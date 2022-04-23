2021-22 All-State boys basketball: The state's best 15 players, coach of the year and honorable mention, Q&A with Barry Lewis, Top-12 teams, history

FIRST-TEAM PROFILES

Ben Averitt

Jenks • Senior

Averaged 17.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Helped the Trojans qualify for two of the past three 6A state tournaments. Scored 29 in season-opening win against Bartlesville. Had 21 points in double-OT win over Broken Arrow. Jenks coach Clay Martin said Averitt is "an instant bucket." Martin added that he "has been a matchup nightmare for three years." Career: 70 games, 1,073 points, 474 rebounds, 865 assists, 50 steals, 33 blocks.

College: UCO (signed)

David Castillo

Bartlesville • Sophomore

Averaged 24.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Needed only 41 career games to reach 1,000 points. Scored 43 points in a win over Ponca City, 39 in an overtime victory at Sand Springs and 41 in a season-opening overtime loss against Jenks. Had 83 points and 25 rebounds in three games at the Midwest City Carl Albert's Titan Classic. Selected to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America third team. Ranked nationally by ESPN as No. 9 in the Class of 2024.

College: Uncommitted

Dayton Forsythe

Dale • Sophomore

Averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Had 88 points, 28 rebounds and 18 assists in three 2A state tournament games and was the World's selection as MVP. Scored 37 points in a 65-58 victory over Cashion in the state championship game. Had 34 points and eight rebounds against Okemah in the regional finals. Scored 25 of his 32 points in the first half against Latta in the area title game.

College: Uncommitted

Parker Friedrichsen

Bixby • Junior

Averaged 27.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.4 steals. Had 40 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals on Feb. 11 against Broken Arrow. Also had 40 points against Jenks on Jan. 14. Bixby coach Lance Kight said, "Parker is the best scorer I've coached in 24 years of coaching high school basketball in Oklahoma. He was double-teamed almost every night and averaged less than two turnovers a game." Shot 57% on 2s, 70% on free throws and had 78 3s.

College: OSU (commit)

Ty Frierson

Memorial • Senior

A two-time World All-State selection. Was the World's 5A state tournament MVP as he averaged 23 points over three games. For the season, averaged 17.3 points, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals to help the Chargers win the state title for the sixth time in 10 years. Scored at least 19 points in his last 10 games. Shot 56% on 2s, 43% on 3s and 89% on free throws. Career totals: 79 games, 1,144 points, 356 assists, 159 rebounds, 154 steals.

College: Uncommitted

Caden Fry

Owasso • Senior

Was the Tournament of Champions' top scorer with 68 points in three games. Averaged 17 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists to help the Rams share the Frontier Valley title. Had 26 points and nine rebounds in a win over Jenks on Jan. 18. Rams coach Brian Montonati said Fry, "Constantly faced a double team each night. Physical and dominant post player that played his best games on the biggest stage." Career totals (Owasso): 73 games, 1,215 points, 574 rebounds, 128 assists, 43 steals.

College: Rogers State (signed)

Brandon Garrison

Del City • Junior

Averaged 12.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks to help the Eagles (24-4) reach the 5A state title game. Had 25 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks in the regional final against Guthrie. Tied with Victory Christian's Joshua Udoumoh as the Tournament of Champions' top rebounder en route to the title. Was the Suburban Conference defensive player of the year. Recruited by Power-5 schools such as Kansas, OU, OSU. Career totals: 66 games, 522 points, 462 rebounds, 82 blocks.

College: Uncommitted

Adante Holiman

McAlester • Senior

The Buffaloes' all-time scoring leader lifted the Buffaloes to their first winning season since 2012 and playoff win since 2014. Shot 49% on 2s, 80% on free throws and had 41% on 3s with 75 made. Averaged 32 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. Scored 35 in a playoff loss to 5A state champion Memorial and 48 against Ada. Ranks among the state's top-50 career scoring leaders. Career totals: 2,392 points, 331 rebounds, 250 assists, 255 steals.

