Related:

All-State team

Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Trey Alexander OKC Heritage Hall 4A 6-5 Sr. 23.6 Bijan Cortes Kingfisher 4A 6-3 Sr. 22.2 Danquez Dawsey Lawton MacArthur 5A 6-2 Sr. 18.9 Marlo Fox Sand Springs 6A 6-0 Sr. 18.7 Ty Frierson Memorial 5A 5-11 Jr. 16.8 Xavier Glenn Bixby 6A 6-4 Sr. 24.0 Jace Hollingshed Oklahoma Union 2A 6-1 Sr. 17.8 James Locke MWC Carl Albert 5A 6-3 Sr. 14.2 Reid Lovelace Crossings Chr. 3A 5-11 Jr. 17.9 Kyler Mann Owasso 6A 6-4 Sr. 14.9 Sean Pedulla Edmond Memorial 6A 6-1 Sr. 19.7 Anthony Pritchard Webster 4A 6-3 Sr. 22.9 Jackson Skipper Sapulpa 5A 6-7 Sr. 20.0 Matthew Stone Kingfisher 4A 6-4 Sr. 15.6 Keyondre Young Del City 6A 6-8 Sr. 20.7

Meet the 15 best players in the state

Trey Alexander * OKC Heritage Hall * Senior

Averaged 23.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.1 steals to help the Chargers reach the 4A state title game. Scored 56 points in three state tournament games. Had 26 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Fort Gibson in a regional final. Recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 60-44 win over Mount St. Mary in the area final. Produced 188 points in nine career state tournament games and was the 2018 MVP.

Career totals: 2,340 points (HH record), 848 rebounds, 322 assists, 230 steals.

College: Uncommitted

Bijan Cortes * Kingfisher * Senior

Averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals to help the Yellowjackets win the 4A state title. Was the World’s 4A all-state tournament team MVP selection after scoring 56 points in three games. Scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter of a 48-40 win over Heritage Hall in the state final. Scored 46 with 11 3s in a regular-season win over Blanchard. Had 26 points in a win over 6A semifinalist Edmond North.

Career totals: 111 games, 1,800 points, 581 assists, 483 rebounds, 219 steals, 85 blocks.

College: Oklahoma (signed)

Danquez Dawsey * Lawton MacArthur * Senior

Averaged 18.9 points, 6,3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.9 steals to help the Highlanders reach the 5A state final. Was the state tournament’s leading scorer with 58 points in three games. Scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter of a 5A semifinal win over Sapulpa. Had 33 points in a 71-63 win over El Reno in an area title game. Scored 29 points in wins over Memorial, Duncan and Ardmore. Also was a World All-State selection in 2020.

Career totals: 105 games, 1,625 points, 550 rebounds, 220 assists, 140 steals.

College: Uncommitted

Marlo Fox * Sand Springs * Senior

Averaged 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals. Shot 88% on free throws and 40% on 3s. Scored a career-high 34 points, with 6-of-9 on 3s, in an 85-65 win over 5A semifinalist Sapulpa. Had 32 points against Bishop Kelley, and 28 against 6A state qualifier Owasso and Inola. Finished his career as the Sandites’ No. 6 scorer and third in 3s (124). Set school record for 3s in a season with 61 in 2020 as the Sandites qualified for the state tournament.

Career totals: 94 games, 1,064 points, 195 rebounds, 143 assists, 107 steals.

College: Seward CC (signed)

Ty Frierson * Memorial * Junior

Averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals as the 17-4 Chargers qualified for the 5A state tournament for the ninth consecutive year. Shot 58% on 2s, 38% on 3s and 70% on free throws. Scored 25 points in wins over East Central and Edison. Had at least 21 points in the first three games of the season. Produced 16 points and 10 assists in a victory over 4A semifinalist Webster. Scored 20 points in a regional title win over McGuinness.

Career totals: 51 games, 659 points, 192 assists, 89 steals.

