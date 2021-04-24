All-State basketball: The 12 best boys teams

4. MWC Carl Albert (5A, 23-4)

The 5A champion Titans, coached by Jay Price, lost to 6A champion Del City (twice), 4A champion Kingfisher and split with 4A runner-up Heritage Hall, but defeated Norman North, which handed Edmond Memorial its only regular-season loss. Won the state title despite playing losing one of its top players, Antonio Watson, to an injury before the playoffs.

5. Edmond Memorial (6A, 17-2)

Coach Shane Cowherd’s Bulldogs handed 4A champion Kingfisher its only loss, 33-27. Split two close games with 6A champion Del City.

6. Lawton MacArthur (5A, 23-3)

The Highlanders won 19 in a row before falling to Carl Albert in the 5A final. Lost to Heritage Hall and split two games with Tulsa’s Memorial.

7. Memorial (5A, 17-4)

The Chargers, who were upset in overtime by Ardmore in the state quarterfinals, routed 3A runner-up Beggs and defeated 6A semifinalist Putnam North in the Festival of Champions. Memorial reached state for the ninth year in a row despite not having any senior starters.

8. Putnam North (6A, 13-4)