College: Texas Rio Grande Valley (signed)

Bradyn Hubbard

Memorial * Senior

Shot 64% on 2-pointers, 46% on 3s and 80% on free throws as he averaged 15.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists to help the Chargers win the 5A state title and post a 27-1 record. Scored 25 points with 12 rebounds in the 5A semifinals against OKC Southeast. Had a triple-double with a career-high 29 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists against McAlester in a regional final. Career totals (Memorial): 46 games, 669 points, 479 rebounds, 187 assists, 91 steals, 70 blocks.

College: Uncommitted

Chase Martin

Jenks • Senior

Averaged 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals to help the Trojans reach the 6A state tournament for the second time in three years. Scored the game-winning points in the final minute of OT wins over Union and Broken Arrow. Scored 23 of his career-high 30 points in the first quarter of an area playoff game against Tahequah. Jenks' all-time leading rebounder. Career totals: 89 games, 1,093 points, 560 rebounds, 238 steals, 105 steals, 72 blocks.

College: Uncommitted

Kam Parker

B.T. Washington • Senior

Averaged 16.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals to help the Hornets qualify for the 6A state tournament for the third time in his four years. Selected as the Jenks/Union Invitational MVP. Scored 29 points in a win over Jenks. Scored 42 points in two state tournament games. BTW coach Eli K. Brown IIII said, "Great kid, great teammate, great sjooter and a tenacious defender.: Career totals: 84 games, 815 points, 251 rebounds, 131 assists, 118 steals.

College: Uncommitted

Aaron Potter

B.T. Washington • Senior

The Frontier Valley MVP helped the Hornets reach the 6A semifinals and share the donference title. Averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.1 steals. Had 35 points and nine steals in the 6A quarterfinals against Norman North. Favorite game was scoring 27 points in an area final win over Broken Arrow. Moved from Owasso after his junior season. Career totals: 90 games, 1,000 points, 259 rebounds, 192 assists, 189 steals.

College: Uncommitted

JV Seat

Edmond Memorial • Senior

Gatorade's state POY. Averaged 19.4 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to his fourth consecutive 6A state tournament. Shot 62% on 2s, 42% on 3s and 71% on free throws. Coach Shane Cowherd said, "JV is the most unique player in the state to defend. His power around the rim is unique at his size. His ability to stretch the floor from the arc, while maintaining the ability to punish smaller defenders off the bounce made him a double and triple team most every night." Had 1,330 career points.

College: Abilene Christian (signed)

Joshua Udoumoh

Victory Christian • Senior

Led the Conquerors to the 4A state title game. Was the 4A state tournament's leading scorer with 54 points in three games. For the season, averaged 18.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals. Scored 32 points in a win over Holland Hall on Jan. 7. Selected as the Pinnacle Conference MVP. Also was the Port City Classic's MVP as he had 28 points in a victory over Edison in the title game. Career totals: 81 games, 1,308 points, 553 rebounds, 232 assists, 138 steals, 47 blocks.

College: Uncommitted

Dylan Warlick

Edmond North • Sophomore

Selected as the World's 6A state tournament MVP after producing 64 points and 42 rebounds in three games to lead the Huskies to their first state title since 2017 and second overall. Had 28 points and 10 rebounds in a 56-50 win over Moore in the 6A final. Huskies coach Scott Norris said, "Dylan's a heck of a kid and heck of a player and puts his heart and soul into it." Averaged 10.4 rebpounds. Career totals: 54 games, 866 points, 517 rebounds, 81 blocks, 70 assists, 39 steals, 68 assists.

College: Uncommitted

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Norris

Edmond North

Norris led the Huskies to the 6A title and a 24-5 record. Has a 75-30 record in four seasons at Edmond North. Led the Huskies to the state semifinals in 2021. Moved to Edmond North after 13 seasons as head coach at 5A Coweta, where he guided the Tigers to state tournaments in three of his last four years there. Coached his son, Zach, in the 2013 All-State Game for the Large East. Sons Caleb and Braden also were standouts at Coweta -- at least one of the Norris sons were in Coweta's lineup in his last nine seasons with the Tigers. Scott Norris is a 2019 inductee into the Oklahoma Baptist Athletics Hall of Fame, where he played and coached. In six seasons as the women's coach, he was 137-61 with five NAIA tournament berths.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ardmore: DD Coleman, 6-0, sr.