College: Uncommitted

Xavier Glenn * Bixby * Senior

Scored at least 30 points in seven of the Spartans’ 16 games. Voted by Frontier Valley coaches as the conference’s most valuable player. Averaged 24 points and 6.9 rebounds. Shot 53% from the field and 77% on free throws. In a 6A regional loss to Muskogee, had 40 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Scored 33 in an overtime victory over 5A semifinalist Sapulpa. Scored 75 points in three games to help the Spartans win the Tahlequah tournament.

Career totals: 88 games, 1,256 points, 441 rebounds, 149 assists.

College: William Woods (signed)

Jace Hollingshed * Oklahoma Union * Senior

Averaged 17.8 points and 7.8 rebounds to help the Cougars win their first boys basketball state title. Shot 45% on 3s and 57% on field goals overall. Took 18 charges. Was the World’s 2A state tournament MVP selection. Scored 53 points in three state games. Had 23 points and nine rebounds in a victory over Howe in the state final. Scored 26 with 6-of-7 on 3s in a win over No. 1 Dale in the area title game.

Career totals: 106 games, 1,277 points, 527 rebounds, 276 assists, 255 steals, 41 charges taken.

College: Uncommitted

James Locke * MWC Carl Albert * Senior

Scored 19 points to help the Titans defeat Lawton MacArthur in the 5A state final. Had 22 points in a win over Coweta in the area title game. Averaged 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Carl Albert coach Jay Price said about Locke, “James has improved dramatically over his career and has put in a great deal of work. He has been a vital part of our success over the past three years.”

Career totals: 78 games, 1,039 points, 320 rebounds, 88 assists, 79 steals, 25 blocks.

Prep school: Sunrise Christian

Reid Lovelace * Crossings Christian * Junior

Selected as the World’s 3A state tournament MVP after scoring 51 points in three games, including a twisting 8-foot jumper from the right edge of the lane off a broken play with 1.9 seconds left for a 51-49 victory over Beggs in the title game. Had 19 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals in a 73-70 win over 4A No. 6 Tuttle in the Little Axe tournament final. Averaged 179 points, 6 assists and 3.4 steals.

Career totals: 81 games, 1,281 points, 341 assists, 226 steals, 190 rebounds.

College: Uncommitted

Kyler Mann * Owasso * Senior

Averaged 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds to help the 17-4 Rams reach the Class 6A state tournament for the first time since 2015. Produced a career-high 32 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Muskogee in a regional title game. Had a tiebreaking 3-point play with 1:47 left in a 60-53 win over 6A state qualifier Broken Arrow on Feb. 6. Selected as the MVP in the Skiatook Invitational and Port City Classic.

Career totals: 70 games, 739 points, 584 rebounds, 111 steals.

College: Uncommitted

Sean Pedulla * Edmond Memorial * Senior

Averaged 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.9 steals to help the 17-2 Bulldogs finish as the Class 6A state runner-up. Selected to the World’s 6A all-state tournament team as he scored 52 points in three games. Had 17 points in each of the Bulldogs’ two state tournament wins. Scored 18 points in a 33-27 win over 4A champion Kingfisher in the Edmond Open title game.

Career totals: 79 games, 1,142 points, 306 rebounds, 224 assists, 134 steals.

College: Virginia Tech (signed)

Anthony Pritchard * Webster * Senior

Averaged 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.1 steals to help the Warriors reach the Class 4A semifinals for the second time in four years. Scored at least 28 points in 11 of the Warriors’ 23 games. Had 30 points in a state quarterfinal win over Victory Christian. Scored 32 in a regional win over Stilwell. Had 29 points and nine rebounds in a win over 3A runner-up Beggs. Had 29 points and six steals in a victory over Union.

Career totals: 105 games, 2,080 points, 527 rebounds, 455 assists, 306 steals.

College: Tulsa (signed)

Jackson Skipper * Sapulpa * Senior

Averaged 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks to help the 5A Chieftains reach the state semifinals for the first time since 1999. Shot 40% on 3s. In a victory over 6A state qualifier Broken Arrow, scored 26 points with six 3s and two blocks. Selected to the World’s 5A all-state tournament team. Had 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 73-58 win over Coweta in the quarterfinals. Scored 28 in an overtime loss to Bixby.

