2021-22 All-World boys basketball: Meet the player of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team, second team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists
The boys basketball athlete of the year, along with winners from the other sports, will be announced at the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center. Tickets for the All-World Awards banquet are $55 and are available at
allworldawards.com
This week, the Tulsa World will also honor athletes in
boys wrestling, , girls wrestling , boys swimming , girls swimming and boys basketball. Sunday is All-State boys and girls basketball. girls basketball
Jury finds man who dated 16-year-old guilty of coercion of a minor, child porn charges
Hall of Fame worthy: 1997 Trojans, Cale Gundy, Nancy Lopez, Tommy Morrison and others
Ramp closures, bridge replacements to tie up traffic in west Tulsa, Owasso
Bill Haisten: As OU and OSU drag their feet, Alabama dazzles Owasso's Cole Adams
Bill Haisten: Nick Sidorakis is a Southern Hills asset and a $143 million hero for Tulsa
Massive LED screen planned at Santa Fe Square, 'a focal point for public gathering,' developer Elliot Nelson says
Texas state troopers who don't shrink waists could be pulled off duties
Baker Mayfield: Heisman Park statue 'something I really did dream about'
Editorial: It's easy to blame high gas prices on presidents, but it's not that simple
2021-22 All-World girls basketball: Meet the player of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team, second team and honorable mention selections
'A really bad Monday': Trial begins for man charged with shooting two Tulsa police officers, killing one
Michael Overall: Tulsa has a surprise for golf fans
Guerin Emig: In recognition of R.W. McQuarters, one of Tulsa's all-time athletic gems
Watch Now: Gov. Stitt seeks 'mega legislation' to land 'humongous factory' with 'billions and billions' in investment
Guerin Emig: Now Texas football AND softball have everyone in a snit. But is it wasted fury?
Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls basketball player of the year:
Memorial's Ty Frierson was selected as the World's state tournament MVP as he averaged 23 points over three games.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Ty Frierson
Averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals to help the Chargers win the Class 5A state title for the first time since 2019 and sixth time in 10 years. Selected as the World's state tournament MVP as he averaged 23 points over three games. Also was the Green Country Conference MVP. Scored at least 19 points in his last 10 games. Had a career-high 29 points in a win over Lawton Eisenhower on Feb. 11. Shot 56% on 2s, 43% on 3s and 89% on free throws. Career totals: 79 games, 1,144 points, 356 assists, 159 rebounds, 154 steals.
Owasso's Caden Fry was the Tournament of Champions' top scorer with 68 points in three games.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Caden Fry
Averaged 17 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists to help the Rams share the Frontier Valley title. Was the Tournament of Champions' top scorer with 68 points in three games. Had 26 points and nine rebounds in a win over Jenks on Jan. 18. Rams coach Brian Montonati said Fry, "Constantly faced a double team each night. Physical and dominant post player that played his best games on the biggest stage." Moved to Owasso after his freshman season at Collinsville.
Career totals (Owasso): 73 games, 1,215 points, 574 rebounds, 128 assists, 43 steals. College: Rogers State (commit)
Memorial's Bradyn Hubbard averaged a double-double and added almost five assists per game.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Bradyn Hubbard
Averaged 15.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.6 blocks to help the Chargers win the 5A state title and post a 27-1 record. Scored 25 points with 12 rebounds in the 5A semifinals against OKC Southeast. Had a triple-double with a career-high 29 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists against McAlester in a regional final and followed that with 20 points against Edison in an area final. Shot 64% on 2-pointers, 46% on 3s and 80% on free throws.
Career totals (Memorial): 46 games, 669 points, 479 rebounds, 187 assists, 91 steals, 70 blocks.
Booker T. Washington coach Eli K. Brown III said Aaron Potter "transformed our team and changed our culture. His work ethic is unmatched."
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Aaron Potter
Averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.1 steals and to help the Hornets reach the 6A semifinals and share the Frontier Valley Conference title. Had 35 points and nine steals in the 6A quarterfinals against Norman North. Selected as the Frontier Conference and ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational MVP. Moved from Owasso after his junior season. Hornets coach Eli K. Brown III said, "He transformed our team and changed our culture. His work ethic is unmatched."
Career totals: 90 games, 1,000 points, 259 rebounds, 192 assists, 189 steals.
Victory Christian's Joshua Udoumoh was the 4A state tournament's leading scorer with 54 points in three games.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Joshua Udoumoh
Averaged 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals to help the Conquerors reach the 4A state title game. Was the 4A state tournament's leading scorer with 54 points in three games. Had 19 points and nine rebounds against Weatherford in the semifinals. Scored 32 points in a win over Holland Hall on Jan. 7. Selected as the Pinnacle Conference MVP. Also was the Port City Classic's MVP as he had 28 points in a victory over Edison in the title game.
