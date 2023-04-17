Tulsa Public Schools and Hale acted quickly to fill the Rangers' boys basketball head coaching position that opened up Friday with Daniel McChesney's move to Jenks.

On Monday, TPS announced that assistant Alex Echevarria will move up to head coach, pending Board of Education approval. Echevarria had been McChesney's assistant the past five seasons.

TPS athletic director Mick Wilson is looking for Echevarria to continue the program's momentum as the Rangers have gone 32-17 over the past two seasons after going 3-37 over the 2019-20 and '20-21 seasons.

"The kids really respect and like him, he's popular with the players," Wilson said. "And having continuity also is important."

The Rangers are coming off their best season since 1998 as they went 20-6 and received an invitation to next season's Tournament of Champions.

"We look forward to continuing to build on the success we enjoyed last season," Echevarria said in a news release. "We believe the sky's the limit for Nathan Hale basketball.”

Echevarria also is a certified teacher supporting multilingual learners and was named recently as the state's Multicultural Educator of the Year.

Hale athletic director Shane Keim said in a news release, “He has been an extremely valuable member of our athletic department and we know that he will work tirelessly to continue, and build on, the successes of the basketball program.”

Echevarria holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and a master’s degree in education administration curriculum and supervision from the University of Oklahoma. He began his coaching career as an intern to Dave Bliss at Southwestern Christian University in Bethany before moving to Tulsa and being an assistant coach at Rogers. He then moved with McChesney to Hale in 2018.