Career totals: 87 games, 1,028 points, 465 rebounds, 129 assists, 127 blocks, 81 steals.

College: Uncommitted

Matthew Stone * Kingfisher * Senior

Averaged 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals to help the Yellowjackets win the 4A state title. Had 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 48-40 win over Heritage Hall in the final. Scored 18 points with four 3s and had seven rebounds in a 71-40 win over Holland Hall in an area final. Had 13 points and nine rebounds in a win over 5A champion Midwest City Carl Albert.

Career totals: 111 games, 1,538 points, 780 rebounds, 289 assists, 176 steals, 82 blocks.

College: North Texas (signed)

Keyondre Young * Del City * Senior

Selected as the World’s 6A state tournament MVP after scoring 60 points in three games to lead the Eagles to their first state title since 1980. Had 26 points and eight rebounds in a 47-44 win over Edmond Memorial in the 6A final. Scored 24 in a 55-44 win over Putnam North in the semifinals. Was the Suburban Conference MVP. Averaged 20.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Shot 33% on 3-pointers. Career totals: 100 games, 1,075 points, 378 rebounds, 118 steals, 68 assists.

College: Valparaiso (signed)

Coach of the year

Lee Ott * Oklahoma Union

Ott, 45, led the 2A Cougars to a 25-2 record and first boys basketball state title. Has a 135-51 record in seven seasons since being named the Cougars’ head coach in 2014. Spent 2009-14 as an assistant for the Cougars. A graduate of Claremore Sequoyah and Northeastern State. Son of Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame member Rick Ott. Lee’s wife, Crissy, is the girls volleyball coach at Oklahoma Union with eight state tournament appearances, including one runner-up finish. Lee was an announcer for high school basketball games while at Rogers State in the mid-1990s before moving into the restaurant business.

Honorable mention

Adair: Garrett Long, 6-0, sr.

Allen: Chad Milne, 6-6, sr.

Ardmore: DD Coleman, 5-11, jr.

Battiest: Jade Smith, 6-3, sr.

Beggs: Kendal Daniels, 6-5, sr.; Trey Gaines, 6-1, sr.

Bishop Kelley: Jake Gendron, 6-6, sr.

Bixby: Parker Friedrichsen, 6-3, so.

B.T. Washington: Kam Parker, 6-1, jr.

Broken Arrow: Anthony Allen, 6-5, jr.; Tyler Pinder, 6-1, sr.

Broken Bow: CJ Whitfield, 5-9, sr.

Cashion: Vance Raney, 6-2, jr.

Central: Caylen Goff-Brown, 6-1, jr.

Christian Heritage: Luke Winslow, 6-1, sr.

Claremore: Caison Hartloff, 6-5, sr.

Classen SAS: Anthony Turner, 6-4, sr.

Coweta: Jacob Mills, 6-6, sr.; Na’Kylan Starks, 5-9, so.

Crossings Christian: Cooper Gudell, 6-3, sr.

Cyril: Hayden Big Soldier, 6-3, sr.

Dale: Dayton Forsythe, 6-2, fr.

Del City: Sherrod Davis, 6-3, sr.; Brandon Garrison, 6-9, so.; Terry McMorris, 6-5, so.

Eagletown: Trent Short, 6-5, sr.

East Central: Will McGuire, 5-10, sr.

Edison: Xavier Williams, 6-1, sr.

Edmond Memorial: JV Seat, 6-3, jr.

Edmond North: Dalante Shannon, 6-2, sr.; Dylan Warlick, 6-5, fr.

Edmond Santa Fe: Colby Onyekuru, 6-5, sr.

Eufaula: Alex Parish, 6-2, jr.

Forgan: Kobe McGowan, 6-0, sr.

Fort Cobb-Broxton: Tyson Eastwood, 6-2, sr.

Fort Gibson: Jaxon Blunt, 5-11, jr.

Garber: TJ Bennett, 5-10, sr.

Glencoe: Jaken Weedn, 6-0, so.

Holland Hall: Marc Gouldsby, 5-11, sr.

Hooker: Cole Cathcart, 6-2, sr.