Career totals: 81 games, 1,308 points, 553 rebounds, 232 assists, 138 steals, 47 blocks. Coach of the Year Eli K. Brown III * B.T. Washington
Booker T. Washington's Eli K. Brown III led the Hornets to a 22-4 record after going 2-10 the season before.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
In his second season at his alma mater, led the Hornets to the 6A semifinals, a 22-4 record and a Frontier Valley Conference co-championship. It was a huge turnaround after the Hornets went 2-10 a year earlier. Before moving to BTW, Brown had a record of 177-88 in 10 seasons at Central, with six state tournament appearances and the 2015 4A state title. He was the Tulsa World’s (All-World) metro coach of the year in 2011 and state coach of the year in 2015. In 2019, he was named the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics director of the year.
First team
Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Ty Frierson Memorial 5A 5-11 Sr. 17.3 Caden Fry Owasso 6A 6-7 Sr. 17.0 Braydn Hubbard Memorial 5A 6-6 Sr. 15.3 Aaron Potter B.T. Washington 6A 6-4 Sr. 19.1 Joshua Udoumoh Victory Chr. 4A 6-4 Sr. 18.4 Second team
Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Ben Averitt Jenks 6A 6-6 Sr. 17.5 David Castillo Bartlesville 6A 6-1 So. 24.7 Parker Friedrichsen Bixby 6A 6-3 Jr. 27.8 Chase Martin Jenks 6A 6-5 Sr. 15.8 Kam Parker B.T. Washington 6A 6-1 Sr. 16.4 Third team
Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Anthony Allen Broken Arrow 6A 6-5 Sr. 18.0 JaVontae Campbell Muskogee 6A 6-2 Sr. 22.2 Caylen Goff-Brown Central 4A 6-3 Sr. 22.0 Jacob Scyrkels Collinsville 5A 6-3 Sr. 16.0 Jaken Weedn Glencoe B 5-11 Sr. 17.3 Honorable mention Bartlesville: Kent Girard, 6-3, sr. Berryhill: Damarie Davis, 6-2, jr. Bishop Kelley: Justin Wormell, 6-1, sr. B.T. Washington: Lathan Boone 6-4, jr.; Ijai Johnson, 6-2, sr. Bristow: Sutton Titsworth, 5-11, sr. Broken Arrow: Connor Dow, 6-6, jr.; David Howell, 6-5, fr.; Aaron Johnson, 6-3, sr. Cascia Hall: Mason Shiflet, 5-8, jr. Catoosa: Greyson Lewallen, 6-0, jr.; Titus Miller, 6-6, so. Central: Tyi'onn Cox, 6-3, sr.; Claremore: Mike McHugh, 6-2, sr.; Tanner Steidley, 511, sr.; Keith Watson, 6-2, sr. Claremore Sequoyah: Karson Bickel, 6-3, jr.; Eestyn Prater, 6-2, fr.; Cooper Thompson, 6-1, sr. Cleveland: Kyler Kauk, 6-0, sr. Collinsville: Oscar Hammond, 6-3, sr.; Cooper McDowell, 6-0, sr.; Chayse Schlomann, 6-2, sr. Coweta: Mason Ford, 5-10, jr.; Ty Holdman, 6-1, jr.; Tye Lair, 6-0, sr. Cushing: Camden Crooks, 6-0, jr. Davenport: Hayden Brooks, 6-1, sr. Dewey: Jake LaSpisa, 6-2, sr. Drumright: Joseph Bray, 6-4, so. East Central: Kentrell Anderson, 6-0, sr.; Delonte Wallace, 6-3, sr. Edison: Jay Overton-Tobie, 6-3, jr.; Luke Parish, 6-0, jr. Fort Gibson: Jaxon Blunt, 5-11, sr. Glencoe: Brad Reeves, 6-0, sr. Glenpool: Grayden Baker, 6-9, sr. Green Country: Aaron Davie, 6-3, sr. Hale: Jacarri Barnes, 6-1 jr.; Kabron Lewis, 6-2, so. Henryetta: Alex Hudson, 5-10, sr. Hilldale: Ty O'Neal, 6-4, sr. Holland Hall: Carter Benton, 6-2, so.; Jadon Cool, 6-3, jr.; Nate Mullendore, 6-1, jr. Hominy: Jaxon Woods, 5-10, so. Inola: Tucker Ford, 6-0, sr.; Christian Jones, 6-4, sr. Jenks: Dylan Golightly, 6-4, jr.; Seth Wilkins, 6-4, sr. Kellvville: Evan Wiggs, 6-3, sr. Lincoln Christian: Cainen Mar, 6-2, sr.; Noah Reimer, 6-6, sr. Mannford: Tyler Banfield, 6-1, jr.; Tyler Day, 5-11, sr.; Trestin Thurman, 6-1, jr. McLain: Eimon Galloway, 6-4, sr. Memorial: Montae Collins, 5-9, jr.; Jarreth Ingram, 6-7, jr.; Seth Pratt, 6-3, jr.; Killian Spellman, 6-4, sr. Metro Christian: Mario Darrington, 5-11, jr. Morris: Giorgio Dunn, 5-8, so.; Jaxsun Fulton, 6-1, so. Oologah: Josh Garrison, 6-3, sr. Owasso: Caleb Leslie, 6-0, sr.; EJ Lewis, 6-0, jr. Pawnee: Gunnar Gordon, 6-4, sr.; Jake Mitchell, 6-4, sr. Preston: Markhi Johnson, 5-11, jr. Regent Prep: Nate Beitel, 6-6, sr.; Duvan Boshoff, 6-4, sr. Rejoice Christian: Jaron Foote, 5-7, jr.; Solomon Morton, 5-7, jr. Riverfield: Braeden Clinton, 5-11, so.; Davieon Clinton, 6-0, jr. Rogers: Antwane Johnson, 5-10, sr.; Landon Lacy, 6-3, sr.; Davonte Pruitt, 5-10, sr. Sand Springs: Jason Clark, 5-8, sr. Sperry: Ethan Brown, 6-3, jr. Tahlequah: Hayden Smith, 6-6, jr. Union: Cedric Dixon, 6-1, so.; Dalen Fuller, 6-4, so.; Chris Mason, 6-6, so; Trent Pierce, 6-9, jr. Verdigris: Cody Lechlider, 6-4, so.; Lucas Lechlider, 6-9, sr. Victory Christian: Solomon Granderson, 6-3, sr.; Jude Malhi, 5-10, sr.; Luke Patton, 6-7, sr. Vinita: Cain Anderson, 6-1, sr.; Kyron Downing, 5-10, sr.; Paul Glasscock, 5-10, jr. Wagoner: Corbin Marsey, 6-1, jr. Webster: Tray Davis, 6-3, sr. Wright Christian: Harrison Lewis, 6-5, sr. How the team was picked
