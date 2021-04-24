All-State basketball: Barry Lewis explains how the team was picked

How were the teams selected?

All high school coaches were invited to nominate their players. A notable difference between the Tulsa World’s selections and those made by the state’s coaches is that players from all grade levels are eligible for World honors, while the coaches honor only seniors. The World’s All-State boys team includes two juniors — Memorial’s Ty Frierson and Crossings Christian’s Reid Lovelace.

I chose the boys team and Mike Brown made the girls selections. Besides nominating their own players, coaches also were asked for their choices of the top players from other teams, and that was given significant consideration.

Decisions were based on this season’s performances, not on college recruiting rankings. Players did not have to be nominated by their coaches to be recognized. A coach’s nomination, however, can make a difference in a player’s candidacy. Thanks to all of the coaches who participated in the nomination process.

When will the state players of the year be announced?

They will be revealed and honored in July after the All-World players of the year are announced on June 29.

Why is Oklahoma Union’s Lee Ott the state boys coach of the year?