.

College: OSU

Luke Gray

OCS • Junior

Averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as the Saints went 25-4 and reached the 4A state tournament, where it lost 65-60 to champion OKC Douglass in the quarterfinals despite his 19 points and 11 rebounds. Had 32 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Tuttle in the Cashion tournament title game. Shot 49% from the field this season. Career totals: 83 games, 1,410 points, 719 rebounds, 60 blocks, 44 steals.

College: Uncommitted

Jarreth Ingram

Memorial * Senior

Helped the Chargers (23-4) reach the 5A semifinals as he averaged 16.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals. Shot 54% from the field, 82% on free throws and 39% on 3s. Scored 30 in a season-opening OT win at Hale. Voted as the World's Mr. Inside. Helped Memorial win the 2022 state title. Moved to Memorial from NOAH after his sophomore season. Memorial career totals: 55 games, 677 points, 170 assists, 94 steals, 73 blocks.

College: UCO

Terry McMorris

OKC Douglass • Senior

Averaged 22 points, 13.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists to lead the Trojans to the 4A state title. Selected as state tournament MVP after scoring 46 points in three games. Scored 20 points in a win over Ada in an area title game. As a junior with Del City, was named as the 2021 Tournament of Champions MVP as he led the Eagles to the title and later helped them reach the 5A state title game. Also won a 6A state title with Del City in 2021.

College: Uncommitted

Jalen Montonati

Owasso • Freshman

Averaged 18.3 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists to help the Rams reach the 6A semifinals for the first time since 2013. Shot 43% on 3s and 89% on free throws. Captured MVP honors after leading Owasso to the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament title. Had 37 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Kansas 6A state champion Blue Valley Northwest. Scored 39 in a win against Union on Feb. 7.

College: Uncommitted

CJ Nickson

Weatherford • Sophomore

Averaged 20.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals to help the Eagles reach the 4A state final. Was the state tournament's leading scorer with 52 points in three games. Had 44 points with 10 dunks in a Jan. 17 win over Altus. Career totals: 60 games, 1,173 points, 522 rebounds, 149 assists, 92 steals, 43 blocks.

College: Uncommitted

Dylan Warlick

Edmond North • Junior

Selected as the World's 6A state tournament MVP for the second year in a row after producing 53 points in three games to lead the Huskies to their second consecutive gold ball. Had 16 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Broken Arrow in the 6A final. Huskies coach Scott Norris said, "Plays his best best in big games." Averaged 15.2 rebounds and 8.4 rebounds this season. Career totals: 82 games, 1,300 points, 759 rebounds, 139, assists, 83 blocks.

College: Uncommitted

Jaken Weedn

Glencoe • Senior

Averaged 25.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 steals to help the Panthers reach the Class B semifinals. Had 51 points with 11-of-20 on 3s against Dewar on Jan. 23. Scored 45 against Calvin on Jan. 5. Shot 43% on 3s and his 497 career 3s rank second in state history behind Rotnei Clarke. Ranks 45th in career scoring. Was the '22 state tournament MVP. Career totals: 119 games, 2,420 points, 415 rebounds, 343 steals, 245 assists, 44 blocks.

College: Uncommitted

Coach of the year

Jeff Edmonson * Dale

Has guided 2A Dale to a 39-game winning streak and its first two state titles in consecutive years. Has an overall record of 452-147 with nine state berths, including 347-116 with seven state tournaments in 16 years with Dale. Also was a head coach for five years at Meeker. Had assistant coaching stints at Harrah and Deer Creek. A graduate of Meeker High School and the University of Central Oklahoma with a masters degree from East Central University. His son, Easton, is a two-year starter for Dale.

Honorable mention

Alva: Kyler Penco, 6-4, sr.

Ardmore: Jordan Brown, 6-0, sr.

B.T. Washington: Lathan Boone 6-0, jr.; Ty Holdman, 6-2, sr.

Bishop Kelley: Seth Taylor, 5-11, sr.

Broken Arrow: DJ Howell, 6-5, so.; Justice Sutton, 6-7, sr.

Broken Bow: Kieler Young, 6-2, sr.

Caddo: Carson Culbreath, 6-0, jr.

Carnegie: Jagger Worley, 6-4, sr.

Carney: Aaron Penney, 6-3, sr.

Cashion: Jackson Vandruff, 6-4, sr.

Catoosa: Titus Miller, 6-6, jr.

Choctaw: Ja'Mon Valentine, 6-2, jr.; Cam Hunt, 6-0, sr.

Claremore Sequoyah: Karson Bickel, 6-4, sr.; Eestyn Prater, 6-3, so.

