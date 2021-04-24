All-State basketball: The 12 best boys teams

1. Kingfisher (4A, 25-1)
Coach Jared Reese’s Yellowjackets, with two-time World All-Staters Bijan Cortes and Matthew Stone, went 107-4 during their four seasons. Defeated 5A state champion Midwest City Carl Albert and their only loss this season was to 6A runner-up Edmond Memorial 33-27. For the second year in a row, the Yellowjackets’ smallest winning margin was eight points — they defeated No. 2 Heritage Hall 48-40 in the state final.
2. OKC Heritage Hall (4A, 21-6)
Coach Chris Hamilton’s Chargers, with three-time World All-State selection Trey Alexander, produced victories over 6A champion Del City, 5A runner-up Lawton MacArthur, 5A semifinalist Ardmore, and split two games with 5A champion Midwest City Carl Albert.
3. Del City (6A, 22-4)
Coach Lenny Hatchett’s Eagles, No. 1 overall last year, won their last 16 games, avenging an earlier defeat to Edmond Memorial in the state final for their first state title in 40 years. Also avenged an early loss to Putnam North in the 6A semifinals. Had a regular-season win over 6A semifinalist Edmond North and swept two games from 5A champion Midwest City Carl Albert.
4. MWC Carl Albert (5A, 23-4)
The 5A champion Titans, coached by Jay Price, lost to 6A champion Del City (twice), 4A champion Kingfisher and split with 4A runner-up Heritage Hall, but defeated Norman North, which handed Edmond Memorial its only regular-season loss. Won the state title despite playing losing one of its top players, Antonio Watson, to an injury before the playoffs.
5. Edmond Memorial (6A, 17-2)
Coach Shane Cowherd’s Bulldogs handed 4A champion Kingfisher its only loss, 33-27. Split two close games with 6A champion Del City.
6. Lawton MacArthur (5A, 23-3)
The Highlanders won 19 in a row before falling to Carl Albert in the 5A final. Lost to Heritage Hall and split two games with Tulsa’s Memorial.
7. Memorial (5A, 17-4)
The Chargers, who were upset in overtime by Ardmore in the state quarterfinals, routed 3A runner-up Beggs and defeated 6A semifinalist Putnam North in the Festival of Champions. Memorial reached state for the ninth year in a row despite not having any senior starters.
8. Putnam North (6A, 13-4)
The Panthers routed 6A champion Del City early in the season, beat 4A runner-up Heritage Hall and defeated Edmond North in an area title game before losing to Del City in the semifinals.
9. Edmond North (6A, 19-6)
Coach Scott Norris’ Huskies, which reached the 6A semifinals, lost to 4A champion Kingfisher and 6A champion Del City, but defeated 4A runner-up Heritage Hall.
10. Norman North (6A, 18-5)
The Timberwolves, which lost to Edmond North in the 6A quarterfinals, posted wins over 6A runner-up Edmond Memorial and 5A semifinalist Sapulpa.
11. Crossings Christian (3A, 26-2)
Coach Shawn Schenk’s Knights won their first state title. Their only losses were to 4A runner-up Heritage Hall and 3A No. 5 Christian Heritage.
12. Oklahoma Union (2A, 25-2)
Coach Lee Ott’s Cougars won their first state title as they lost only to Hilldale 70-67 and 2A semifinalist Dale 59-54.