Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch for Jan. 23

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Connor Dow, Broken Arrow: The 6-6 Oklahoma State signee was the MVP of the Shawnee Invitational as he averaged 17 points in three games. Scored 23 in a 66-55 victory over Mustang in the final.

Triston Driver, Bixby: Sophomore guard scored 20 points in an overtime win over Union last Tuesday and 19 points against Stillwater in the Will Rogers Roper Invitational title game Saturday.

Titus Miller, Catoosa: The 6-6 junior had 74 points and 34 rebounds in three games at the Port City Classic.

GAMES TO WATCH

6A: No. 7 Bixby (12-3) at No. 1 Broken Arrow (14-0), Tuesday: Two of the state’s top players meet — Parker Friedrichsen and Connor Dow. Broken Arrow has a one-game lead over Bixby in the Frontier Valley Conference. Friedrichsen was the Will Rogers Roper Invitational MVP and had 138 points in four games last week.

5A: No. 3 Hale (15-2) at No. 2 Memorial (12-3), Tuesday: A rematch of Memorial's 68-63 overtime win in the season opener.

3A No. 1 Metro Christian (15-0) at 5A No. 5 Holland Hall (13-2), Thursday: Holland Hall is coming off its first two losses of the season — in overtime to Edmond Memorial and 50-48 loss to McGuinness. Metro won Kiefer's Dave Calvert Invitational last weekend.

6A: No. 15 Jenks (8-5) at No. 18 Union (8-7), Friday: The only regular-season meeting between these rivals.

6A No. 4 Lawton (12-4) at 5A No. 2 Memorial (12-3), Saturday: Lawton defeated Memorial 59-51 on Dec. 9.

NEWS AND NOTES

Broken Arrow stays perfect

Broken Arrow survived a close call Friday night and is 14-0 after winning the Shawnee Invitational. The Tigers, after an overtime win over OKC Southeast in the semifinals, overcame a slow start for a 66-55 victory over Mustang in Saturday's title game.

Tournament MVP Connor Dow had 21 points and DJ Howell added 11 in the final. Howell had 41 points in three tournament games. Mustang, ranked No. 9 in 6A, jumped ahead 18-8 and still led early in the third quarter before the Tigers took command.

Broken Arrow routed Mustang 70-46 in their earlier meeting this season on Dec. 10.

"It took us a while to refocus after Friday's game," Wallace said.

Howell drove for the winning basket at the end of Friday's OT as he bounced back after being called for a foul that resulted in the tying free throws at the end of regulation.

"That was big for DJ," Tigers coach Beau Wallace said. "We always talk about moving on to the next play and he did."

Broken Arrow had four players in double figures in the title game and four average in double figures for the tournament. All of the Tigers' points came from their starters Saturday, but their bench often contributes considerable scoring.

"That shows our versatility," Wallace said.

Sperry's Brown reaches milestone

Ethan Brown came into Sperry's game against Dewey on Jan. 17 needing 21 points to reach 1,000 in his career with the Pirates.

While there was little doubt that he would get there at some time, would he be able to accomplish the feat in front of the home crowd?

Brown answered that question midway through the third quarter when he sank the first of two free throws en route to a 31-point performance. His team would need all of those points as the Pirates pushed their lead to 17 and then held on for a 69-61 win over the Doggers in a non-conference contest at the Sperry Field House.

"I owe about everything I've done in basketball to my family, my teammates and my coaches. I definitely couldn't have done it by myself," Brown said. "It was a nice feeling to get to 1,000, but it was sweeter that we got it and we won."

Brown, who is unsure of his college plans but has fielded some offers, averages 21.5 points a game for the Pirates (4-10). He is connecting on more than 40% of his 3-point shots.

"Ethan can be hard to guard because he can score in so many ways. He can get to the rack or pull up from just about anywhere on the court," said Sperry coach Cole Fancher. "But what sets Ethan apart is the kind of person he is. He has a strong sense of integrity. I'm glad to have coached him and we will miss him when he's gone."​

Sandites' Hooper finds form

Luke Hooper didn’t play basketball his junior year but he shook off any lingering rust Saturday afternoon in the Port City Classic consolation finals at Catoosa. The 6-foot-4 power forward hit his stride for a career-best 12 points and nine rebounds to lead Sand Springs in a 60-33 rout over Verdigris.

“You don’t realize how much it can slip away from you, just getting back into basketball shape and timing,” said head coach Eric Savage. “He’s a big body and does a good job rebounding. If we can get him scoring on offense like he was able to today then it’s really going to help us.”

Sand Springs improved to 8-7.

RANKINGS

OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 22, followed by voting points.