Cleveland: Dylan Baker, 6-2, sr.

Collinsville: Zac Brown, 6-9, jr.

Coweta: Mason Ford, 5-10, sr.

Crooked Oak: Tymier Adkins-Freeman, 5-9, sr.

Crossings Christian: Cal Furnish, 5-11, so.

Dale: Trayden Chambers, 6-6, so.; Deken Jones, 6-1, jr.

Del City: Percy Green, 6-3, sr.; Jamouri McCalister, 6-3, sr.

Edison: Luke Parish, 6-0, sr.; Jay Overton-Tobie, 6-3, sr.

Edmond North: TJ Strong, 6-7, sr.

Fort Cobb-Broxton: Kray Rogers, 6-2, jr.; Jaxon Willits, 6-0, sr.

Glencoe: Jaxton Weedn, 6-2, so.

Grove: Hagen Hacker, 6-2, sr.

Hale: Kabron Lewis, 6-2, jr.

Holland Hall: Carter Benton, 6-2, jr.; Jadon Cool, 6-3, sr.

Inola: Aidan Clark, 6-6, fr.; Jackson Welch, 6-6, jr.

Jenks: Dylan Golightly, 6-4, sr.

Kingfisher: Caden Kitchens, 6-1, sr.; Xavier Ridenour, 6-1, sr.

Liberty: Jarren Cargil, 6-2, jr.

Lookeba-Sickles: Jacob Vincent, 5-9, sr.

Mannford: Trestin Thurman, 6-1, sr.

McAlester: Cole Allen, 6-5, sr.

McLain: KJ Nichols, 6-0, jr.

Memorial: Seth Pratt, 6-3, jr.

Metro Christian: Mario Darrington, 6-2, sr.; Wyatt Powell, 6-3, jr.

Midwest City: Roy Henderson, 6-0, jr.

MWC Carl Albert: Quincy Hopkins, 6-3, jr.

Moore: Darian Grant, 6-4, jr.

Mustang: Jacobe Johnson, 6-3, sr.

Newcastle: Chase Sucharda, 6-4, sr.

North Rock Creek: Jordan Coody, 6-1, sr.

Okay: Diezel Davis, 5-8, so.

Okla. Christian Academy: Ca'Ron Banks, 5-11, sr.; Carson Thomas, 6-3, sr.

OKC Douglass: Jace Breath, 6-7, sr.

OKC McGuinness: Price Bradley, 6-3, sr.

OKC Millwood: Zyhir Fisher, 6-0, so.; Jaden Nickens, 6-4, so.; William Mays, 5-10, sr.

OKC Southeast: LaDainian Fields, 6-2, jr.; Michael Graham Jr., 6-1, jr.

Owasso: EJ Lewis, 6-0, sr.; Brandon Mann, 6-4, sr.

Pawnee: Terrian Exum, 6-2, sr.

Porum: Michael Wright, 6-1, jr.

Prague: Blestin Miller, 6-0, sr.

Preston: Keyton Smith, 6-3; Sr.

Putnam North: CJ Smith, 6-7, sr.

Riverfield: Braeden Clinton, 5-11, jr.; Davieon Clinton, 6-0, sr.

Roff: Tallen Bagwell, 6-5, sr.

Tahlequah: Hayden Smith, 6-6, sr.

Tecumseh: Jase Edwards, 6-2, jr.

Texhoma: Jerry Hernandez, 6-4, jr.

Union: Cedric Dixon, 6-3, jr.; Erik Madrid, 7-1, jr.

Victory Christian: Chris Mason, 6-6, jr.

Vinita: Paul Glasscock, 5-10, sr.

Waurika: Treyton Torrez, 6-0, sr.

Westville: Buddy Hammer, 6-7, sr.

BOYS SUPER 12

1. Dale (2A, 32-0): The Pirates made a statement when they became the smallest class team to win the Tournament of Champions since 1978 with victories over 6A Union, 4A semifinalist Crossings Christian and 5A semifinalist Memorial. The field also included 6A champion Edmond North. Dale then went on to win its seven postseason games by an average of 41.7 points.

2. Edmond North (6A, 26-2): The Huskies ended the season with an 18-game winning streak to capture their second state title in a row. Their only losses were by 1 to Texas 4A champion Faith Family and by 3 to Crossings Christian.

3. Broken Arrow (6A, 27-2): Opened the season with 24 consecutive wins. Reached their first state final since 1997 and lost 58-49 against Edmond North.

4. OKC Douglass (4A, 26-1): The Trojans have won the last eight state tournaments they have played in, dating back to 2010. This year was their first state title since 2017 aw they won their last 24 games. Defeated 6A champion Edmond North and 3A champion Millwood.

5. Del City (5A, 21-6): Coach Lenny Hatchett's Eagles played in their fourth consecutive state title game and won their second gold ball in that span. The Eagles didn't allow more than 45 points in their last eight games. Lost to 4A champion Douglass and defeated 3A champion Millwood.

6. Owasso (6A, 18-9): Bounced back from a 3-5 start to reach the state semifinals, where they lost to Broken Arrow -- their fourth classic meeting of the season with four points being the largest margin in any game. Handed Broken Arrow its first loss in the area title game. Defeated Kansas 6A champion Blue Valley Northwest.

7. Putnam North (24-3): The Panthers lost to Broken Arrow in the area consolation final to miss qualifying for the state tournament. Posted wins over 5A champion Del City, 4A champion Douglass, Carl Albert (twice), Choctaw (twice) and Owasso.

8. MWC Carl Albert (5A, 23-6): Lost twice to Del City, including 37-35 in overtime in the state title game. Defeated 3A champion Millwood.

9. Memorial (5A, 23-4): The Chargers reached 5A's Final Four for the ninth time in the last 10 state tournaments. Lost to Del City in the semifinals in a rematch of Memorial's win in the 2022 title game.

10. Choctaw (6A, 20-9): The Yellowjackets, in their first state tournament since 1967, defeated Moore in overtime and lost to Edmond North in OT.

11. Holland Hall (5A, 22-5): An unusual season that began with the Dutch in 4A, ended with a loss to Carl Albert in the 5A semifinals.

12. Weatherford (4A, 28-2): The Eagles, who lost by 4 to Douglass in the state final, could win at any pace of play, including a 4-2 victory over Anadarko.

All-State Q&A with Barry Lewis

What is an interesting aspect this year about the Tulsa World’s All-State basketball team?

A combined 12 of the 30 boys and girls first-team selections are repeaters from last year.

How were the teams selected?

All high school coaches were invited to nominate their players. A notable difference between the Tulsa World’s selections and those made by the state’s coaches is that players from all grade levels are eligible for World honors, while the coaches honor only seniors. The World's All-State boys first team includes seven seniors, six juniors, a sophomore and freshman. The girls first team has 11 seniors, three sophomore and a junior. I chose both the boys and girls teams.

Players did not have to be nominated by their coaches to be recognized. A coach’s nomination, however, can make a major impact in a player’s candidacy. Thanks to all of the coaches who participated in the nomination process. Decisions were based on this season’s performances, not on college recruiting rankings.

When will the state players of the year be announced?

They will be revealed after the All-World players of the year are announced at the All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on June 29 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Former NFL/Booker T. Washington standout Felix Jones is the keynote speaker. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $65 and are available at allworldawards.com.

What were the toughest decisions?

On the boys team, players narrowly missing first-team honors are Holland Hall's Jadon Cool and Putnam North's CJ Smith. Douglass' Terry McMorris, who was a final cut from last year's team, made it this year. Girls who narrowly missed were Jenks' Jill Twiehaus, Bixby's Gentry Baldwin and Norman's Keeley Parks.

How many players were selected?

There were 100 boys and 100 girls. The honorable mention list is limited to 85 each in order to elevate the honor’s significance.

Previous winners

Boys Players of the Year

2022: Ty Frierson, Memorial

2021: Bijan Cortes, Kingfisher

2020: Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington

2019: Micah Thomas, Putnam North

2018: Mason Harrell, MWC Carl Albert

2017: Trae Young, Norman North

2016: Trae Young, Norman North

2015: Shake Milton, Owasso

2014: Shake Milton, Owasso

2013: Stephen Clark, OKC Douglass

2012: J.C. Hartzler, Union

2011: Juwan Parker, B.T. Washington

2010: Cameron Downing, Memorial

2009: Bryson Pope, Jenks

2008: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris; and Keiton Page, Pawnee

2007: Blake Griffin, Oklahoma Christian

2006: Noah Hartsock, Bartlesville

2005: Marchello Vealy, OKC Southeast

2004: Clent Stewart, Union

2003: Caleb Green, Memorial

2002: Kelenna Azubuike, Victory Christian; and Kevin Bookout, Stroud

2001: Kelenna Azubuike, Victory Christian

2000: Terrence Crawford, OKC McGuinness

1999: Ebi Ere, McLain and Antonio Reed, B.T. Washington

1998: Demetrius Gatewood, Central

1997: Ryan Humphrey, B.T. Washington

1996: Joe Adkins, OKC Marshall

1995: R.W. McQuarters, B.T. Washington

1994: Evan Wiley, Lawton Ike

1993: Chianti Roberts, Oklahoma Christian; and Shea Seals, McLain

1992: Ryan Minor, Hammon

1991: Shon Alexander, Preston

1990: Fred Burley, OKC Douglass

1989: Jeff Webster, MWC Carl Albert

1988: Lee Mayberry, Rogers; and Byron Houston, Star Spencer

1987: Richard Dumas, B.T. Washington; and Mike Maddox, Putnam North

1986: Kevin Pritchard, Edison

1985: Leonard Flowers, El Reno

1984: Arthur Thomas, B.T. Washington

1983: Archie Marshall, Edison

1982: Mark Price, Enid; Wayman Tisdale, B.T. Washington; and Steve Hale, Jenks

1981: William Tisdale, B.T. Washington

1980: Victor Richardson and James Traylor, Del City

1979: Bo Overton, Ada

1978: Eddie Louie, New Lima

1977: Marcus Peel, B.T. Washington

1976: Nathaniel Quinn, Boley

1975: Winford Boynes, OKC Capitol Hill

1974: Dean Blevins, Norman

1973: Fred Stevenson, B.T. Washington

1972: Alvan Adams, Putnam City

1971: Robert Iverson, Webster

1970: Rick LaCour, Checotah

1969: Mike Cordes, Ringwood

1968: Neal Mask, Hale

1967: Ray Russell, OKC Northeast

1966: Jack Tudor, Webster

1965: Phil Harmon, Central

1964: Mike Eppler, Central

1963: Ward Sherrill, Sand Springs

1962: Rich Calmus, Webster

1961: Carlos Gripado, Pawhuska

1960: Jim Barnes, Stillwater

Coaches of the Year

2022: Scott Norris, Edmond North

2021: Lee Ott, Oklahoma Union

2020: Will Jones, Garber

2019: Zac Briscoe, Rejoice Christian

2018: Bobby Allison, Memorial

2017: Tommy Nolan, Claremore

2016: Randy Upshaw, Verdigris

2015: Eli K. Brown III, Central

2014: Kale Simon, Okemah

2013: Eric Savage, Memorial

2012: Rudy Garcia, Union

2011: Chris Gillespie, Talihina

2010: Shea Seals, B.T. Washington

2009: Dirk Walden, Preston

2008: Eric Savage, Memorial

2007: Jay Price, MWC Carl Albert

2006: Terry Scott, Central

2005: Tommy Griffin, Oklahoma Christian

2004: Rudy Garcia, Union

2003: Eric Savage, Memorial

2002: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington

2001: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington

2000: Shedrick Jones, Boynton

1999: David Page, Yale

1998: Clyde Barkley, Inola

1997: Jerry Belton, Boynton; and John Phillips, Broken Arrow

1996: Bob Weckstein, Frontier

1995: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Danny Limes, Bishop Kelley

1994: Mike O’Rourke, Memorial; and Ted Younts, Ardmore

1993: Mike de la Garza, Edmond; and Henry Roland, Beggs

1992: Terry Scott, Central

1991: Steve Hesser, Bartlesville

1990: Mike Bolton, McLain

1989: Paul Meuser, Preston

1988: Varryl Franklin, OKC Millwood

1987: Gary Calip, Okmulgee; and Nate Harris, B.T. Washington

1986: Phil Ingersoll, OKC Douglass

1985: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Jim Knapp, Smithville

1984: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Jim Lawson, Wewoka

1983: Gary Aldridge, Cushing

1982: Dusty Eby, Enid

1981: Bill Kusleika, Cascia Hall

1980: Buddy Armstrong, Del City

1979: Johnnie Johnson, Star Spencer

1978: Jim Knapp, New Lima

1977: Bob Ware, Beggs

1976: Eldon Flinn, McLish

1975: N.E. Quinn, Boley

1974: Leroy Estes, Yukon

1973: Jim Knapp, New Lima

1972: Don Overton, Miami

1971: Jim Howard, Central

1970: Max Shuck, Pawhuska

1969: Bill Allen, Webster

1968: Truman Dixon, Checotah

1967: Sid Burton, Bartlesville College

1966: Carl Scott, Okmulgee

1965: Eddie Evans, B.T. Washington

1964: J.V. Haney, Owasso

1963: Bailey Vanzant, Pryor

1962: Eddie Sutton, Central

1961: Martin “Red” Loper, Stillwater

1960: Jim Killingsworth, Pawhuska