B.T. Washington: Lathan Boone 6-4, jr.

Broken Arrow: Anthony Allen, 6-5, sr.

Caddo: DJ Dill, 6-2, so.

Cashion: Austin Frazier, 6-2 sr.; Vance Raney, 6-2, sr.

Central: Caylen Goff-Brown, 6-3, sr.

Claremore Sequoyah: Cooper Thompson, 6-1, sr.

Cleveland: Kyler Kauk, 6-0, sr.

Clinton: Caden Powell, 6-3, sr.

Collinsville: Jacob Scyrkels, 6-3, sr.

Community Christian: Cade Bond, 6-1, sr.; Bai Jobe, 6-5, jr.

Coweta: Tye Lair, 6-0, sr.

Crossings Christian: Cal Furnish, 5-10, fr.; Reid Lovelace, 5-11, sr.

Dale: Deken Jones, 6-1, so.

Davenport: Hayden Brooks, 6-1, sr.

Del City: Perry Green, 6-3, jr.; Terry McMorris, 6-6, jr.

Drumright: Joseph Bray, 6-4, so.

East Central: Delonte Wallace, 6-3, sr.

Edison: Jay Overton-Tobie, 6-3, jr.

Edmond North: T.O. Barrett, 6-3, so.

Edmond Santa Fe: Mike Reeves, 5-11, sr.

Eufaula: Alex Parish, 6-3, sr.

Fort Gibson: Jaxon Blunt, 5-11, sr.

Glencoe: Brad Reeves, 6-0, sr.; Jaken Weedn, 5-11, jr.

Hale: Kabron Lewis, 6-2, so.

Henryetta: Alex Hudson, 5-10, sr.

Hilldale: Ty O'Neal, 6-4, sr.

Holland Hall: Carter Benton, 6-2, so.; Jadon Cool, 6-3, jr.

Hominy: Jaxon Woods, 5-10, so.

Hooker: Zach Hidalgo, 6-8, sr.

Hydro-Eakly: Nolan Gore, 6-4, sr.

Inola: Tucker Ford, 6-0, sr.

Kingfisher: Caden Kitchens, 6-2, jr.; Xavier Ridenour, 6-1, jr.

Lawton MacArthur: Arzhonte Dallas, 5-11, sr.

Lincoln Christian: Noah Reimer, 6-6, sr.

Mannford: Tyler Day, 5-11, sr.

Marlow: Josiah Johnson, 6-5, sr.

Memorial: Seth Pratt, 6-3, jr.; Killian Spellman, 6-4, sr.

Midwest City: Keivon Hudson, 6-6, sr.; Jacobi Sebock, 6-5, sr.

MWC Carl Albert: Jordan England, 6-0, jr.

Moore: Marcus Dockins, 6-2, sr.; Chiante Tramble, 6-2, so.

Morris: Jaxsun Fulton, 6-1, so.

Morrison: Brody Roe, 6-2, sr.

Muskogee: JaVontae Campbell, 6-2, sr.

Mustang: Jacobe Johnson, 6-3, jr.

Norman North: Jeremiah Johnson, 6-4, jr.; Kevin Overton, 6-4, sr.

Okla. Christian School: Luke Gray, 6-7, so.

OKC McGuinness: Graham Tawwater, 6-6, sr.

OKC Millwood: Jaden Nickens, 6-4, fr.

OKC Southeast: Ladainian Fields, 6-2, so.; Marcell Perry, 6-5, sr.

OKC Storm: Mike Quick Jr., 6-4, Sr.

Okla. Union: Kade Hollingshed, 6-2, sr.

Oologah: Josh Garrison, 6-3, sr.

Owasso: Caleb Leslie, 6-0, sr.

Pawnee: Jake Mitchell, 6-4, sr.

Regent Prep: Nate Beitel, 6-6, sr.

Riverfield: Braeden Clinton, 5-11, so.; Davieon Clinton, 6-0, jr.

Rogers: Davonte Pruitt, 5-10, sr.

Shawnee: Tanner Morris, 6-1, sr.

Tahlequah: Hayden Smith, 6-6, jr.

