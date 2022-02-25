 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Mr. and Ms Inside/Outside contest voting update: Here's the current top five in each category
editor's pick

2022 Mr. and Ms Inside/Outside contest voting update: Here's the current top five in each category

  • Updated
Voting is ongoing to decide who is Mr and Ms. Inside and Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, here's the current top five in voting in each category:

Ms. Inside

Camille Pritchard, Bristow

Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris

Makenna Yokley, Owasso

Aunisty Smith, Booker T. Washington

Nakya Blakley, Memorial

Click here to vote for Ms. Inside

Ms. Outside

Rachel Avedon, Bishop Kelley

Abbey Stamper, Collinsville

Bella Pehrson, Mannford

Ava Greer, Holland Hall

Journey Armstead, Sand Springs

Click here to vote for Ms. Outside

Mr. Inside

Lucas Lechlider, Verdigris

Jacob Scyrkels, Collinsville

Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow

Jaxsun Fulton, Morris

Caden Fry, Owasso

Click here to vote for Mr. Inside

Mr. Outside

Caleb Leslie, Owasso

Nate Beitel, Regent Prep

Jaxon Woods, Hominy

JaVontae Campbell, Muskogee

Tyler Day, Mannford

Click here to vote for Mr. Outside

As selected by Barry Lewis and Kelly Hines, here are our selections for the marquee 15 girls who play closer to the 3-point line and the 15 girls who play closer to the basket.

Now through 2 p.m. March 4, fans can vote for their favorites. We’ll unveil the winners — one per day — beginning March 7. Scroll down to view all 60 candidates:

