Boys basketball: Notes, rankings, games and players to watch for Jan. 16

Jermiah Johnson, Edison: The 6-3 junior had 56 points during a 2-1 week for the Class 5A No. 6 Eagles. Scored 25 in a 57-49 victory at 5A No. 2 Memorial on Saturday after producing 20 points in a 60-58 loss Friday at 5A No. 3 Hale.

Brett Burks, Claremore Sequoyah: Coach Tim Bart refers to the 6-foot senior as “my blue-collar defensive guy.” Had a career-high 19 points plus nine rebounds in a 79-46 win Friday at Adair..

Brandon Mann, Owasso: The 6-5 senior scored 34 points as the Rams split a pair of games last week. Mann had 22 in a 54-50 loss at 6A No. 1 Broken Arrow and scored 12 in a 54-45 win at Sand Springs.

GAMES TO WATCH

6A: Bartlesville (4-9) at No. 1 Broken Arrow (10-0), Tuesday: Two of the state’s top players meet — Bartlesville’s David Castillo and Broken Arrow’s Connor Dow, an Oklahoma State signee.

5A: No. 11 Bishop Kelley (8-4) at No. 3 Hale (12-1), Tuesday: A rematch of Hale’s 70-62 win on Dec. 20. Hale’s school-record winning streak is at 12.

Edison ends rivalry drought

Jermiah Johnson had 25 points as 5A No. 8 Edison rallied for a 57-49 victory over 5A No. 2 Memorial on Saturday. Jay Overton-Tobie added 11 points for the Eagles, who had not won at their rival since 2012.

It was especially impressive for Edison as it came less than 24 hours after a 60-58 loss at 5A No. 5 Hale. Edison (9-3) avenged a loss to Memorial (11-3) in last year’s area title game.

Memorial led 42-36 through three quarters, but Edison responded with a 14-0 run.

“Our kids handled Memorial’s pressure very well,” Edison coach Michael Parish said. “They showed great resolve. Our guards — Luke (Parish) and the twins (Cory and Ryan Hawkins) did a great job handling the ball, getting Jermiah and Jay in position to score.”

A bright spot for Memorial was Ben Radford, who had season-highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds. But a key for Edison was holding Memorial’s top two season scorers, Jarreth Ingram and Seth Pratt, to a combined 18 points — about half their average.

“I’m happy for our kids and it was great to see them celebrate,” Michael Parish said. “It’s been a hard road over the last three years to get here.”

Edison will play Thursday through Saturday in Catoosa’s Port City Classic.

Glencoe sets state record

Defending Class B state champion Glencoe set a state record with 26 3-pointers (in 48 attempts) in a 105-55 win over Pittsburg on Saturday.

Jakeb Weedn was 11-of-18 on 3s as he scored 35 points. Logan Vyrostek added 25 points with five 3s and Jaxton Weedn had 24 points with seven 3s.

Glencoe had 10 3s during a 37-point first quarter and added eight in the second for a 69-26 halftime lead. Six treys followed in the third and two in the fourth.

Three-time defending 4A champion Kingfisher held the previous record with 24 treys in a 2021 game.

Jaken Weedn also was honored for surpassing 2,000 career points. The only Glencoe boys player with more is Ty Lazenby (2,619). Chelsea Lazenby holds Glencoe’s girls record with 2,744 points.

Bart enjoys coaching return

After an eight-year absence, Tim Bart is enjoying his return to coaching as he has led Claremore Sequoyah to an 11-1 record at the midway point of the season.

“It’s such a great group, they work hard and they’re just fun to be around,” Bart said. “They are a throwback team with their work effort.”

The Eagles, ranked No. 6 in 3A, have won eight in a row after a 69-46 victory Friday at Adair. Sequoyah shot 66% overall from the field and was 13-of-20 on 3-pointers.

“It was pretty remarkable,” Bart said. “It’s one of the best shooting games ever by one of my teams.

“We’ve got three or four guys who can shoot 3s. When I was at Bartlesville we didn’t shoot that many, so I have adjusted to our talent.”

Eestyn Prater is the Eagles’ top scorer (15.6) and rebounder (7.5). Karson Bickel averages 13.7 points.

Bart, who coached at Bartlesville from 2000-14, recently picked up his 300th career victory when the Eagles won the Regent Prep Invitational.

Coaches are encouraged to submit their results for publication by emailing them to sports@tulsaworld.com. On many nights, results can also be called in to 918-581-8355.

Coaches are invited to send player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before 6 p.m. Sundays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.

OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Jan. 15, followed by voting points.

Class 6A

1. Broken Arrow (15) 10-0, 547; 2. Edmond North (12) 12-2, 510; 3. Putnam North 12-1, 490; 4. Westmoore 10-2, 468; 5. Choctaw 11-2, 428; 6. Moore 8-3, 371; 7. Lawton 9-3, 368; 8. Norman 7-4, 349; 9. B.T. Washington 8-4, 341; 10. Southmoore 8-3, 318; 11. Bixby 8-3, 314; 12. Mustang 7-5, 279; 13. Putnam West 7-8, 252; 14. NW Classen 12-3, 243; 15. Jenks 6-3, 213.

Class 5A

1. Carl Albert (21) 11-2, 529; 2. Memorial (2) 11-3, 479; 3. Hale (1) 12-1, 470; 4. Del City 8-5, 458; 5. Holland Hall (2) 12-0. 454; 6. Edison (1) 9-3, 437; 7. El Reno 9-3, 383; 8. OKC Southeast 7-3, 347; 9. Coweta 9-3, 345; 11. Bishop Kelley 8-4, 254; 12. Tahlequah 8-5, 242; 13. Mt. St. Mary 8-3, 236; 14. Guthrie 6-5, 196; 15. Collinsville 8-6, 194.

Class 4A

1. Crossings Christian (36) 14-1, 979; 2. Kingfisher (4) 10-2, 934; 3. Weatherford (9) 13-0, 912; 4. OKC Douglass (1) 8-1, 788; 5. Newcastle 12-1, 770; 6. Okla. Christian School 10-2, 714; 7. Victory Christian 9-3, 586; 8. Anadarko 10-2, 522; 9. Tuttle 9-4, 508; 10. Stilwell 11-2, 500; 11. Perkins-Tryon 10-2, 488; 12. North Rock Creek 11-2, 460; 13. Bethany 8-4, 387; 14. McLoud 10-3, 366; 15. Ada 9-3, 316.

Class 3A

1. Metro Christian (17) 12-0, 880; 2. OKC Millwood (16) 6-7, 861; 3. Prague (9) 12-0, 856; 4. Purcell (4) 11-1, 823; 5. Roland (2) 11-1, 719; 6. Claremore Sequoyah 11-1, 635; 7. Marlow 11-2, 631; 8. Crooked Oak 15-2, 627; 9. Alva 11-3, 525; 10. Lindsay 12-4, 477; 11. Kellyville 12-1, 470; 12. Kiefer 10-2, 466; 13. Hugo 11-5, 463; 14. Keys 10-3, 425; 15. Washington 8-5, 283.

Class 2A

1. Dale (48) 19-0, 980; 2. Preston 12-3, 863; 3. Okla. Christian Academy 12-4, 850; 4. Hennessey 11-2, 844; 5. Oktaha 12-2, 750; 6. Ketchum 9-3, 617; 7. Hooker 9-4, 582; 8. Colcord 6-2, 500; 9. Pocola 6-5, 482; 10. Hobart 9-4, 403; 11. Rejoice Christian 5-6, 350; 12. Latta 7-9, 338; 13. Calera 10-5, 318; 14 (tie). Okla. Union 8-7, 291 and Stratford 9-4, 291.

Class A

1. Caddo (52) 12-0, 1,532; 2. Rattan (7) 15-1, 1,402; 3. Vanoss (6) 16-1, 1,363; 4. Okay (5) 14-1, 1,208; 5. Seiling (7) 11-0, 1,200; 6. Okarche (2) 14-2, 1,175; 8. Riverfield (1) 11-3, 990; 9. Allen 9-2, 906; 11. Velma-Alma 12-0, 721; 12. Cyril 9-4, 461; 13. Carnegie 8-4, 412; 14. Arapaho-Butler 12-5, 411; 15. Frontier 11-5, 325.

Class B

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton (45) 16-1, 1,522; 2. Roff (17) 13-4, 1,450; 3. Stringtown (3) 17-1, 1,298; 4. Duke 16-0, 1,195; 5. Calumet (1) 16-1, 1,185; 6. Kinta 16-2, 1,101; 7. Buffalo Valley (8) 15-2, 1,077; 8. Leedey 13-2, 1,061 9. Goodwell (5) 15-1, 1,032; 10. Paden (2) 16-0, 920; 11. Glencoe 13-3, 886; 12. Big Pasture (1) 15-2, 685; 13. Sentinel 14-3, 549; 14. Stuart 13-3, 515; 15. Timberlake 14-1, 471.