Tushka: Jeff Mackey, 6-7, sr.; Cole Simpson, 5-10, sr.

Tuttle: Isaac McDoulett, 6-5, sr.

Tyrone: Roberto Hernandez, 6-6, sr.

Union: Trent Pierce, 6-9, jr.

Velma-Alma: Tyler Stewart, 6-6, sr.

Verdigris: Lucas Lechlider, 6-9, sr.

Vinita: Paul Glasscock, 5-10, jr.

Washington: Cash Andrews, 6-0, jr.

Weatherford: Cade Jennings, 6-1, sr.; CJ Nickson, 6-6, fr.

Webster: Tray Davis, 6-3, sr.

Previous winners

Boys Players of the Year

2021: Bijan Cortes, Kingfisher

2020: Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington

2019: Micah Thomas, Putnam North

2018: Mason Harrell, MWC Carl Albert

2017: Trae Young, Norman North

2016: Trae Young, Norman North

2015: Shake Milton, Owasso

2014: Shake Milton, Owasso

2013: Stephen Clark, OKC Douglass

2012: J.C. Hartzler, Union

2011: Juwan Parker, B.T. Washington

2010: Cameron Downing, Memorial

2009: Bryson Pope, Jenks

2008: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris; and Keiton Page, Pawnee

2007: Blake Griffin, Oklahoma Christian

2006: Noah Hartsock, Bartlesville

2005: Marchello Vealy, OKC Southeast

2004: Clent Stewart, Union

2003: Caleb Green, Memorial

2002: Kelenna Azubuike, Victory Christian; and Kevin Bookout, Stroud

2001: Kelenna Azubuike, Victory Christian

2000: Terrence Crawford, OKC McGuinness

1999: Ebi Ere, McLain and Antonio Reed, B.T. Washington

1998: Demetrius Gatewood, Central

1997: Ryan Humphrey, B.T. Washington

1996: Joe Adkins, OKC Marshall

1995: R.W. McQuarters, B.T. Washington

1994: Evan Wiley, Lawton Ike

1993: Chianti Roberts, Oklahoma Christian; and Shea Seals, McLain

1992: Ryan Minor, Hammon

1991: Shon Alexander, Preston

1990: Fred Burley, OKC Douglass

1989: Jeff Webster, MWC Carl Albert

1988: Lee Mayberry, Rogers; and Byron Houston, Star Spencer

1987: Richard Dumas, B.T. Washington; and Mike Maddox, Putnam North

1986: Kevin Pritchard, Edison

1985: Leonard Flowers, El Reno

1984: Arthur Thomas, B.T. Washington

1983: Archie Marshall, Edison

1982: Mark Price, Enid; Wayman Tisdale, B.T. Washington; and Steve Hale, Jenks

1981: William Tisdale, B.T. Washington

1980: Victor Richardson and James Traylor, Del City

1979: Bo Overton, Ada

1978: Eddie Louie, New Lima

1977: Marcus Peel, B.T. Washington

1976: Nathaniel Quinn, Boley

1975: Winford Boynes, OKC Capitol Hill

1974: Dean Blevins, Norman

1973: Fred Stevenson, B.T. Washington

1972: Alvan Adams, Putnam City

1971: Robert Iverson, Webster

1970: Rick LaCour, Checotah

1969: Mike Cordes, Ringwood

1968: Neal Mask, Hale

1967: Ray Russell, OKC Northeast

1966: Jack Tudor, Webster

1965: Phil Harmon, Central

1964: Mike Eppler, Central

1963: Ward Sherrill, Sand Springs

1962: Rich Calmus, Webster

1961: Carlos Gripado, Pawhuska

1960: Jim Barnes, Stillwater

Coaches of the Year

2021: Lee Ott, Oklahoma Union

2020: Will Jones, Garber

2019: Zac Briscoe, Rejoice Christian

2018: Bobby Allison, Memorial

2017: Tommy Nolan, Claremore

2016: Randy Upshaw, Verdigris

2015: Eli K. Brown III, Central

2014: Kale Simon, Okemah

2013: Eric Savage, Memorial

2012: Rudy Garcia, Union

2011: Chris Gillespie, Talihina

2010: Shea Seals, B.T. Washington

2009: Dirk Walden, Preston

2008: Eric Savage, Memorial

2007: Jay Price, MWC Carl Albert

2006: Terry Scott, Central

2005: Tommy Griffin, Oklahoma Christian

2004: Rudy Garcia, Union

2003: Eric Savage, Memorial

2002: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington

2001: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington

2000: Shedrick Jones, Boynton

1999: David Page, Yale

1998: Clyde Barkley, Inola

1997: Jerry Belton, Boynton; and John Phillips, Broken Arrow

1996: Bob Weckstein, Frontier

1995: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Danny Limes, Bishop Kelley

1994: Mike O’Rourke, Memorial; and Ted Younts, Ardmore

1993: Mike de la Garza, Edmond; and Henry Roland, Beggs

1992: Terry Scott, Central

1991: Steve Hesser, Bartlesville

1990: Mike Bolton, McLain

1989: Paul Meuser, Preston

1988: Varryl Franklin, OKC Millwood

1987: Gary Calip, Okmulgee; and Nate Harris, B.T. Washington

1986: Phil Ingersoll, OKC Douglass

1985: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Jim Knapp, Smithville

1984: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Jim Lawson, Wewoka

1983: Gary Aldridge, Cushing

1982: Dusty Eby, Enid

1981: Bill Kusleika, Cascia Hall

1980: Buddy Armstrong, Del City

1979: Johnnie Johnson, Star Spencer

1978: Jim Knapp, New Lima

1977: Bob Ware, Beggs

1976: Eldon Flinn, McLish

1975: N.E. Quinn, Boley

1974: Leroy Estes, Yukon

1973: Jim Knapp, New Lima

1972: Don Overton, Miami

1971: Jim Howard, Central

1970: Max Shuck, Pawhuska

1969: Bill Allen, Webster

1968: Truman Dixon, Checotah

1967: Sid Burton, Bartlesville College

1966: Carl Scott, Okmulgee

1965: Eddie Evans, B.T. Washington

1964: J.V. Haney, Owasso

1963: Bailey Vanzant, Pryor

1962: Eddie Sutton, Central

1961: Martin “Red” Loper, Stillwater

1960: Jim Killingsworth, Pawhuska

BOYS SUPER 12

1. Memorial (5A, 27-1)

Coach Bobby Allison's Chargers opened the season with 13 consecutive wins and finished with 14 in a row to claim their sixth gold ball in 10 years. Their victory over Del City in the 5A state final avenged their only loss. Only three wins were by less than 10 points -- the closest margin was five -- all during the season's first half. Late in the season, averaged 115 points over a three-game stretch that included two in the playoffs. Swept two games from Arkansas teams. They are No. 46 in the MaxPreps national rankings.

2. Del City (5A, 24-4)

Coach Lenny Hatchett's Eagles reached a third consecutive state title game. Gave Memorial its only loss in the Tournament of Champions title game. Returned to 5A this season after winning the 6A title in 2021. Defeated three 6A state qualifiers and all three of its regular-season losses were against 6A teams. Won 21 in a row after a 3-3 start.

3. Edmond North (6A, 24-5)

The Huskies won 13 of their last 14 -- with the only loss by 2 points against 6A semifinalist Edmond Santa Fe. With only one senior starter, learned from some early close losses and found a way to win tight games down the stretch as their last five victories were by an average of 6.5 points.

4. B.T. Washington (6A, 24-3)

Coach Eli K. Brown III, along with All-State guards Aaron Potter and Kam Parker, led a big turnaround from a 2-10 record the previous season. Started the season with 10 consecutive wins, lost by 2 to Union, and then again won 10 in a row. Swept two games from Missouri teams.

5. Edmond Memorial (6A, 22-5)

The Bulldogs qualified for their fifth consecrutive state tournament and were 6A West's No. 1 seed entering the playoffs. Went 2-1 against 6A champion Edmond North and 2-3 against Edmond Santa Fe, including a loss in the quarterfinals. Went 4-0 against other 6A state qualifiers.