World high school sports editor Barry Lewis made the final decisions after nomination forms were sent to all the schools in the Tulsa metro area. Coaches were asked to nominate players from their teams and select the best five from other teams. Players from grades 9-12 were eligible. A metro school is any school within 60 miles of the World’s downtown office plus any school within 75 miles located in a town with a population of more than 5,000.
Webster's Anthony Pritchard, last year's player of the year, currently plays at TU.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World file
Previous winners 2021: Anthony Pritchard, Webster 2020: Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington 2019: Keylan Boone, Memorial 2018: Kalib Boone, Memorial 2017: Caleb Nero, Memorial 2016: Elijah Landrum, Central 2015: A.J. Cockrell, Memorial 2013: Jaylen Lowe, Owasso 2012: Kaleb Porter, East Central 2011: Tim Smallwood, Victory Chr. 2010: Tharone Chilton, BTW 2009: Will Bryant, Cascia Hall 2008: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris 2007: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris 2006: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris 2005: Daniel Johnson, Owasso 2004: Nolan “Bo” Richardson, Central 2003: Caleb Green, Memorial 2002: Levi Harris, B.T. Washington 2001: Aundrae Grayson, Rogers 1999: Ebi Ere, McLain; and Antonio Reed, B.T. Washington 1998: Steve Geary and Kevin Ritter, Union 1995: R.W. McQuarters, BTW 1994: Brandon Loyd, Memorial 1993: Shea Seals, McLain; and Landis Williams, B.T. Washington 1992: Ray Poindexter, Sapulpa 1991: Jonnie Gendron, Kelley 1990: Clinton McDaniel, BTW 1988: Lee Mayberry, Rogers 1986: Kevin Pritchard, Edison 1985: Kevin Pritchard, Edison 1983: Archie Marshall, Edison 1982: Wayman Tisdale, BTW; and Steve Hale, Jenks 1981: William Tisdale, BTW 1980: Wayman Tisdale, BTW 1979: Danny Hightower, Owasso 1978: Lance Williams, Edison 2021: David Winton, Rogers 2020: Scott Bowman, Webster 2019: Conley Phipps II, B.T. Washington 2018: Beau Wallace, Broken Arrow 2017: John Coons, Catoosa 2016: Kerwin Dees, Regent Prep 2014: Mike Banfield, Mannford 2013: Mark Vancuren, Owasso 2012: Tim Bart, Bartlesville 2011: Eli K. Brown III, Central 2010: Tim Stewart, Claremore 2009: Michael Parish, Edison 2008: Shea Seals, B.T. Washington 2006: Randy Upshaw, Mannford 2005: Danny Hightower, Owasso 2004: Rusty Stecker, Broken Arrow 2003: Will Reece, Metro Christian 2001: Rusty Stecker, Broken Arrow 1999: Tom Whillock, Sapulpa 1998: Rudy Garcia, Union; and Terry Scott, Central 1997: John Phillips, Broken Arrow 1996: Jeff Hogue, Metro Christian 1995: Danny Limes, Bishop Kelley 1994: Scott Padek, Jenks; and Jason Giddens, Glenpool 1993: Luther Pegues, McLain 1992: Terry Scott, Central 1990: Mike Bolton, McLain 1989: Bob Cleeland, Union 1988: Clifford Criddle, Rogers 1987: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Jack Golden, East Central 1986: Nate Harris, BTW; and Mike Tameny, Collinsville 1985: Gary Hendrix, Mounds; and Mike O’Rourke, Memorial 1984: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Mike Bolton, McLain 1983: John Phillips, Edison 1982: Lonnie Spencer, Rogers 1981: Mike Mims, B.T. Washington 1980: Terry West, Memorial 1977: Mike Mims, B.T. Washington Other 2021-22 All-World teams previously announced
2021-22 All-World finalists in girls basketball, wrestling, swimming and fall sports
Basketball (girls): Journey Armstead
Sand Springs • Senior
Consistent scorer who was an impact player for four years. Totaled more than 1,500 points in her career including a freshman season at East Central. Was an all-conference selection all four years and made every all-tournament team along the way, earning MVP honors multiple times. Helped the Sandites to a 22-4 record as a senior with an appearance in the Class 6A state tournament. Three-year totals: 68 games, 1,164 points, 325 rebounds, 238 assists, 104 steals
College: Hutchinson Community College (signed)
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Basketball (girls): Stailee Heard
Sapulpa • Junior
Unselfish, steady player who took her game to another level this season. Excelled in both Class 5A state tournament games, averaging 26.5 points and 12.1 rebounds. Also was a significant contributor on Sapulpa’s 2021 state championship team. “One of the most talented, competitive players I’ve coached,” coach Darlean Calip said. Division I recruit whose parents starred at Tulsa. Three-year totals: 76 games, 1,165 points, 567 rebounds, 264 assists, 175 steals