Howe: Brayden Oglesby, 6-0, sr.

Hugo: Trey’von Brown, 6-2, sr.

Hydro-Eakly: Nolan Gore, 6-4, jr.

Jenks: Ben Averitt, 6-5, jr.; Chase Martin, 6-5, jr.

Lawton MacArthur: Brandon Cowan, 5-9, sr.; Arzhonte Dallas, 5-10, jr.

McAlester: Adante’ Holiman, 5-10, jr.

Memorial: Bradyn Hubbard, 6-5, jr.; Killian Spellman, 6-5, jr.

Metro Christian: Ian Sluice, 6-3, sr.

Midwest City: Israel Hart, 6-3, sr.

Minco: Cooper Shirley, 6-4, sr.

MWC Carl Albert: Curtis Rose, 5-11, sr.; Antonio Watson, 6-3, sr.; Quentin Woodson, 6-4, sr.

Mt. St. Mary: Luke Harstad, 6-2, sr.

Muskogee: Xavier Brown, 6-0, sr.

Norman North: Caelin Hearne, 6-4, sr.

Okla. Union: Nate Collier, 6-4, sr.

Oologah: Josh Garrison, 6-3, jr.

Owasso: Trenton Ellison, 6-2, sr.; Caden Fry, 6-7, jr.

Pawnee: Gunnar Gordon, 6-1, jr.

Porum: Michael Johnson, 6-2, sr.

Pryor: Dawson Alt, 6-4, sr.

Putnam North: Jeremiah Johnson, 6-3, so; Josh Nwankwo, 6-6, sr.

Regent Prep: Nate Beitel, 6-4, jr.

Riverfield: Davieon Clinton, 6-0, so.

Roff: Trayson Miller, 6-4, sr.

Rogers: Marcal Johnson, 5-11, sr.; Marquel Sutton, 6-7, sr.

Sapulpa: Brandon Niyah, 6-1, sr.

Shawnee: Tanner Morris, 6-3, jr.

Tahlequah: Hayden Smith, 6-6, so.

Texhoma: Trent Mitchell, 6-3, sr.

Union: Trent Pierce, 6-7, so.

Varnum: Martell Davis, 6-2, sr.

Victory Christian: Joshua Udoumoh, 6-4, jr.

Wagoner: Jacob Scroggins, 6-4, sr.

Webster: Isaiah Sanders, 5-10, sr.; Martwon Taylor, 5-10, sr.

Westville: Cale Jacob, 5-7, so.

Wewoka: Kobey Stephens, 6-1, sr.

Previous winners

Players of the Year

2020: Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington

2019: Micah Thomas, Putnam North

2018: Mason Harrell, MWC Carl Albert

2017: Trae Young, Norman North

2016: Trae Young, Norman North

2015: Shake Milton, Owasso

2014: Shake Milton, Owasso

2013: Stephen Clark, OKC Douglass

2012: J.C. Hartzler, Union

2011: Juwan Parker, B.T. Washington

2010: Cameron Downing, Memorial

2009: Bryson Pope, Jenks

2008: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris; and Keiton Page, Pawnee

