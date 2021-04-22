Player of the year finalists

Listed alphabetically, here are the three finalists for the 2021 All-World Boys Basketball Player of the Year. All three are invited to the fifth All-World Awards on June 29, where the winner will be announced.

Kyler Mann

Owasso * Sr.

Averaged 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds to help the Rams reach the Class 6A state tournament for the first time since 2015.

Had a career-high 32 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Muskogee in a regional title game. Produced a tiebreaking 3-point play with 1:47 left in a 60-53 win over 6A state qualifier Broken Arrow on Feb. 6.

Selected as the MVP in the Skiatook Invitational and Port City Classic, leading the Rams to those tournament titles. Had 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 64-61 win over 4A semifinalist Webster in the Skiatook semifinals.

Career totals: 70 games, 739 points, 584 rebounds, 111 steals, 96 assists, 30 blocks.

College: Uncommitted

Anthony Pritchard

Webster * Sr.

Averaged 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.1 steals to help the Warriors reach the Class 4A semifinals for the second time in four years. Scored at least 28 points in 11 of the Warriors’ 23 games.

Selected as the Green Country Conference’s MVP for the second consecutive season. Had 30 points in a state quarterfinal win over Victory Christian. Scored 32 points in a regional win over Stilwell. Had 29 points and nine rebounds in a win over 3A runner-up Beggs in the Festival of Champions. Produced 19 points and 15 rebounds in a win over 5A semifinalist Sapulpa.

Had 29 points and six steals in a victory over Union. Shot 55% on 2-pointers and 72% on free throws.

Career totals: 105 games, 2,080 points, 527 rebounds, 455 assists, 306 steals.

College: Tulsa (signed)

Jackson Skipper

Sapulpa * Sr.

Averaged 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 blocks to help the 5A Chieftains reach the state semifinals for the first time since 1999. Shot 40% on 3s. In a victory over 6A state qualifier Broken Arrow, scored 26 points with six 3s and two blocks. Selected to the World’s 5A all-state tournament team. Had 24 points and 11 rebounds in a 73-58 win over Coweta in the quarterfinals.

Produced 30 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Jay. Scored 28 in an overtime loss to Bixby. Moved to Sapulpa after his sophomore season with Central. Helped Central qualify for the 4A state tournament in 2019 as he averaged 8.6 points in 25 games.

Career totals: 87 games, 1,028 points, 465 rebounds, 129 assists, 127 blocks, 81 steals.

Prep school: Branson (Missouri) Link Year

Other first-team selections

Ty Frierson

Memorial * Jr.

Averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals to help the 17-4 Chargers qualify for the 5A state tournament for the ninth consecutive year. Shot 58% on 2s, 38% on 3s and 70% on free throws. Had 25 points in wins over East Central and Edison. Scored at least 21 points in the first three games of the season. Produced 16 points and 10 assists in a victory over 4A semifinalist Webster. Scored 20 points in a regional title win over McGuinness. Career totals: 51 games, 659 points, 192 assists, 96 rebounds, 89 steals.

College: Uncommitted

Xavier Glenn

Bixby * Sr.

Selected as the Frontier Valley Conference’s most valuable player. Averaged 24 points and 6.9 rebounds. Scored at least 30 points in seven of the Spartans’ 16 games. Shot 53% from the field and 77% on free throws. In a 6A regional loss to Muskogee, had 40 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Scored 33 in an overtime victory over 5A semifinalist Sapulpa. Had 75 points in three games to help the Spartans win the Tahlequah tournament. Career totals: 88 games, 1,256 points, 441 rebounds, 149 assists.

College: William Woods (signed)

Coach of the year

David Winton * Rogers

Led the 5A Ropers to a 14-6 record and their first state tournament berth since 1996, but had to withdraw due to COVID protocols. Winton, 51, is 50-44 in four seasons at Rogers. He also was a head coach for four years at Kellyville and Mannford, and for one season was the Mannford girls coach. Spent two seasons as a Preston assistant. Was a Claremore Sequoyah assistant for four seasons before moving to Rogers. A Bristow High School and Northeastern State graduate. Beggs coaching legend Henry Roland was a mentor to Winton early in his career. Winton said of his wife, Kristin, who keeps his team’s stats, “She’s been a huge part of my success since Day 1.”

