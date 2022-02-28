6A boys: Broken Arrow, Owasso advance in regional

OWASSO — In a do-or-die playoff game, Justice Sutton was the hero for Broken Arrow.

Sutton delivered three crucial fourth-quarter baskets Monday night to send the Tigers to a 65-60 victory against Bixby in Class 6A East regional action.

“My shot was falling in warmups,” Sutton said. “I felt good whenever I went out there. I just let it fly and it went in.”

In the final two minutes, Sutton cashed in on a layup and drained a corner 3-pointer to keep the Spartans at bay. He finished with 16 points.

“I told our players that guys were going to have to step up,” coach Beau Wallace said. “That’s what playoff basketball is all about. It was Justice Sutton tonight. I’m really proud of him.”

Broken Arrow (17-5) exploded during a 22-point second quarter and led by eight at halftime after a buzzer-beater from Sutton. In the second half, the Tigers were limited by Bixby’s defense and received only one point from its usual top three scorers.

Brayden Johnson pushed the advantage to 42-31 on a long jumper and the cushion was 10 points heading into the final frame.