2007: Blake Griffin, Oklahoma Christian

2006: Noah Hartsock, Bartlesville

2005: Marchello Vealy, OKC Southeast

2004: Clent Stewart, Union

2003: Caleb Green, Memorial

2002: Kelenna Azubuike, Victory Christian; and Kevin Bookout, Stroud

2001: Kelenna Azubuike, Victory Christian

2000: Terrence Crawford, OKC McGuinness

1999: Ebi Ere, McLain and Antonio Reed, B.T. Washington

1998: Demetrius Gatewood, Central

1997: Ryan Humphrey, B.T. Washington

1996: Joe Adkins, OKC Marshall

1995: R.W. McQuarters, B.T. Washington

1994: Evan Wiley, Lawton Ike

1993: Chianti Roberts, Oklahoma Christian; and Shea Seals, McLain

1992: Ryan Minor, Hammon

1991: Shon Alexander, Preston

1990: Fred Burley, OKC Douglass

1989: Jeff Webster, MWC Carl Albert

1988: Lee Mayberry, Rogers; and Byron Houston, Star Spencer

1987: Richard Dumas, B.T. Washington; and Mike Maddox, Putnam North

1986: Kevin Pritchard, Edison

1985: Leonard Flowers, El Reno

1984: Arthur Thomas, B.T. Washington

1983: Archie Marshall, Edison

1982: Mark Price, Enid; Wayman Tisdale, B.T. Washington; and Steve Hale, Jenks

1981: William Tisdale, B.T. Washington

1980: Victor Richardson and James Traylor, Del City

1979: Bo Overton, Ada

1978: Eddie Louie, New Lima

1977: Marcus Peel, B.T. Washington

1976: Nathaniel Quinn, Boley

1975: Winford Boynes, OKC Capitol Hill

1974: Dean Blevins, Norman

1973: Fred Stevenson, B.T. Washington

1972: Alvan Adams, Putnam City

1971: Robert Iverson, Webster

1970: Rick LaCour, Checotah

1969: Mike Cordes, Ringwood

1968: Neal Mask, Hale

1967: Ray Russell, OKC Northeast

1966: Jack Tudor, Webster

1965: Phil Harmon, Central

1964: Mike Eppler, Central

1963: Ward Sherrill, Sand Springs

1962: Rich Calmus, Webster

1961: Carlos Gripado, Pawhuska

1960: Jim Barnes, Stillwater

Coaches of the Year

2020: Will Jones, Garber

2019: Zac Briscoe, Rejoice Christian

2018: Bobby Allison, Memorial

2017: Tommy Nolan, Claremore

2016: Randy Upshaw, Verdigris

2015: Eli K. Brown III, Central

2014: Kale Simon, Okemah

2013: Eric Savage, Memorial

2012: Rudy Garcia, Union

2011: Chris Gillespie, Talihina

2010: Shea Seals, B.T. Washington

2009: Dirk Walden, Preston

2008: Eric Savage, Memorial

2007: Jay Price, MWC Carl Albert

2006: Terry Scott, Central

2005: Tommy Griffin, Oklahoma Christian

2004: Rudy Garcia, Union

2003: Eric Savage, Memorial

2002: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington

2001: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington

2000: Shedrick Jones, Boynton

1999: David Page, Yale

1998: Clyde Barkley, Inola

1997: Jerry Belton, Boynton; and John Phillips, Broken Arrow

1996: Bob Weckstein, Frontier

1995: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Danny Limes, Bishop Kelley

1994: Mike O’Rourke, Memorial; and Ted Younts, Ardmore

1993: Mike de la Garza, Edmond; and Henry Roland, Beggs

1992: Terry Scott, Central

1991: Steve Hesser, Bartlesville

1990: Mike Bolton, McLain

1989: Paul Meuser, Preston

1988: Varryl Franklin, OKC Millwood

1987: Gary Calip, Okmulgee; and Nate Harris, B.T. Washington

1986: Phil Ingersoll, OKC Douglass

1985: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Jim Knapp, Smithville

1984: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Jim Lawson, Wewoka

1983: Gary Aldridge, Cushing

1982: Dusty Eby, Enid

1981: Bill Kusleika, Cascia Hall

1980: Buddy Armstrong, Del City

1979: Johnnie Johnson, Star Spencer

1978: Jim Knapp, New Lima

1977: Bob Ware, Beggs

1976: Eldon Flinn, McLish

1975: N.E. Quinn, Boley

1974: Leroy Estes, Yukon

1973: Jim Knapp, New Lima

1972: Don Overton, Miami

1971: Jim Howard, Central

1970: Max Shuck, Pawhuska

1969: Bill Allen, Webster

1968: Truman Dixon, Checotah

1967: Sid Burton, Bartlesville College

1966: Carl Scott, Okmulgee

1965: Eddie Evans, B.T. Washington

1964: J.V. Haney, Owasso

1963: Bailey Vanzant, Pryor

1962: Eddie Sutton, Central

1961: Martin “Red” Loper, Stillwater

1960: Jim Killingsworth, Pawhuska

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.