College: Uncommitted
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Basketball (girls): Taleyah Jones
Broken Arrow • Senior
Prolific scorer who averaged 19.4 points as a senior and 19.3 points for her three-year career. Often would deliver double-digit runs singlehandedly with her stellar play on both ends. “She has tremendous instincts and a very good basketball IQ,” coach Shane Coffey said. Voted the Tulsa World’s Ms. Outside in 2021. Three-year totals: 64 games, 1,232 points, 318 rebounds, 71 assists, 127 steals
College: UT Arlington (signed)
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Basketball (girls): TK Pitts
Union • Senior
An incredible defender whose offensive production increased each season, capped with 14.9 points per game as a senior. Helped her team make it to the 6A state tournament all four years, twice advancing to the semifinals. Had multiple 20-point outings and scored 17 against Putnam North in a key performance to earn a state berth. Played her best down the stretch, shooting close to 50% from the field. Career totals: 100 games, 928 points, 530 rebounds, 130 assists, 179 steals
College: SMU (signed)
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Basketball (girls): Gracy Wernli
Bixby • Junior
A clutch player who rose to the occasion in crucial moments, propelling the Spartans to runner-up finishes in Class 6A for two years in a row. Scored 24 points in this year’s championship game. Can score at every level and shot 84% from the line. Daughter of former Sapulpa standout Kara Faulk, the Tulsa World’s All-Metro co-player of the year in 1998. Three-year totals: 78 games, 935 points, 267 rebounds, 110 assists, 94 steals
College: Abilene Christian (committed)
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Swimming (girls): Sylvia Admire
Claremore • Junior
After placing second in the 500-yard freestyle and third in the 50-yard freestyle at last year’s Class 6A state meet, earning All-World second team honors, came back this season determined to claim gold. Switched events this year and ended up winning both the East Regional and state championships in both the 100 free and the 200 free, edging out last year’s winner in the 100 free, Stillwater’s Avery Littlefield, by just 0.15 seconds. “She works really hard, stays on top of her diet and mental health and stays on top of her schoolwork,” said Claremore coach Kimberly Ward. “She’s a great girl and a great swimmer.”
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Swimming (girls): Aidan Howze
Bartlesville • Senior
Enjoyed an outstanding season, claiming victory at both the East Regional and the Class 6A state meet in both of her individual events, the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke, winning each by comfortable margins. Took on a leadership role for the Bruins and helped them place a close third as a team, after finishing sixth last year. “Aidan’s an amazing young lady,” said Bruins coach Chad Englehart. “She’s a 4.0 student, she’s an outstanding leader, in the locker room and in the pool, has a tremendous work ethic and she’s going to be very missed.” Will swim at Kansas next year.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Swimming (girls): Marissa Williams
Jenks • Freshman
Burst onto the high school scene in a big way this season, winning the East Regional and the Class 6A state championship in the 100 butterfly and placing second at both meets in the 100 backstroke, helping the Trojans finish a close second as a team. Represents the wave of the future for Jenks. “I saw some things (during the state meet) from her, the leadership that she brings to the team,” said Jenks coach Diego Henao. “It’s a tremendous asset for the team. With that kind of attitude, I can see the future of the team. She’s young and excited.”
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Swimming (boys): Griffin Craig
Bartlesville • Sophomore
After placing fifth in both the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard backstroke at last year’s Class 6A state meet, came back this season and progressed substantially in his development. Won both events this season at the East Regional and then at state, won the 100 backstroke and placed second in the 200 IM. “Griffin is a tremendous worker and a positive leader,” said Bartlesville coach Chad Englehart. “He and his teammates had significant improvements this year, attributed in no small part to Griffin’s leadership. He comes in each day with a deep desire to bring his dreams to life through relentless work.”
