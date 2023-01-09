Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chris Mason, Victory Christian: The 6-6 junior had 42 points and 27 rebounds over the final two games to lead the Conquerors to the Skiatook Tournament title. Mason was selected as the MVP.

Davieon Clinton, Riverfield: Averages 19.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 steals. The 5-10 senior had a high of 32 points against Wilson on Dec. 8.

Jadon Cool, Holland Hall: The 6-3 senior produced 42 points in two wins last week, including 31 against Victory Christian. Cool and teammate Carter Benton are each averaging 18 points per game.

Jakob Davis, Webster: Scored 33 points and had eight rebounds in a 67-60 win over Eagletown on Dec. 29. The 6-2 junior had 21 3s in three games at the Idabel Winter Classic.

GAMES TO WATCH

5A No 6 Holland Hall (10-0) at 3A No. 13 Cascia Hall (8-3), Tuesday: A rematch of Holland Hall’s 51-38 win in this rivalry Dec. 16.

6A No. 7 B.T. Washington (7-3) at No. 13 Bixby (6-3), Friday: Bixby is coming off a 58-49 loss to 5A No. 1 Carl Albert in the ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational final Saturday while BTW defeated Carl Albert 47-40 on Dec. 30.

5A: No. 8 Edison (7-2) at No. 5 Hale (10-1), Friday: Hale was won 10 in a row since a season-opening overtime loss to Memorial. Hale’s Kabron Lewis scored 41 points in the Locust Grove Invitational final Saturday.

3A: No. 13 Cascia Hall (8-3) at No. 3 Metro Christian (10-0), Friday: A rematch of Metro’s 64-48 win in the Cleveland tournament final Dec. 10.

NEWS AND NOTES

Eagles soar to Lincoln title

Luke Parish scored 26 points on Saturday to lead 5A No. 8 Edison past 4A No. 11 Stilwell 94-62 in the Lincoln Christian Invitational title game.

Edison led by 1 late in the first half before going on a 12-0 run. Parish opened the second half with his own 8-0 run.

“Any time you win a tournament, it’s a big deal,” Edison coach Michael Parish said.

Luke Parish was named the tournament’s MVP and his Eagles teammate Jermiah Johnson also was selected to the all-tournament team.

“We’re not a big team, but we’re fun to watch and this is a fun group to coach,” Edison coach Michael Parish said.

Edison has a busy week ahead it hosts East Central on Tuesday, then visits 5A No. 5 Hale on Friday and 5A No. 2 Memorial on Saturday.

“It’s a big week for us,” Michael Parish said. “We’ll see what we’re made of.”

Rogers County Rivalry launches

Inola will host Claremore Sequoyah in the first Rogers County Rivalry basketball event between the two longtime rivals on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The event is sponsored by Courtside Benefits Group. The girls game will start at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30. The site for the game will alternate each year and a traveling trophy will go to the winning girls team and another to the winning boys team.

The teams meet twice each season in the series that dates back more than 75 years. The plan annually is for the Rogers County Rivalry event to be in the second meeting between the schools. Sequoyah’s boys edged Inola 49-48 on Dec. 17.

“We see the Backyard Bowl and were thinking, why can’t we do something like this in basketball,” Sequoyah athletic director Steve Cooper said.

Inola (6-3) is ranked No 18 in 4A boys while Sequoyah (9-1) is No. 8 in 3A.

Holland Hall moves to 5A

A week ago, Holland Hall was a contender for the Class 4A state title in both boys and girls basketball. Now, the Dutch are still contenders, but in 5A.

The OSSAA made the adjustment Tuesday due to it not classifying Holland Hall properly before the season. In exchange, Ardmore moves down to 4A. Both of Ardmore’s teams have losing records.

“It was a total shock,” Dutch boys coach Teddy Owens said Monday.

Holland Hall’s ADM (average daily membership) would normally place it in 4A for the second year in a row. However, due to its basketball teams qualifying for state tournaments in two of the past three years, OSSAA rules dictate that it moves up a class.

Since 2011, OSSAA Rule 14 has addressed the perceived disparity between public and private schools by forcing the privates to play a classification higher than normal, based on prolonged success at a lower level.

“We had heard back in July or August that it could happen, but then it didn’t,” Owens said. “If we had known we would be in 5A, we would have scheduled a little differently.”

The 4A playoffs start a week earlier than in 5A so that leaves the Dutch with a long layoff before the postseason. Holland Hall’s boys (10-0) have two wins over 5A teams, No. 10 Coweta and Pryor, and wins over two 5A-level teams from Arkansas — Dardanelle and Siloam Springs.

“Going to 5A is exciting,” Owens said. “I liked the response from our guys, they are excited.

“Class 4A is so hard, the top 20 teams are really good overall. In 5A, there are some great teams at the top, the teams have more size and more depth than in 4A.”

Holland Hall was No. 5 in its final 4A ranking and was No. 6 when the new 5A rankings were released Monday.

