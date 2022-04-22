2021-22 All-World boys basketball: Meet the player of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team, second team and honorable mention selections

Athlete of the year finalists

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the candidates for girls basketball player of the year:

Ty Frierson

Memorial * Sr.

Averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals to help the Chargers win the Class 5A state title for the first time since 2019 and sixth time in 10 years. Selected as the World's state tournament MVP as he averaged 23 points over three games. Also was the Green Country Conference MVP. Scored at least 19 points in his last 10 games. Had a career-high 29 points in a win over Lawton Eisenhower on Feb. 11. Shot 56% on 2s, 43% on 3s and 89% on free throws. Career totals: 79 games, 1,144 points, 356 assists, 159 rebounds, 154 steals.

College: Uncommitted

Caden Fry

Owasso * Sr.

Averaged 17 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists to help the Rams share the Frontier Valley title. Was the Tournament of Champions' top scorer with 68 points in three games. Had 26 points and nine rebounds in a win over Jenks on Jan. 18. Rams coach Brian Montonati said Fry, "Constantly faced a double team each night. Physical and dominant post player that played his best games on the biggest stage." Moved to Owasso after his freshman season at Collinsville.

Career totals (Owasso): 73 games, 1,215 points, 574 rebounds, 128 assists, 43 steals.

College: Rogers State (commit)

Bradyn Hubbard

Memorial * Sr.

Averaged 15.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.6 blocks to help the Chargers win the 5A state title and post a 27-1 record. Scored 25 points with 12 rebounds in the 5A semifinals against OKC Southeast. Had a triple-double with a career-high 29 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists against McAlester in a regional final and followed that with 20 points against Edison in an area final. Shot 64% on 2-pointers, 46% on 3s and 80% on free throws.

Career totals (Memorial): 46 games, 669 points, 479 rebounds, 187 assists, 91 steals, 70 blocks.

College: Uncommitted

Aaron Potter

B.T. Washington * Sr.

Averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.1 steals and to help the Hornets reach the 6A semifinals and share the Frontier Valley Conference title. Had 35 points and nine steals in the 6A quarterfinals against Norman North. Selected as the Frontier Conference and ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational MVP. Moved from Owasso after his junior season. Hornets coach Eli K. Brown III said, "He transformed our team and changed our culture. His work ethic is unmatched."

Career totals: 90 games, 1,000 points, 259 rebounds, 192 assists, 189 steals.

College: Uncommitted

Joshua Udoumoh

Victory Christian * Sr.

Averaged 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals to help the Conquerors reach the 4A state title game. Was the 4A state tournament's leading scorer with 54 points in three games. Had 19 points and nine rebounds against Weatherford in the semifinals. Scored 32 points in a win over Holland Hall on Jan. 7. Selected as the Pinnacle Conference MVP. Also was the Port City Classic's MVP as he had 28 points in a victory over Edison in the title game.

Career totals: 81 games, 1,308 points, 553 rebounds, 232 assists, 138 steals, 47 blocks.

College: Uncommitted

Coach of the Year

Eli K. Brown III * B.T. Washington

In his second season at his alma mater, led the Hornets to the 6A semifinals, a 22-4 record and a Frontier Valley Conference co-championship. It was a huge turnaround after the Hornets went 2-10 a year earlier. Before moving to BTW, Brown had a record of 177-88 in 10 seasons at Central, with six state tournament appearances and the 2015 4A state title. He was the Tulsa World’s (All-World) metro coach of the year in 2011 and state coach of the year in 2015. In 2019, he was named the Tulsa Public Schools Athletics director of the year.

First team

Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Ty Frierson Memorial 5A 5-11 Sr. 17.3 Caden Fry Owasso 6A 6-7 Sr. 17.0 Braydn Hubbard Memorial 5A 6-6 Sr. 15.3 Aaron Potter B.T. Washington 6A 6-4 Sr. 19.1 Joshua Udoumoh Victory Chr. 4A 6-4 Sr. 18.4

Second team

Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Ben Averitt Jenks 6A 6-6 Sr. 17.5 David Castillo Bartlesville 6A 6-1 So. 24.7 Parker Friedrichsen Bixby 6A 6-3 Jr. 27.8 Chase Martin Jenks 6A 6-5 Sr. 15.8 Kam Parker B.T. Washington 6A 6-1 Sr. 16.4

Third team

Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Anthony Allen Broken Arrow 6A 6-5 Sr. 18.0 JaVontae Campbell Muskogee 6A 6-2 Sr. 22.2 Caylen Goff-Brown Central 4A 6-3 Sr. 22.0 Jacob Scyrkels Collinsville 5A 6-3 Sr. 16.0 Jaken Weedn Glencoe B 5-11 Sr. 17.3

Honorable mention

Bartlesville: Kent Girard, 6-3, sr.