6. Jenks (6A, 21-7)

Coach Clay Martin's Trojans defeated 6A runner-up Moore in overtime in the Tahlequah Invitational final. Went 4-1 in OT games, with the only loss to 5A runner-up Del City. Defeated 2A runner-up Cashion. Lost to 6A champion Edmond North in the 6A quarterfinals.

7. Moore (6A, 21-8)

Coach Gregg Hardin's Lions reached the state tournament for the first time since 2005 and played in their first title game since 1990, falling 56-50 to Edmond North -- their fourth loss to the Huskies.

8. Kingfisher (4A, 28-1)

Started and ended with 14 wins in a row sandwiched around a 45-43 loss to 5A El Reno. Coach Jared Reese's Huskies have four state titles and a runner-up finish in the last five state tournaments. They are 107-4 over the past five seasons. Their starting lineup consisted of four juniors and senior Chase Davis, the state tournament MVP. Seven of their top nine players are juniors.

9. OKC Southeast (5A, 22-3)

Coach Walter Brewer’s Spartans won 13 in a row before losing to Memorial in the 5A semifinals -- their only loss to a 5A opponent. The Spartans won a state tournament game for the first time since appearing in four finals with two titles from 2004-08. They scored more than 100 points three times.

10. MWC Carl Albert (5A, 21-8)

Coach Jay Price’s Titans reached the state semifinals despite graduating 11 seniors off the 2021 title team. Went 4-4 against 6A teams and 12-4 against 5A. Lost 49-48 to Booker T. Washington.

11. OKC Milewood (3A, 22-6)

Coach Michael Jeffries' tradition-rich Falcons won their first state title since 2013. The Falcons went 13-4 against teams in higher classifications.

12. Victory Christian (4A, 25-5)

Coach Ryan Wakley's Conquerors went 15-1 down the stretch before losing to Kingfisher in the state final. Defeated a 6A team and two 5A teams to win the Port City Classic. Their last four losses were by an average of 4.3 points.

ALL-STATE Q&A WITH BARRY LEWIS

What is an interesting aspect this year about the Tulsa World’s All-State basketball team?

This was an exceptional year for talent in the Tulsa metro as the All-State's 15-player first team includes 10 from All-World schools. In a typical year there would be 5-to-7 metro players on the All-State team. Memorial's Ty Frierson is the only returnee from the 2021 selections.

How were the teams selected?

All high school coaches were invited to nominate their players. A notable difference between the Tulsa World’s selections and those made by the state’s coaches is that players from all grade levels are eligible for World honors, while the coaches honor only seniors. The World's All-State boys first team includes three sophomores — Bartlesville's David Castillo, Dale's Dayton Forsythe and Edmond North's Dylan Warlick, and two juniors, Bixby's Parker Friedrichsen and Del City's Brandon Garrison.

I chose the boys team and Kelly Hines made the girls selections.

Players did not have to be nominated by their coaches to be recognized. A coach’s nomination, however, can make a big impact in a player’s candidacy. Thanks to all of the coaches who participated in the nomination process. Decisions were based on this season’s performances, not on college recruiting rankings.

When will the state players of the year be announced?

They will be revealed after the All-World players of the year are announced on Aug. 2.

Why is Edmond North's Scott Norris the state boys coach of the year?

Any of the seven head coaches who won a state title would have been deserving. But Norris gets the nod for leading Edmond North's young team through some tough early losses as the Huskies surprised many experts who overlooked them in a wide-open race for the 6A title. They received only two of the 15 first-place votes in the final 6A West rankings. Runner-up for the award was Chris Zike, who led Tushka to the Class A title after the Tigers weren't in the coaches' final top-20 rankings at mid-season. Tushka had not won a state tournament game since 1983, been to the final since 1955 or won a gold ball since 1948.

Who were the toughest first-team omissions?

Crossings Christian's Reid Lovelace, a 2021 selection, was the last cut. He likely would have made it if he hadn't been sidelined for a month with an ankle injury. Others who narrowly missed included Del City's Terry McMorris, Midwest City's Jacobi Sebock and Broken Arrow's Anthony Allen.

How many players were selected?

There were 100 boys and 100 girls. The honorable mention list is limited to 85 each for the boys and girls in order to elevate the honor’s significance.