First team

Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Ty Frierson Memorial 5A 5-11 Junior 16.8 Xavier Glenn Owasso 6A 6-4 Senior 24.0 Kyler Mann Owasso 6A 6-4 Senior 14.9 Anthony Pritchard Webster 4A 6-3 Senior 22.9 Jackson Skipper Sapulpa 5A 6-7 Senior 20.0

Second team

Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Ben Averitt Jenks 6A 6-5 Junior 18.2 Marlo Fox Sand Springs 6A 6-0 Senior 18.7 Parker Friedrichsen Bixby 6A 6-3 Soph. 25.7 Jake Gendron Bishop Kelley 5A 6-6 Senior 14.1 Isaiah Sanders Webster 4A 5-10 Senior 19.3

Third team

Player School Class Ht. Grade Avg. Kendal Daniels Beggs 3A 6-5 Senior 17.1 Marcal Johnson Rogers 5A 5-11 Senior 13.4 Tyler Pinder Broken Arrow 6A 6-1 Senior 14.2 Ian Sluice Metro Chr. 3A 6-3 Senior 19.7 Xavier Williams Edison 5A 6-1 Senior 16.8

Honorable mention

Adair: Chance Condit, 6-5, sr.; Garrett Long, 6-0, sr.

Bartlesville: David Castillo, 6-0, fr.

Beggs: Trey Gaines, 6-1, sr.

Berryhill: Davis Dotson, 6-6, jr.; Dawson James, 6-1, sr.

Bishop Kelley: Collin Morrison, 6-7, sr.; Matthew Plaisance, 5-11, sr.

B.T. Washington: Kam Parker, 6-1, jr.

Bristow: Stephon Tolon, 6-1, sr.

Broken Arrow: Anthony Allen, 6-5, jr.; George McCurdy, 6-2, sr.; Jaiell Talley, 6-5, sr.

Cascia Hall: Grant Holley, 6-0, sr.

Central: Caylen Goff-Brown, 6-1, jr.

Claremore: Caison Hartloff, 6-5, sr.

Cleveland: Kyler Kauk, 6-0, jr.

Collinsville: Caden Buoy, 6-0, sr.; Jacob Syrkels, 6-2, jr.

Coweta: Mason Ford, 5-9, so.; Jacob Mills, 6-6, sr.; Na’Kylan Starks, 5-9, so.

East Central: Will McGuire, 5-10, sr.; Xavier Lucas, 6-3, sr.

Edison: Iman Oates, 6-2 sr.

Fort Gibson: Jaxon Blunt, 5-11, jr.

Glencoe: Bryce Coe, 6-1, jr.; Jaken Weedn, 6-0, so.

Green Country: Derrick McDonald, 6-7, sr.

Holland Hall: Jadon Cool, 6-3, so.; Marc Gouldsby, 5-11, sr.

Inola: Tucker Ford, 5-11, jr.; Dalton Norman, 6-2, sr.

Jenks: Chase Martin, 6-5, jr.

Kellyville: Jeramy Hicks, 5-10, sr.

Kiefer: Trent Hoover, 5-10, sr.

Lincoln Christian: Noah Reimer, 6-5, jr.

Mannford: Tyler Day, 5-10, jr.

McLain: Kejuan McCall, 6-2, sr.

Memorial: Bradyn Hubbard, 6-5, jr.; Seth Pratt, 6-3 so.; Killian Spellman, 6-5, jr.

Metro Christian: Grant Gessert, 6-1, sr.

Muskogee: James Brown Jr., 6-0, sr.; Xavier Brown, 6-0, sr.

NOAH: Jarreth Ingram, 6-6, so.

Nowata: Mark Price, 6-2, sr.

Oologah: Josh Garrison, 6-3, jr.

Owasso: Trenton Ellison, 6-2, sr.; Caden Fry, 6-7, jr.

Pawhuska: Holton Justus, 6-0, sr.

Pawnee: Gunnar Gordon, 6-1, jr.; Brad Reeves, 6-0, jr.

Pryor: Dawson Alt, 6-4, sr.; Nik Jordan, 5-11, sr.

Regent Prep: Nate Beitel, 6-4, jr,; Boaz Camp, 6-8, sr.; Seth Streeter, 5-11, sr.

Rejoice Christian: Harrison Hunnicutt, 6-5, sr.; Gabe Patterson, 6-2, fr.; Chance Wilson, 6-2, sr.

Rogers: Marquel Sutton, 6-7, sr.

Sapulpa: Mason Dement, 6-0, sr.; Vernon Durant, 6-5, sr.; Brandon Niyah, 6-1, sr.

Sperry: Jayden Bridgeman, 6-6, sr.

Summit Christian: Rhett Powell, 6-4, sr.

Tahlequah: Hayden Smith, 6-6, so.

Union: Trent Pierce, 6-7, so.; AJ Reed, 6-0, sr.

Verdigris: Trent Haddock, 6-2, sr.

Victory Christian: Gabe Calhoon, 6-4, sr.; Chris Mason, 6-6, fr.; Joshua Udoumoh, 6-4, jr.