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Swimming (boys): Jacob Perryman
Adair • Junior
One year after placing second at the Class 5A state meet in both the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, was determined to take the next step forward this season and ended up claiming victory in the East Regional and at state in both the 200 free and the 100 backstroke. “I’ve been dreaming of this and it finally came true, just determination and the amount of want I had to get gold, just helped me get gold,” he said. “Last year, I came up short with two silvers, but I had that in the back of my head during training and we got it done.”
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Swimming (boys): Trenton vonHartitzsch
Union • Senior
Also an All-World Swimmer of the Year finalist last year, enjoyed another outstanding season. After winning the 100 breaststroke and placing second in the 100 free at the East Regional, entered the Class 6A state meet final as the second seed in the 100 free and as the fourth seed in the 100 breaststroke, and still ended up winning both races to pull off double gold medals again. “Trenton enjoys training and team building but thrives on competition,” said Union coach Lynne Gorman. “He sets lofty goals and is determined to reach them. He is an excellent teammate and leader, setting examples of excellence both in the classroom and in the pool.” Will swim next year at New York University.
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Wrestling (boys): Zach Blankenship
Bixby • 132 • Senior
Cruised to his third individual state championship in four years as a senior, compiling a 34-1 record along the way. Recorded pins in three of his four matches at the East Regional and had a technical fall and a pin on the way to the Class 6A state final at 132 pounds, before claiming a tight 4-3 decision over Stillwater’s J.J. McComas to take the title. Has been a key leader for the Spartans, helping them place third at state and advance to the dual state finals for the second year in a row. “Zach is a program-changer,” said Bixby coach Ray Blake. “He went from being Bixby’s lone state qualifier as a freshman to having 15 teammates competing alongside him at the state tournament this year. He is a tireless worker and fierce competitor. He’s created a legacy at Bixby that’ll endure forever.” Signed to wrestle at Oklahoma State.
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Wrestling (boys): Angelo Ferrari
Stillwater • 160 • Sophomore
Produced one of the most memorable performances of the Class 6A state wrestling tournament when, after defeating two-time state champion John Wiley of Mustang in a 3-2 semifinal decision, went on to outlast previously-undefeated Jordan Williams of Owasso in the state final in a 2-1 overtime thriller, denying Williams his fourth title in four years. Was named the 6A tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, and his triumph helped the Pioneers claim the state championship, as well as the dual state title. Recorded a 38-1 record on the year, with the only loss being a forfeit to Williams in the East Regional final due to a medical issue. “It’s just a testament to his composure, his shape, the hard work that he does,” said Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle, regarding Ferrari’s epic triumph over Williams for the state title. “He earned it.”
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Wrestling (boys): Cael Hughes
Stillwater • 126 • Junior
Rolled to his third consecutive individual state championship, with a chance to become a rare four-timer next season. At the 6A state tournament, won his first two matches by pinning his opponent in the first period, then delivered an 11-1 major decision in the 126-pound final over Bixby’s Clay Giddens-Buttram, who was a state champion last year. That completed an undefeated 27-0 season, helping the Pioneers claim their second consecutive team state title and the dual state championship as well. “What do you say about that kid?” Stillwater coach Ethan Kyle said. “He’s taken himself to a new level. It’s nice to see that hard work pay off.”
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Wrestling (boys): Jersey Robb
Bixby • 195 • Junior
Enjoyed another strong season, claiming his second straight East Regional and Class 6A state championship at 195 pounds, completing a 30-0 unbeaten season with a tough 7-6 decision over Edmond Memorial’s Eli Cordy in the state final, helping the Spartans place third as a team, as well as finish as dual state runners-up. “Jersey loves wrestling and his success is no accident,” said Bixby coach Ray Blake. “His passion for the sport fuels him to do all the little things right, whether it be working on technique, drilling, lifting, eating, sleeping, getting extra workouts and more. The scary thing is that as dominant as he was on the mats this past season, he’s only going to keep getting better.” Has verbally committed to Oklahoma State.
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Wrestling (boys): Garrett Wells
Glenpool • 182 • Senior
After winning the Class 5A state title at 170 pounds last year, he returned this season to claim another championship, taking both the East Regional and state titles again, this time at 182 pounds. His 5-0 decision over former state champion B.K. Seago of Collinsville in the state final capped off a 39-0 unbeaten season, during which he surrendered just one takedown all year and marking the first time a Glenpool wrestler ever finished a season undefeated. Also was the second-ever Warrior to place at state all four years. Believes that his hard work and dedication during the off-season helped him take another step this year. “I’d say probably just wrestling in the summer and training every day,” Wells said, “Just consistency and going on a lot of runs.” His college destination is undecided.
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Wrestling (girls): Kali Hayden
Union • 185 • Sophomore
Progressed significantly this season after not qualifying for the 2021 state tournament, and delivered an outstanding performance, going 20-0 and recording pins in all three of her state tournament matches, including a 53-second victory in the 185-pound state final to take the championship. Her individual success helped propel the Redhawks to the team state championship, Union’s first. “I have been working with Kali for over two years and she is one of the hardest-working athletes that I have coached in the past 19 years,” said former Union assistant and new head coach Gerald Harris. “She is extremely dedicated, a leader in the room and the sky is the limit for her potential.”
