Aaron Potter leads BTW to 6A area title; Jenks avoids elimination

While Booker T. Washington coach Eli K. Brown III was doing a postgame interview Friday night, he received a mini “Gatorade” shower when senior Aaron Potter poured a cup of liquid on him.

“I’m glad it was only water,” Brown said with a smile.

It was a spur of the moment move by Potter, who hadn’t planned anything in advance to celebrate qualifying for the Class 6A state tournament.

“When I saw him doing the interview, I thought I’m going to pour water on him,” Potter said.

Potter was on target all night as he scored 27 points to lead the 6A-East No. 1 Hornets to a 68-60 victory over No. 5 Broken Arrow in an area championship game before a capacity crowd of 1,400 at Will Rogers College High’s field house.

BTW, 23-2 after going 2-10 last season, advances to the state quarterfinals on Thursday in the Norman area. Broken Arrow (18-6) has another chance to claim a state berth when it meets No. 2 Jenks (20-6) in an area consolation final at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Rogers. Chase Martin scored a career-high 30 points to help Jenks avoid elimination with a 100-47 victory over No. 11 Tahlequah in the nightcap.

Potter scored 12 in the first half and then had 12 in the third quarter, including a spectacular dunk, as the Hornets took a 49-43 lead.

But with 5:02 left, the Hornets appeared in a bit of trouble as Broken Arrow’s Aaron Johnson sank a 3 that cut BTW’s lead to 53-50 and Potter limped off after an unsuccessful steal attempt.

“I knew I was going back in,” Potter said. “I had to help my team.”

Potter was on the bench for only 15 seconds of game time, and the Hornets responded with a decisive 9-0 run and the lead eventually grew to 16. Kam Parker scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter for BTW.

“I moved his spot out in the press break to a finisher, an attacker,” Brown said. “Kam was amazing. Kam is so calm and he was able to be calm in the moments that were packed with pressure and it showed that he was able to rise to the challenge and finish at the glass.”

Before the final five minutes, neither team led by more than six points.

“Hats off to Booker T,” Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said. “They made more contested, tough shots than we did. We missed a couple of dunks and layups. Potter played real well. They made more winning plays.”

Earlier in the season, the Hornets couldn’t break the game open as they edged Broken Arrow 66-61.

“The first time we played BA we were making bad decisions, bad shots,” Brown said. “This time we stayed with who we are.”

Johnson had 13 points and Anthony Allen added 12 for the Tigers, who will face Jenks with a state berth at stake for the second time in three years. Jenks defeated Broken Arrow in overtime in the 2020 area consolation final. In a meeting this season, the Trojans edged Broken Arrow 63-60 in a double overtime at Jenks.

“We’ll be ready,” Wallace said.

Jenks 100, Tahlequah 47: The Trojans followed Wednesday’s 39-36 loss against Muskogee with a season-high scoring explosion. Martin set the tone with 23 points in the first quarter as the Trojans raced to a 31-17 lead.

“We had to get one, it was do or die at this moment,” Martin said. “As a team, we thought we should’ve beat Muskogee. No disrespect to them, I feel like we’re the better team.

“We had to come out with grit and just be a dog out there.”

This was Martin’s second game since returning from being sidelined three weeks with an ankle injury.

“Kind of getting our groove back,” Martin said. “It was good to get that confidence back going into playing Broken Arrow — kind of the same situation as my sophomore year. We’ve been here before, we just have to come out with the same mentality as we did tonight.”

Ben Averitt added 22 points for Jenks, including 10 in the third quarter.

B.T. WASHINGTON 68, BROKEN ARROW 60

Broken Arrow 16 15 12 17 — 60

B.T. Washington 17 16 16 19 — 68

Broken Arrow (18-6): Johnson 13, Allen 12, Dow 11, Cook 10, Sutton 6, Howell 4, Ellison 2, Nibbelink 2.

B.T. Washington (23-2): Potter 27, Parker 10, Johnson 10, Boone 8, Oates 7, Chambers 6.

JENKS 100, TAHLEQUAH 47

Jenks 31 17 23 27 — 100

Tahlequah 17 9 13 8 — 47

Jenks (20-6): Martin 30, Averitt 22, Lymberopoulos 10, Tata 8, Wilkins 7, Coffey 6, Golightly 5, Thompson 3, Bacon 2, Dodder 2, Hart 2, Simmons 2, Mundy 1.

Tahlequah (17-8): H.Smith 14, McDowell 11, B.Smith 6, Guerrero 5, Joice 4, Young 3, Matthews 2, Stickels 2.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.