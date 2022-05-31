After 17 seasons, Clay Martin resigns from Jenks basketball job

For five years, Clay Martin juggled three careers: Jenks Public Schools administrator, Jenks varsity basketball coach and an NFL official who since 2018 has been a referee-crew chief.

The Tulsa World has learned that Martin decided to lighten his load with his resignation submitted to the Jenks district. School officials are expected to release a statement as early as Wednesday.

Martin’s son Chase was a basketball senior during the 2021-22 season. As Chase Martin is committed to the Wofford College program in South Carolina, stepping down as the Jenks head coach would give Clay Martin more flexibility in traveling to watch his son play.

The 46-year-old Martin coached the Trojans for 17 seasons — in 2003-15 and in 2017-22. His final Jenks team was ranked No. 1 in Class 6A East for several weeks during the regular season and advanced to the state tournament, falling to eventual state champion Edmond North in a quarterfinal contest.