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Wrestling (girls): Sam Markwardt
Rogers • 132 • Senior
After not qualifying for the state tournament last year as a first-time wrestler, dedicated herself to wrestling and training all last summer and took a major step forward this season. Won the East Regional at 132 pounds and went on to claim the individual state championship. In the state semifinals, trailed by two points entering the third period, but rallied to pin Southmoore’s Ciana Grate to advance. Then in the state final, was down 8-2 in the third period to Aubrianna Smith of Westmoore, but again rallied to pin Smith and claim the state title. “She just has a mentality like none other,” said Rogers coach Derrick Gates. “She just wants to win. She knows it’s going to be hard work and she’s more than willing to put in that work.” Will wrestle next year at Carl Albert State in Poteau.
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Wrestling (girls): Peighton Mullins
Fort Gibson • 152 • Sophomore
Rolled to her second straight East Regional and state championship, this year at 152 pounds, in dominant fashion, going undefeated this season with an 18-0 record, amazingly pinning her opponent in every single match. In six matches at the Regional and state tournaments, the only one that lasted into the second period was her state final pin of Bixby’s Grace Thompson in 2:42. Improved her career record to an impressive 30-1 with 24 falls overall. “Peighton is a hard worker,” said Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson. “She is a special wrestler who has grown up competing against boys. There is no limit to what she can accomplish.”
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Football (offense): CJ Brown
Beggs • Senior • HT: 6-0 • WT: 185
The year: Rushed 205 times for 2,143 yards and 29 touchdowns to lead the Golden Demons to the Class 2A semifinals. Also had four catches for 76 yards and a TD. As a defensive back, collected 16 tackles. Had 24 carries for 224 yards and five TDs in a 44-21 second-round win at Vian. Carried 15 times for 155 yards and two TDs in a 44-14 win at Kiefer. His 2-point conversion run with 3:46 left proved to be the difference in a 24-22 win at then-No. 1 Metro Christian. Had 22 rushes for 364 yards and six TDs in a 74-48 win over Rejoice Christian. Produced 5,798 career rushing yards.
College: OSU
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Football (offense): Max Brown
Lincoln Christian • Senior • HT: 6-3 • WT: 200
The year: Accounted for 4,098 yards and 61 TDs. Completed 167-of-235 passes for 2,750 yards and 41 touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record and the Class 3A title game. Had 173 carries for 1,343 yards and 20 TDs. Trailing 20-19, scored on a 4-yard TD with 12 seconds left for a a 27-20 win over Heritage Hall in the semifinals. Led a field goal drive in the final 42 seconds for a 31-29 win on Sept. 3 at Jones. Six of his 10 passes were TDs in a Week 4 win over Tahlequah Sequoyah. Two of his five punts pinned opponents inside their own 20. Had a 55-yard punt against Beggs.
College: Florida
Related: QB Max Brown signs with Gators, remembers watching Tebow
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Football (offense): Oscar Hammond
Collinsville • Senior • HT: 6-4 • WT: 205
The year: Caught 51 passes for 1,165 yards and 18 touchdowns for the undefeated 5A champion Cardinals. Also had 19 carries for 183 yards and three TDs. Completed all four of his passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Also scored a TD as a punt returner. At safety, had 46 tackles with two interceptions and a sack. Was named 5A-4's defensive back of the year. In the state final, caught seven passes for 120 yards and two TDs plus broke up McAlester's final pass in a 42-35 win. Caught two TDs, rushed for another and completed a 43-yard pass against Oologah in the opener.
College: Uncommitted
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Football (offense): Braylin Presley
Bixby • Senior • HT: 5-7 • WT: 170
The year: Was the undefeated Spartans’ leading rusher and receiver for the second consecutive season as he finished his career with four Class 6AII state titles. Produced 1,105 yards on 109 carries and 665 yards on 56 catches. Scored on an 88-yard kickoff return against Putnam North in a playoff opener. Had 25 TDs overall. Accounted for 267 yards and four TDs, including a 76-yard scoring pass, in a 63-14 win over Deer Creek in the state final. Set Bixby career rushing record with 4,978 yards and had 102 TDs. Was the World's 2020 state and All-World offensive player of the year.
College: OSU
Related: Explosive Braylin Presley makes it official, joins brother at Oklahoma State
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Football (offense): Ty Pennington
Sand Springs • Senior • HT: 6-3 • WT: 215
The year: Accounted for 3,393 yards and 39 TDs as he led the Sandites to the 6AII semifinals. Connected on 192-of-302 passes for a Sandites-record 2,831 yards and 27 TDs. Rushed for 562 yards and 12 touchdowns. His 2-yard TD run with 2:49 left gave the Sandites a 21-17 win at 6AII-1 district champion Del City in the quarterfinals. Passed for 360 yards and five TDs in a 40-33 win at Arkansas 4A runner-up Shiloh Christian. Accounted for 291 yards and four TDs in a 48-34 victory over Muskogee. Holds Sandites career passing records of 6,455 yards and 54 TDs.