Class 6A

1. Broken Arrow (19) 14-0, 627; 2. Edmond North (12) 13-2, 593; 3. Putnam North 15-1, 567; 4. Westmoore 14-2, 542; 5. Choctaw 12-4, 437; 6. Lawton 12-4, 420; 7. Bixby 12-3, 419; 8. B.T. Washington (1) 9-4, 406; 9. Mustang 10-6, 378; 10. Moore 10-5, 364; 11. Norman 9-6, 328; 12. Putnam West 7-8, 313; 13. Deer Creek 10-6, 294; 14. NW Classen 13-3, 285; 15. Southmoore 9-6, 263.

Class 5A

1. Carl Albert (25) 13-3, 529; 2. Memorial (2) 12-3, 531; 3. Hale (1) 15-2, 494; 4. Del City (1) 9-5, 489; 5. Holland Hall (1) 13-2, 471; 6. Edison 11-4, 458; 7. El Reno 11-4, 391; 8. OKC Southeast 8-6, 366; 9. Bishop Kelley 11-5, 361; 10. Piedmont 12-5, 344; 11. Mt. St. Mary 12-3, 309; 12. Coweta 9-6, 265; 13. Collinsville 9-6, 241; 14. Guthrie 8-6, 237; 15. Tahlequah 9-8, 222.

Class 4A

1. Crossings Christian (47) 15-1, 1,070; 2. Kingfisher (8) 14-2, 1,029; 3. Weatherford (1) 16-1, 943; 4. OKC Douglass (2) 14-1, 930; 5. Newcastle 15-2, 870; 6. Okla. Christian School 14-2, 808; 7. Stilwell 14-2, 628; 8. North Rock Creek 15-2, 623; 9. Anadarko 12-4, 613; 10. Tuttle 11-6, 525; 11. Perkins-Tryon 11-4, 467; 12. Victory Christian 10-6, 465; 13. Catoosa 12-4, 441; 14. Ada 12-4, 423; 15. Bethany 10-6, 384.

Class 3A

1. Metro Christian (39) 15-0, 983; 2. OKC Millwood (12) 8-8, 902; 3. Purcell (2) 15-1, 873; 4. Roland (1) 15-1, 799; 5. Prague 13-2, 744; 6. Claremore Sequoyah 14-1, 729; 7. Marlow 14-2, 709; 8. Crooked Oak 16-2, 660; 9. Alva 15-3, 558; 10. Kellyville 15-2, 537; 11. Kiefer 12-3, 485; 12. Hugo 11-5, 457; 13. Lindsay 13-4, 422; 14. Keys 12-4, 417; 15. Cascia Hall 11-6, 265.

Class 2A

1. Dale (55) 20-0, 980; 2. Preston (1) 15-3, 951; 3. Okla. Christian Academy 14-6, 919; 4. Hennessey 11-3, 854; 5. Oktaha 15-3, 768; 6. Colcord 10-2, 734; 7. Hooker 13-4, 703; 8. Pocola 9-5, 564; 9. Ketchum 10-6, 525; 10. Calera 13-5, 479; 11. Hobart 12-4, 458; 12. Minco 11-5, 374; 13. Rejoice Christian 8-7, 357; 14 (tie). Latta 9-11, 261, and Stratford 11-6, 261.

Class A

1. Caddo (37) 14-1, 1,242; 2. Rattan (9) 17-2, 1,178; 3. Vanoss (7) 16-2, 1,074; 4. Okay (6) 16-2, 1,060; 5. Okarche (8) 18-2, 1,047; 6. Seiling 13-1, 940; 7. Allen (2) 14-2, 880; 8. Boone-Apache 13-4, 767; 9. Riverfield (1) 14-4, 709; 10. Texhoma 14-4, 681; 11. Velma-Alma 14-1, 663; 12. Laverne (1) 13-3, 602; 13. Cyril 11-5, 387; 14. Frontier 15-5, 327; 15. Arapaho-Butler 14-6, 279.

Class B

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton (40) 19-1, 1,246; 2. Roff (18) 16-4, 1,201; 3. Stringtown 20-2, 1049; 4. Calumet (2) 19-1, 1,006; 5. Buffalo Valley (5) 18-3, 943; 6. Kinta (2) 17-2, 925; 7. Duke 18-2, 877; 8. Goodwell (4) 16-2, 851; 9. Leedey 15-4, 810; 10. Glencoe 16-4, 743; 11. Paden 17-1, 643; 12. Sentinel 15-4, 402; 13. Timberlake 18-1, 486; 14. Big Pasture 17-3, 455; 15. Stuart 15-4, 427.

— Scott Emigh, for the Sand Springs Leader, contributed to this report.