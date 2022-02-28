6A boys: Broken Arrow, Owasso advance in regional

OWASSO — In a do-or-die playoff game, Justice Sutton was the hero for Broken Arrow.
Sutton delivered three crucial fourth-quarter baskets Monday night to send the Tigers to a 65-60 victory against Bixby in Class 6A East regional action.
“My shot was falling in warmups,” Sutton said. “I felt good whenever I went out there. I just let it fly and it went in.”
In the final two minutes, Sutton cashed in on a layup and drained a corner 3-pointer to keep the Spartans at bay. He finished with 16 points.
“I told our players that guys were going to have to step up,” coach Beau Wallace said. “That’s what playoff basketball is all about. It was Justice Sutton tonight. I’m really proud of him.”
Broken Arrow (17-5) exploded during a 22-point second quarter and led by eight at halftime after a buzzer-beater from Sutton. In the second half, the Tigers were limited by Bixby’s defense and received only one point from its usual top three scorers.
Brayden Johnson pushed the advantage to 42-31 on a long jumper and the cushion was 10 points heading into the final frame.
Spartan star Parker Friedrichsen, who led all scorers with 29, connected on a deep 3-pointer to pull his team within four with five minutes left. After another make, the deficit was three with two minutes to go.
While Bixby (7-16) struggled at the free-throw line down the stretch, missing five in the quarter, Sutton connected on clutch shots to seal the win. Broken Arrow advances to play Owasso on Wednesday night.
“Our three leading scorers don’t play to their ability,” Wallace said, “and we had other guys figure it out and kept persevering.”
BROKEN ARROW 65, BIXBY 60
Bixby 17 8 12 23 — 60
BA 11 22 14 18 — 65
Bixby: P. Friedrichsen 29, McCormick 10, Antle 10, McCrary 4, Hill 4, L. Friedrichsen 3.
BA: Howell 22, Sutton 16, Allen 11, Johnson 7, Dow 5, Ellison 4.
Owasso 61, Stillwater 57: During a 13-0 run, the Rams flipped a switch and looked like their normal selves. Before that burst, the game was tied at 30 late in the third quarter.
“We were trying to create some momentum in the game and create some opportunities for easy baskets, but Stillwater took the air out of the ball and forced us into some things that we didn’t do very well tonight,” coach Brian Montonati said.
The Pioneers (7-16) had a narrow advantage before Caden Fry took over, scoring 21 of his 26 points after halftime and totaling a dozen in the third quarter. A three-point play from Fry and a putback from Zane Harbaugh gave Owasso the momentum going into the fourth.
Harbaugh continued the run with a corner 3-pointer and Fry added another basket. With two minutes left, Caleb Lesie drained a dagger 3-pointer that allowed the Rams (18-6) to move on.
OWASSO 61, STILLWATER 57
Stillwater 13 6 11 27 — 57
Owasso 11 6 21 23 — 61
Stillwater: Tuck 27, Reese 7, Gosney 6, Ripley 5, Bratton 4, Barth 3, Cason 3, Schutte 2.
Owasso: Fry 26, Z. Harbaugh 11, Pennington 10, Lewis 5, Mann 4, Leslie 3, Manuel 3.