College: Pittsburg State
Related: ‘This is my town’ – Sand Springs’ Ty Pennington represents a great family tradition
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Football (defense): Ethan Bilgrien
Jenks • Senior • HT: 6-0 • WT: 190
The year: Selected as the District 6AI-1 player of the year. Had a team-leading 166 tackles with six sacks plus 17 quarterback hurries and three pass breakups for the state champion Trojans. In the state title game, had a team-high 11 tackles against Union. Also was involved in 11 tackles against Mustang in a 17-10 win in the semifinals. Had 14 tackles against Edmond Santa Fe. Career totals of 282 tackles and nine sacks. Returned an interception 34 yards in the 2020 state final against Santa Fe.
College: Uncommitted
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Football (defense): Jack Puckett
Bixby • Senior • HT: 6-1 • WT: 215
The year: Led the 6AII state champion Spartans' defense with 110 tackles, including 58 solos and 22 for losses with 12 sacks. Had a season-high 12 tackles against Sand Springs, with 11 each against Choctaw and Bartlesville. Also had a fumble recovery against Choctaw. Produced 10 tackles against Deer Creek in the title game as the Spartans won their fourth consecutive gold ball. As a tight end, had three catches for 38 yards during the season. A two-year starter, he had 201 career tackles with 19 sacks. Played in a few games for the '18 and '19 state champions.
College: Uncommitted
Courtesy photo
Football (defense): Ethan Roush
Holland Hall • Senior • HT: 6-3 • WT: 180
The year: At safety, had 57 tackles and a team-leading six interceptions. On offense, had 27 receptions for 461 yards and seven TDs before becoming the starting shifted to quarterback in Week 10 due to Kordell Gouldsby's injury. Completed 37-of-58 passes for 604 yards and 10 TDs. Also had 52 carries for 463 yards and four TDs. Accounted for 211 yards and three TDs, plus had 10 tackles and a game-saving interception in a win over Lincoln Christian in the 3A state final. Completed 8-of-11 passes for 123 yards, had 13 rushes for 86 yards and caught a 2-yard TD pass.
College: Uncommitted
Related: Complete-game classic solidifies Ethan Roush as a Holland Hall legend
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Football (defense): Colemon Thurber
Jenks • Senior • HT: 6-3 • WT: 235
The year: Produced 121 tackles with 17 for losses, four sacks and had 48 quarterback hurries plus five pass breakups to help the Trojans win the 6AI state title. Had a pivotal sack in the quarterfinals against Norman North and two sacks against Broken Arrow in Week 5. Collected six tackles in a shutout over Union in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl. Blocked two punts that led to touchdowns against Westmoore. Career totals of 257 tackles and 11 sacks.
College: Uncommitted
Courtesy photo
Football (defense): Zane Woodham
Holland Hall • Senior • HT: 6-0 • WT: 180
The year: Could have been a finalist on either side of the ball. Had a team-leading 162 tackles with 22 1/2 for losses and five sacks for the 3A champion Dutch. On offense, had 204 carries for 1,831 yards and 23 TDs. Had 12 catches for 143 yards and a TD, plus he completed his only pass for 33 yards. Averaged 16 yards on eight punt returns with a TD, and 23.6 yards on 11 kickoff returns. Had 22 carries for 207 yards and three TDs with 16 tackles in a win at Vinita. Rushed for 193 yards with a TD plus had 15 tackles in the quarterfinals against Perkins-Tryon.
College: Uncommitted
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Softball: Jayelle Austin
OWASSO • CF • FRESHMAN
Burst onto the varsity scene with impressive offensive numbers while leading the Rams to a 32-6 mark and a runner-up finish at the Class 6A state tournament. Austin posted a .532 batting average, .991 slugging percentage and .629 on-base percentage. In 109 at-bats, Austin totaled 58 hits, 51 runs scored, 36 RBIs, 16 doubles, eight triples and six home runs. Also showcased her speed on the basepaths and swiped 24 stolen bases. Finished as the District 6A-4 player of the year.
College: Undeclared
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Softball: McKenna Ingram
BRISTOW • P • JUNIOR
Named District 4A-5 player of the year, Ingram was integral in getting Bristow to a 30-7 record and the Class 4A state tournament in 2021. On offense, Ingram posted a .359 batting average and .446 on-base percentage, while collecting 37 hits and 34 RBIs. And in the pitching circle is where Ingram excelled, with a 0.62 ERA in 192 1/3 innings pitched. Ingram went 19-3 in the pitching circle with 309 strikeouts, compared to just 57 walks. Ingram also racked up four no-hitters.
College: Undeclared
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Softball: Emma Vickrey
JENKS • C • SENIOR
Garnered District 6A-3 player of the year honors after leading Jenks to a 28-11 mark in 2021. As the Trojans’ offensive catalyst, Vickrey scored 16 times, recorded 47 hits in 113 at-bats and posted a .463 on-base percentage and .788 slugging percentage. Vickrey also had 11 doubles, two triples and nine home runs. Vickrey signed with the University of Tulsa.