Berryhill: Damarie Davis, 6-2, jr.

Bishop Kelley: Justin Wormell, 6-1, sr.

B.T. Washington: Lathan Boone 6-4, jr.; Ijai Johnson, 6-2, sr.

Bristow: Sutton Titsworth, 5-11, sr.

Broken Arrow: Connor Dow, 6-6, jr.; David Howell, 6-5, fr.; Aaron Johnson, 6-3, sr.

Cascia Hall: Mason Shiflet, 5-8, jr.

Catoosa: Greyson Lewallen, 6-0, jr.; Titus Miller, 6-6, so.

Central: Tyi'onn Cox, 6-3, sr.;

Claremore: Mike McHugh, 6-2, sr.; Tanner Steidley, 511, sr.; Keith Watson, 6-2, sr.

Claremore Sequoyah: Karson Bickel, 6-3, jr.; Eestyn Prater, 6-2, fr.; Cooper Thompson, 6-1, sr.

Cleveland: Kyler Kauk, 6-0, sr.

Collinsville: Oscar Hammond, 6-3, sr.; Cooper McDowell, 6-0, sr.; Chayse Schlomann, 6-2, sr.

Coweta: Mason Ford, 5-10, jr.; Ty Holdman, 6-1, jr.; Tye Lair, 6-0, sr.

Cushing: Camden Crooks, 6-0, jr.

Davenport: Hayden Brooks, 6-1, sr.

Dewey: Jake LaSpisa, 6-2, sr.

Drumright: Joseph Bray, 6-4, so.

East Central: Kentrell Anderson, 6-0, sr.; Delonte Wallace, 6-3, sr.

Edison: Jay Overton-Tobie, 6-3, jr.; Luke Parish, 6-0, jr.

Fort Gibson: Jaxon Blunt, 5-11, sr.

Glencoe: Brad Reeves, 6-0, sr.

Glenpool: Grayden Baker, 6-9, sr.

Green Country: Aaron Davie, 6-3, sr.

Hale: Jacarri Barnes, 6-1 jr.; Kabron Lewis, 6-2, so.

Henryetta: Alex Hudson, 5-10, sr.

Hilldale: Ty O'Neal, 6-4, sr.

Holland Hall: Carter Benton, 6-2, so.; Jadon Cool, 6-3, jr.; Nate Mullendore, 6-1, jr.

Hominy: Jaxon Woods, 5-10, so.

Inola: Tucker Ford, 6-0, sr.; Christian Jones, 6-4, sr.

Jenks: Dylan Golightly, 6-4, jr.; Seth Wilkins, 6-4, sr.

Kellvville: Evan Wiggs, 6-3, sr.

Lincoln Christian: Cainen Mar, 6-2, sr.; Noah Reimer, 6-6, sr.

Mannford: Tyler Banfield, 6-1, jr.; Tyler Day, 5-11, sr.; Trestin Thurman, 6-1, jr.

McLain: Eimon Galloway, 6-4, sr.

Memorial: Montae Collins, 5-9, jr.; Jarreth Ingram, 6-7, jr.; Seth Pratt, 6-3, jr.; Killian Spellman, 6-4, sr.

Metro Christian: Mario Darrington, 5-11, jr.

Morris: Giorgio Dunn, 5-8, so.; Jaxsun Fulton, 6-1, so.

Oologah: Josh Garrison, 6-3, sr.

Owasso: Caleb Leslie, 6-0, sr.; EJ Lewis, 6-0, jr.

Pawnee: Gunnar Gordon, 6-4, sr.; Jake Mitchell, 6-4, sr.

Preston: Markhi Johnson, 5-11, jr.

Regent Prep: Nate Beitel, 6-6, sr.; Duvan Boshoff, 6-4, sr.

Rejoice Christian: Jaron Foote, 5-7, jr.; Solomon Morton, 5-7, jr.

Riverfield: Braeden Clinton, 5-11, so.; Davieon Clinton, 6-0, jr.

Rogers: Antwane Johnson, 5-10, sr.; Landon Lacy, 6-3, sr.; Davonte Pruitt, 5-10, sr.

Sand Springs: Jason Clark, 5-8, sr.

Sperry: Ethan Brown, 6-3, jr.

Tahlequah: Hayden Smith, 6-6, jr.

Union: Cedric Dixon, 6-1, so.; Dalen Fuller, 6-4, so.; Chris Mason, 6-6, so; Trent Pierce, 6-9, jr.

Verdigris: Cody Lechlider, 6-4, so.; Lucas Lechlider, 6-9, sr.

Victory Christian: Solomon Granderson, 6-3, sr.; Jude Malhi, 5-10, sr.; Luke Patton, 6-7, sr.

