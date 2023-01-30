Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch for Jan. 30

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jadon Cool, Holland Hall: Has 1,016 career points after scoring 46 in two wins last week for the 5A East No. 2 Dutch (15-2). The 6-3 senior had 27 points in an 80-56 victory over 3A No. 1 and then-undefeated Metro Christian on Thursday. His teammate, Carter Benton, added 24 points as he went 7-of-9 on 3s. Cool opened the week with 19 points in a win over Victory Christian.

Karson Bickel, Claremore Sequoyah: The 6-4 senior averaged 15.5 points in wins last week over Salina and Kansas as the 3A No. 5 Eagles improved to 16-1.

Jarreth Ingram, Memorial: The 6-8 senior had 34 points and 19 rebounds in two wins last week. For the season, he is averaging 17.6 points and 9.1 rebounds.

GAMES TO WATCH

6A East: No. 4 B.T. Washington (10-4) at No. 9 Union (9-7): BTW defeated Union 84-71 in a season opener Dec. 6 as BJ Harris scored 23 for the Hornets.

5A East: No. 3 Hale (15-2) at No. 1 Memorial (14-3), Monday: A rematch of Memorial’s 68-63 overtime win in the season opener. Game was originally scheduled Jan. 24.

NEWS AND NOTES

Surprising Hornets `turn the corner’

Before the season, it wasn’t expected that Booker T. Washington would be in position to host a regional after graduating All-State guards Aaron Potter and Kam Parker off last year’s state semifinalists. But the Hornets are 10-4 and have a chance to be one of the East’s four regional hosts with a strong performance this week before the playoff pairings are decided next week.

The Hornets have won five of their last six games. Improved shot selection has been a factor as the Hornets are shooting fewer 3s after a lack of success beyond the arc.

“I think we’ve really turned the corner,” Hornets coach Eli K. Browb III said. “I think we’re on the right track. I love the 3 but also like the high percentage shots. This group can be stressful because it’s inexperienced and young but it’s also fun because they listen.

“They take hard coaching and I push them, and they get after it. Us being the smallest team every night, I tell them we can’t be the team that got outworked. We weren’t supposed to have 10 wins this year.”

Washington are scheduled to play Owasso, Sand Springs and Union this week. Owasso and Union could move ahead of Washington, which is No. 4 in the East.

“They all have size and talent and it won’t be easy but its an important week,” Brown said. “We’ve been stressing that to our kids. These games mean a lot.

“There’s no easy route but hopefully we can have a better route to get back to the state tournament.”

A weird victory for Chargers

Memorial’s Bobby Allison called Saturday’s 72-70 home win over Lawton as “one of the weirdest games I’ve ever coached.”

Lawton jumped out to a 17-6 lead over the first four minutes and finished the game with a 14-1 run over the last four minutes. In between, Memorial outscored Lawton 65-39. Ben Radford had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Memorial while Jarreth Ingram added 18 points and Seth Pratt scored 17.

With a 71-68 lead, Montae Collins made a clinching free throw with seven seconds left.

The East No. 1 Chargers avenged a 59-51 loss last month at Lawton. Allison said a key was Collins and Ty Jamerson holding Lawton point-guard Madden Padilla to 1 point — he scored 20 in the first meeting.

Allison said that because the game was played on a Saturday against a West team, that it had the feeling of a postseason game.

Clutch shooting

Last Friday, Owasso defeated Bartlesville 54-51 on freshman Boden Williams’ 3-pointer as time expired. Williams winning shot came after Bartlesville’s Michael Smith made the tying basket on a follow shot with 11 seconds left.

Also on Friday, Victory Christian’s Joseph Fletcher sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Conquerors a 56-54 win over 3A then-No. 1 Metro Christian. Fletcher’s inital 3-pointer on the final sequence was blocked, but teammate Chris Mason grabbed the deflection and passed it back to Fletcher, who made the fadeaway 3.







Playoff assignments

To balance out the 6A playoffs due to their being 20 “West” teams and only 12 “East” teams, four Oklahoma City-area schools were assigned to the East — Putnam North, Putnam West, Southmoore and Moore. Putnam North is ranked No. 2 in the East after being third overall last week.

OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 29, followed by voting points.

Class 6A

East

1. Broken Arrow (15) 16-0, 240; 2. Putnam North (1) 16-1, 226; 3. Bixby 13-4, 209; 4. B.T. Washington 10-4, 193; 5. Moore 11-5, 181; 6. Putnam West 7-8, 162; 7. Owasso 10-6, 145; 8. Jenks 9-6, 144; 9. Union 9-7, 136; 10. Southmoore 9-7, 132; 11. Sand Springs 8-8, 92; 12. Enid 9-7, 87; 13. Bartlesville 4-11, 73; 14. Stillwater 5-12, 64; 15. Muskogee 3-12, 38; 16. Ponca City 4-13, 38.

West

1. Edmond North (14) 14-2, 239; 2. Westmoore (2) 15-2, 226; 3. Norman 11-6, 193; 4. Lawton 13-5, 188; 5. Choctaw 13-5, 185; 6. Mustang 10-7, 163; 7. NW Classen 13-4, 156; 8. Deer Creek 10-7, 153; 9. Edmond Memorial 10-6, 146; 10. Edmond Santa Fe 8-9, 115; 11. Norman North 6-11, 96; 12. Putnam City 7-10, 90; 13. Yukon 6-11, 69; 14. Midwest City 5-12, 66; 15. U.S. Grant 5-9, 44; 16. Capitol Hill 4-15, 31.

Class 5A

East

1. Memorial (14) 14-3, 239; 2. Holland Hall 15-2, 214; 3 (tie). Edison (2) 12-4, 211 and Hale 15-2, 211; 5. Bishop Kelley 12-6, 184; 6 (tie). Collinsville 10-6, 161, and Coweta 10-6, 161; 8. Claremore 9-8, 137; 9. Glenpool 10-8, 129; 10. Tahlequah 9-9, 119; 11. Grove 9-7, 104; 12. Sapulpa 5-12, 72; 13. Shawnee 5-13, 69; 14. East Central 4-13, 64; 15. Rogers 4-12, 55. 16. Pryor 2-13, 30.

West

1. Carl Albert (12) 14-3, 195; 2. Del City (1) 10-5, 189; 3. El Reno 11-4, 171; 4. Southeast 9-6, 160; 5. Piedmont 12-6, 148; 6. Mt. St. Mary 13-3, 145; 7. Guthrie 8-6, 129; 8. Noble 8-7, 116; 9. Lawton MacArthur 8-9, 114; 10. Durant 8-9, 92; 11. Altus 7-8, 75; 12. Guymon 8-9, 56; 13. Lawton Eisenhower 3-13, 54; 14. Santa Fe South 6-11, 52; 15. McAlester 5-13, 27; 16. Duncan 0-15, minus-2.

Class 4A (Final)

1. Kingfisher (29) 15-2, 977; 2. Crossings Christian (16) 15-2, 917; 3. Weatherford (2) 16-1, 878; 4. OKC Douglass (5) 13-1, 849; 5. Okla. Christian School (2) 16-2, 812; 6. Newcastle 16-2, 792; 7. Stilwell 15-2, 573; 8. North Rock Creek 15-3, 557; 9. Anadarko 12-5, 485; 10. Tuttle 12-6, 483; 11. Perkins-Tryon 13-4, 468; 12 (tie). Ada 14-4, 429 and Catoosa 12-4, 429; 14. McLoud 14-4, 425; 15. Victory Christian 11-7, 377.

Class 3A (Final)

1. Metro Christian (16) 16-2, 838; 2. OKC Millwood (20) 9-9, 829; 3. Purcell (11) 16-1, 804; 4. Roland (1) 15-2, 711; 5. Claremore Sequoyah 16-1, 667; 6. Prague 14-2, 662; 7. Marlow 15-3, 608; 8. Crooked Oak 16-2, 587; 9. Alva 16-3, 488; 10. Lindsay 14-4, 468; 11. Kellyville 16-3, 458; 12. Kiefer 13-4, 424; 13. Keys 13-4, 344; 14. Hugo 11-7, 299; 15. Cascia Hall 13-6, 260.

Class 2A (Final)

1. Dale (41) 21-0, 760; 2. Preston (1) 17-3, 709; 3. Okla. Christian Academy 15-7, 666; 4. Hennessey 13-3, 639; 5. Colcord 10-3, 560; 6. Oktaha 15-4, 528; 7. Hooker 14-5, 499; 8. Pocola 11-5, 481; 9. Calera 13-6, 435; 10. Hobart 12-5, 343; 11. Minco 13-5, 316; 12. Nowata 14-5, 313; 13. Ketchum 11-7, 301; 14. Rejoice Christian 9-8, 237; 15. Latta 10-11, 181.

Class A (Final)

1. Caddo (37) 15-1, 1,242; 2. Rattan (9) 18-3, 1,178; 3. Vanoss (7) 17-2, 1,074; 4. Okay (6) 18-2, 1,060; 5. Okarche (8) 20-2, 1,047; 6. Seiling 15-1, 940; 7. Allen (2) 15-2, 880; 8. Boone-Apache 15-4, 767; 9. Riverfield (1) 15-4, 709; 10. Texhoma 15-5, 681; 11. Velma-Alma 15-2, 663; 12. Laverne (1) 15-4, 602; 13. Cyril 13-5, 387; 14. Frontier 15-6, 327; 15. Arapaho-Butler 15-6, 279.

Class B (Final)

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton (40) 20-1, 1,246; 2. Roff (18) 18-4, 1,201; 3. Stringtown 20-2, 1,049; 4. Calumet (2) 21-1, 1,006; 5. Buffalo Valley (5) 20-3, 943; 6. Kinta (2) 17-2, 925; 7. Duke 20-2, 877; 8. Goodwell (4) 18-2, 851; 9. Leedey 17-4, 810; 10. Glencoe 17-5, 743; 11. Paden 19-2, 643; 12. Sentinel 16-4, 402; 13. Timberlake 19-1, 486; 14. Big Pasture 18-4, 455; 15. Stuart 16-5, 427.