College: Tulsa
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Cross country (Girls): Cayden Dawson
BIXBY • SENIOR
The Oklahoma State signee spent her senior season collecting first-place medals. It all started at the Early Tiger meet in Tahlequah, and she later finished in first at the Broken Arrow meet. Twice she took on runners from multiple states and finished on top, claiming first place at both the Southern Stampede in Joplin and at the Chile Pepper meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas. From there, Dawson became a Frontier Valley Conference medalist, as well as a first-place finisher at the Class 6A regional meet in Tulsa. She capped her season with a second-place finish at the 6A state meet.
College: Oklahoma State
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Cross country (Girls): Payton Hinkle
BROKEN ARROW • SENIOR
The Oklahoma State signee capped off her senior season with a third consecutive state championship, finishing the Class 6A state meet at 17:56. Prior to that, Hinkle collected wins in the Deer Creek meet and the OSU Jamboree. She was also second at the Frontier Valley Conference meet, and then had a fourth-place showing at the 6A regional meet in Bartlesville leading up to the state meet.
College: Oklahoma State
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Cross country (Girls): Avery Mazzei
JENKS • SENIOR
The Oral Roberts signee went toe-to-toe with both Broken Arrow’s Payton Hinkle and Bixby’s Cayden Dawson all season long. And much like the other two, Mazzei spent the majority of her senior season in the top three of nearly every meet she ran in. She scored second-place finishes at the meets at Carl Albert, Broken Arrow and the Class 6A regional meet. She was fourth at the OSU Jamboree and in eighth at the Chile Pepper meet in Arkansas. She grabbed bronze at the Frontier Valley Conference, and she capped her season with a third-place showing at the 6A state meet.
College: Oral Roberts
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Cross country (Boys): Blake Feron
BROKEN ARROW • SENIOR
Started the season off with a third-place finish at the Deer Creek meet. He followed that with a first-place performance at the Early Tiger Invitational in Tahlequah. Another first-place followed at Feron’s home meet in Broken Arrow, and he later posted a sixth-place showing at the Jamboree meet at Oklahoma State. From there, he claimed a Frontier Valley Conference individual championship before coming in second place at the Class 6A regional meet. To finish the season, Feron finished fourth in the 6A state meet with a closing time of 15:39. Feron has signed with Rogers State.
College: Rogers State
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Cross country (Boys): Mason Quinton
SAPULPA • SENIOR
Spent most of the season finishing in the top three of nearly every race he entered. He claimed an individual victory at the Booker T. Washington meet in September, and collected second-place showings at meets in Sapulpa, Edmond (pre-state) and regionals in Tulsa. In a multi-state meet at Missouri Southern in Joplin, Quinton was 34th. At the Oklahoma Baptist meet and Frontier Valley Conference meet he finished in third place, and he then finished in third place at the 5A state meet.
College: Undecided
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Cross country (Boys): Andrew Smithwick
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN • JUNIOR
Started the season at the Deer Creek meet, among some of the state’s best runners, and Smithwich finished 12th overall. From there, he followed with a second-place finish at the Camp Gruber meet in Braggs. After a 12th-place finish among runners from several states at the OSU Jamboree, Smithwick finished in first place at both the Pinnacle Conference meet and the Class 4A regional meet. The season then culminated at the 4A state meet, where Smithwick finished second overall. Was an All-World finalist last year.
College: Undecided
Photo by MICHAEL NOBLE JR/Tulsa World
Volleyball: Beth Bayless
REGENT PREP • SENIOR
The 6-foot-1 senior totaled 740 kills, 267 digs, 77 assists, 61 aces and 18 blocks during her final varsity campaign. Also had a .344 hitting percentage on offense. In the 4A state tournament, Bayless had 31 kills and 19 digs. Was named the most valuable player in the Pinnacle Conference in 2021. She holds the school records in kills, kills per set, and hitting percentage. “Her impact on the team goes beyond her ability,” Regent Prep coach Michael Christie said. “She’s a great leader on and off the court and she builds great relationships with her teammates.”
College: Undeclared
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Volleyball: Mackenzie McGuire
BROKEN ARROW • SENIOR
The Kent State signee closed out her high school career leading the Tigers to the 6A state tournament. Along the way in 111 sets played, she accounted for 58 aces and a 90.5 serving percentage. McGuire also amassed 556 kills with a 29.4 hitting percentage. She also had 49 blocks and 262 digs. McGuire, a first team selection in the Frontier Valley Conference, was also named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
College: Kent State
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Volleyball: Jessica Shildt
BISHOP KELLEY • JUNIOR
Led the Comets with 471 digs in 2021. Shildt also led Bishop Kelley with 569 service receptions, while also logging 79 assists and 31 aces. Throughout her junior season, Shildt was named the most valuable player of the Union tournament, while also landing all-tournament spots at both the Bishop Kelley and Jenks tournaments. Was also named co-MVP for the Comets during the 2021 season. “Jessica does her work quietly and with great focus and determination, establishing herself as one of the top players in the state at Libero,” Bishop Kelley coach Jerri Berna said. “She makes hard plays sometimes look very routine. And this is because she is so focused, coachable, competitive and skilled.”
College: Undeclared
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!