Vinita: Cain Anderson, 6-1, sr.; Kyron Downing, 5-10, sr.; Paul Glasscock, 5-10, jr.

Wagoner: Corbin Marsey, 6-1, jr.

Webster: Tray Davis, 6-3, sr.

Wright Christian: Harrison Lewis, 6-5, sr.

How the team was picked

World high school sports editor Barry Lewis made the final decisions after nomination forms were sent to all the schools in the Tulsa metro area. Coaches were asked to nominate players from their teams and select the best five from other teams. Players from grades 9-12 were eligible. A metro school is any school within 60 miles of the World’s downtown office plus any school within 75 miles located in a town with a population of more than 5,000.

Previous winners

Player of the Year

2021: Anthony Pritchard, Webster

2020: Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington

2019: Keylan Boone, Memorial

2018: Kalib Boone, Memorial

2017: Caleb Nero, Memorial

2016: Elijah Landrum, Central

2015: A.J. Cockrell, Memorial

2014: Shawn Olden, Union

2013: Jaylen Lowe, Owasso

2012: Kaleb Porter, East Central

2011: Tim Smallwood, Victory Chr.

2010: Tharone Chilton, BTW

2009: Will Bryant, Cascia Hall

2008: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris

2007: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris

2006: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris

2005: Daniel Johnson, Owasso

2004: Nolan “Bo” Richardson, Central

2003: Caleb Green, Memorial

2002: Levi Harris, B.T. Washington

2001: Aundrae Grayson, Rogers

2000: Greg Nash, Edison

1999: Ebi Ere, McLain; and Antonio Reed, B.T. Washington

1998: Steve Geary and Kevin Ritter, Union

1997: Ryan Humphrey, BTW

1996: Ryan Humphrey, BTW

1995: R.W. McQuarters, BTW

1994: Brandon Loyd, Memorial

1993: Shea Seals, McLain; and Landis Williams, B.T. Washington

1992: Ray Poindexter, Sapulpa

1991: Jonnie Gendron, Kelley

1990: Clinton McDaniel, BTW

1989: Earl Jones, McLain

1988: Lee Mayberry, Rogers

1987: Richard Dumas, BTW

1986: Kevin Pritchard, Edison

1985: Kevin Pritchard, Edison

1984: Arthur Thomas, BTW

1983: Archie Marshall, Edison

1982: Wayman Tisdale, BTW; and Steve Hale, Jenks

1981: William Tisdale, BTW

1980: Wayman Tisdale, BTW

1979: Danny Hightower, Owasso

1978: Lance Williams, Edison

1977: Marcus Peel, BTW

Coach of the Year

2021: David Winton, Rogers

2020: Scott Bowman, Webster

2019: Conley Phipps II, B.T. Washington

2018: Beau Wallace, Broken Arrow

2017: John Coons, Catoosa

2016: Kerwin Dees, Regent Prep

2015: Clay Martin, Jenks

2014: Mike Banfield, Mannford

2013: Mark Vancuren, Owasso

2012: Tim Bart, Bartlesville

2011: Eli K. Brown III, Central

2010: Tim Stewart, Claremore

2009: Michael Parish, Edison

2008: Shea Seals, B.T. Washington

2007: Rudy Garcia, Union

2006: Randy Upshaw, Mannford

2005: Danny Hightower, Owasso

2004: Rusty Stecker, Broken Arrow

2003: Will Reece, Metro Christian

2002: Rudy Garcia, Union

2001: Rusty Stecker, Broken Arrow

2000: Scott Padek, Jenks

1999: Tom Whillock, Sapulpa

1998: Rudy Garcia, Union; and Terry Scott, Central

1997: John Phillips, Broken Arrow

1996: Jeff Hogue, Metro Christian

1995: Danny Limes, Bishop Kelley

1994: Scott Padek, Jenks; and Jason Giddens, Glenpool

1993: Luther Pegues, McLain

1992: Terry Scott, Central

1991: Reg Wiens, Oologah

1990: Mike Bolton, McLain

1989: Bob Cleeland, Union

1988: Clifford Criddle, Rogers

1987: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Jack Golden, East Central

1986: Nate Harris, BTW; and Mike Tameny, Collinsville

1985: Gary Hendrix, Mounds; and Mike O’Rourke, Memorial

1984: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Mike Bolton, McLain

1983: John Phillips, Edison

1982: Lonnie Spencer, Rogers

1981: Mike Mims, B.T. Washington

1980: Terry West, Memorial

1979: Henry Bias, Coweta

1978: Dub Raper, Owasso

1977: Mike Mims, B.T. Washington

Other 2021-22 All-World teams previously announced