Report your scores

Coaches are encouraged to submit their results for publication by emailing them to sports@tulsaworld.com. On many nights, results can also be called in to 918-581-8355.

Athletes of the week

Coaches are invited to send player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before 6 p.m. Sundays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.

Boys rankings

OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 8, followed by voting points.

Class 6A

1. Broken Arrow (10) 8-0, 609; 2. Edmond North (10) 10-2, 584; 3. Putnam North (11) 11-0, 576; 4. Westmoore 11-2, 502; 5. Norman 7-3, 468; 6. Choctaw 10-2, 442; 7. B.T. Washington (1) 7-3, 434; 8. Lawton 7-2, 417; 9. Moore 7-2, 366; 10. Mustang 7-4, 358; 11. Southmoore 7-3, 347; 12. Putnam West 6-8, 320; 13. Bixby 6-3, 284; 14 (tie). Jenks 5-2, 254 and NW Classen 10-3, 254.

Class 5A

1. Carl Albert (22) 9-2, 583; 2. Memorial (6) 9-2, 566; 3. Del City 7-5, 502; 4. El Reno 9-1, 589; 5. Hale 10-1, 471; 6. Holland Hall (2) 10-0. 444; 7. OKC Southeast 6-2, 423; 8. Edison 7-2, 401; 9. Piedmont 8-3, 367; 10. Coweta 7-3, 346; 11. Bishop Kelley 7-4, 416; 12. Mt. St. Mary 7-2, 294; 13. Tahlequah 6-5, 264; 14. Lawton MacArthur 6-4, 243; 15. Collinsville 7-5, 188.

Class 4A

1. Crossings Christian (41) 12-1, 1,169; 2. Kingfisher (9) 9-2, 1,117; 3. Weatherford 11-0, 1,073; 4. OKC Douglass 7-1, 998; 5. Newcastle 10-1, 932; 6. Okla. Christian School 8-2, 805; 7. Victory Christian 7-3, 672; 8. Anadarko 9-2, 645; 9. Tuttle 8-3, 641; 10. Bethany 8-2, 617; 11. Stilwell 9-2, 522; 12. Perkins-Tryon 8-2, 499; 13. OKC Marshall 8-3, 440; 14. North Rock Creek 9-2, 438; 15. McLoud 8-3, 355.

Class 3A

1. Purcell (21) 10-0, 1,020; 2. OKC Millwood (21) 5-6, 960; 3. Metro Christian (7) 10-0, 944; Prague (5) 10-0, 941; 5. Roland 9-1, 767; 6. Crooked Oak 12-2, 710; 7. Alva 10-2, 701; 8. Claremore Sequoyah 9-1, 690; 9. Lindsay 12-2, 655; 10. Hugo 10-4, 585; 11. Keys 9-1, 584; 12. Kellyville (1) 10-1, 541; 13. Cascia Hall 8-3, 476; 14. Marlow 9-2, 465; 15. Kiefer 8-2, 446.

Class 2A

1. Dale (15) 19-0, 1,120; 2. Preston 9-3, 967; 3. Hennessey 9-2, 942; 4. Okla. Christian Academy 10-4, 935; 5. Oktaha 10-2, 854; 6. Ketchum 8-2, 775; 7. Hooker 7-3, 564; 8. Colcord 5-2, 527; 9. Pocola 4-5, 519; 10. Hobart 8-3, 498; 11. Rejoice Christian 5-4, 458; 12. Haworth 9-4, 441; 13. Latta 7-8, 409; 14. Stratford 8-3, 341; 15. Cashion 6-4, 338.

Class A

1. Caddo (58) 10-0, 1,683; 2. Rattan (8) 13-1, 1,541; 3. Vanoss (7) 16-1, 1,485; 4. Okay (5) 11-1, 1,316; 5. Seiling (5) 9-0, 1,280; 6. Okarche (4) 13-2, 1,275; 8. Riverfield (1) 8-2, 1,090; 9. Boone-Apache 10-2, 932; 10. Allem 9-2, 928; 11. Velma-Alma 9-0, 740; 12. Cyril 9-3, 571; 13. Carnegie 7-3, 552; 14. Arapaho-Butler 11-4, 510; 15. Frontier 9-5, 325.

Class B

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton (51) 14-1, 1,710; 2. Roff (19) 11-4, 1,613; 3. Stringtown (7) 14-1, 1,460; 4. Leedey 13-1, 1,326; 5. Duke (2) 14-0, 1,281; 6. Kinta 14-2, 1,266; 7. Calumet (1) 14-1, 1,236; 8. Goodwell (4) 14-1, 1,131; 9. Buffalo Valley (5) 13-2, 1,118; 10. Glencoe 11-3, 1,033; 11. Paden (1) 14-0, 975; 12. Big Pasture 14-2, 728; 13. Stuart 11-3, 591; 14 (tie). Sentinel 12-3, 529 and Varnum 10-5, 529.