Wagoner: Caden Pawpa, 6-2, sr.; Jacob Scroggins, 6-4, sr.

Webster: Martwon Taylor, 5-10, sr.

Wilson (Henryetta): Michael McKinney, 6-2, sr.

How the team was picked

World sports writer Barry Lewis made the final decisions after nomination forms were sent to all the schools in the Tulsa metro area. Coaches were asked to nominate players from their teams and select the best five from other teams. Players from grades 9-12 were eligible. A metro school is any school within 60 miles of the World’s downtown office plus any school within 75 miles located in a town with a population of more than 5,000.

Previous winners

Player of the Year

2020: Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington

2019: Keylan Boone, Memorial

2018: Kalib Boone, Memorial

2017: Caleb Nero, Memorial

2016: Elijah Landrum, Central

2015: A.J. Cockrell, Memorial

2014: Shawn Olden, Union

2013: Jaylen Lowe, Owasso

2012: Kaleb Porter, East Central

2011: Tim Smallwood, Victory Chr.

2010: Tharone Chilton, BTW

2009: Will Bryant, Cascia Hall

2008: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris

2007: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris

2006: Rotnei Clarke, Verdigris

2005: Daniel Johnson, Owasso

2004: Nolan “Bo” Richardson, Central

2003: Caleb Green, Memorial

2002: Levi Harris, B.T. Washington

2001: Aundrae Grayson, Rogers

2000: Greg Nash, Edison

1999: Ebi Ere, McLain; and Antonio Reed, B.T. Washington

1998: Steve Geary and Kevin Ritter, Union

1997: Ryan Humphrey, B.T. Washington

1996: Ryan Humphrey, B.T. Washington

1995: R.W. McQuarters, B.T. Washington

1994: Brandon Loyd, Memorial

1993: Shea Seals, McLain; and Landis Williams, B.T. Washington

1992: Ray Poindexter, Sapulpa

1991: Jonnie Gendron, Kelley

1990: Clinton McDaniel, B.T. Washington

1989: Earl Jones, McLain

1988: Lee Mayberry, Rogers

1987: Richard Dumas, B.T. Washington

1986: Kevin Pritchard, Edison

1985: Kevin Pritchard, Edison

1984: Arthur Thomas, B.T. Washington

1983: Archie Marshall, Edison

1982: Wayman Tisdale, B.T. Washington; and Steve Hale, Jenks

1981: William Tisdale, B.T. Washington

1980: Wayman Tisdale, B.T. Washington

1979: Danny Hightower, Owasso

1978: Lance Williams, Edison

1977: Marcus Peel, B.T. Washington

Coach of the Year

2020: Scott Bowman, Webster

2019: Conley Phipps II, B.T. Washington

2018: Beau Wallace, Broken Arrow

2017: John Coons, Catoosa

2016: Kerwin Dees, Regent Prep

2015: Clay Martin, Jenks

2014: Mike Banfield, Mannford

2013: Mark Vancuren, Owasso

2012: Tim Bart, Bartlesville

2011: Eli K. Brown III, Central

2010: Tim Stewart, Claremore

2009: Michael Parish, Edison

2008: Shea Seals, B.T. Washington

2007: Rudy Garcia, Union

2006: Randy Upshaw, Mannford

2005: Danny Hightower, Owasso

2004: Rusty Stecker, Broken Arrow

2003: Will Reece, Metro Christian

2002: Rudy Garcia, Union

2001: Rusty Stecker, Broken Arrow

2000: Scott Padek, Jenks

1999: Tom Whillock, Sapulpa

1998: Rudy Garcia, Union; and Terry Scott, Central

1997: John Phillips, Broken Arrow

1996: Jeff Hogue, Metro Christian

1995: Danny Limes, Bishop Kelley

1994: Scott Padek, Jenks; and Jason Giddens, Glenpool

1993: Luther Pegues, McLain

1992: Terry Scott, Central

1991: Reg Wiens, Oologah

1990: Mike Bolton, McLain

1989: Bob Cleeland, Union

1988: Clifford Criddle, Rogers

1987: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Jack Golden, East Central

1986: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Mike Tameny, Collinsville

1985: Gary Hendrix, Mounds; and Mike O’Rourke, Memorial

1984: Nate Harris, B.T. Washington; and Mike Bolton, McLain

1983: John Phillips, Edison

1982: Lonnie Spencer, Rogers

1981: Mike Mims, B.T. Washington

1980: Terry West, Memorial

1979: Henry Bias, Coweta

1978: Dub Raper, Owasso

1977: Mike Mims, B.T. Washington

