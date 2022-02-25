2022 Mr. and Ms Inside/Outside contest voting update: Here's the current top five in each category

Voting is ongoing to decide who is Mr and Ms. Inside and Outside in Tulsa-area high school basketball.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, here's the current top five in voting in each category:
Ms. Inside
Camille Pritchard, Bristow
Morgan Borgstadt, Verdigris
Makenna Yokley, Owasso
Aunisty Smith, Booker T. Washington
Nakya Blakley, Memorial
Ms. Outside
Rachel Avedon, Bishop Kelley
Abbey Stamper, Collinsville
Bella Pehrson, Mannford
Ava Greer, Holland Hall
Journey Armstead, Sand Springs
Mr. Inside
Lucas Lechlider, Verdigris
Jacob Scyrkels, Collinsville
Anthony Allen, Broken Arrow
Jaxsun Fulton, Morris
Caden Fry, Owasso
Mr. Outside
Caleb Leslie, Owasso
Nate Beitel, Regent Prep
Jaxon Woods, Hominy
JaVontae Campbell, Muskogee
Tyler Day, Mannford
As selected by Barry Lewis and Kelly Hines, here are our selections for the marquee 15 girls who play closer to the 3-point line and the 15 girls who play closer to the basket.
Now through 2 p.m. March 4, fans can vote for their favorites. We’ll unveil the winners — one per day — beginning March 7. Scroll down to view all 60 candidates: