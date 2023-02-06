PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hondo Avington, Webster: The 6-foot freshman scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half of a loss against Hale on Friday. Has averaged 14.6 points since moving into the starting lineup at the holiday break.

Parker Friedrichsen, Bixby: The 6-4 senior is averaging 30 points and 10 rebounds for the 6A East No. 3 Spartans, who are 14-4. Last Friday, he scored 32 points in a 69-61 win over Bartlesville.

Wyatt Powell, Metro Christian: The 6-3 junior averages 18 points for the 3A No. 1 Patriots.

GAMES TO WATCH

6A East: No. 1 Broken Arrow (17-0) at No. 5 B.T. Washington (10-5), Tuesday: Broken Arrow won the previous meeting, 72-55, on Dec. 13.

5A East No. 3 Holland Hall (16-2) at 3A No. 1 Metro Christian (17-2), Tuesday: The host Patriots look to avenge an 80-56 loss on Jan. 24.

6A East: No. 4 Owasso (11-6) at No. 3 Bixby (14-4), Friday: Two of the area’s top players will be featured — Owasso’s Jalen Montonati and Bixby’s Friedrichsen. Montonati is averaging 20 points during the Rams’ eight-game winning streak. Owasso prevailed in overtime, 71-63, when the teams met Dec. 16.

5A East: No. 4 Hale (16-2) at No. 2 Edison (13-4), Friday: Hale edged Edison 60-58 on Jan. 13.

NEWS AND NOTES

Patriots bounce back

After rolling to a 16-0 start this season, Class 3A No. 1 Metro Christian was in danger of a third consecutive loss Friday when it faced an early 12-point deficit at Lincoln Christian.

“Our guys have a target on their back, we know we’re going to get every team’s best shot,” Metro coach Bryon Flam said.

Metro was still down 45-39 going into the fourth quarter before rallying for a 66-57 victory. Mario Darrington led Metro with 15 points.

“We really haven’t had many close games this season when we’ve had to fight back to win,” Flam said. “This is going to help us. In the fourth quarter, we made plays, we made free throws and didn’t have turnovers.”

The Patriots have four players who average scoring in double figures — Wyatt Powell, Darrington, Brady Cox and Jackson Sowards.

“This is one of the most unselfish teams I’ve ever coached,” Flam said. “Everyone likes each other and they are fun to coach.”

Metro has a challenging final week of the regular season with games at McLain and Cascia Hall sandwiched around a matchup against Holland Hall — the Patriots’ only home game in their last seven.

“Win or lose this will get us ready for the playoffs,” Flam said.

‘Gritty’ OT win for Pirates

Trestin Thurman’s two free throws with four seconds left in overtime lifted Mannford past Cushing 60-59 on Friday night at Cushing.

Thurman, who went to the line with Mannford trailing by 1, had 11 points and eight rebounds. Conner Banfield was Mannford’s leading scorer with 13 points and Tyler Banfield added 12 points.

“Gritty overtime win for our kids against another ranked opponent,” Mannford coach Mike Banfield said. “Cushing made some plays at the end of regulation to get it to overtime, but our kids never flinched in overtime. We had multiple kids step up and hit big shots in big moments and our defense was solid and we got stops when we had to.

“We have played a tough schedule with 10 games against opponents that are currently ranked or ranked at the time we played them. I think that has prepared us for games like this past Friday night. I was proud of our kids’ effort and resiliency.”

Also making big contributions for the Pirates (11-8) were Mason Harvey with 10 points, Jake Moore with eight points and six rebounds, and Kaleb Kindley with 11 rebounds.

Host sites set

Owasso moved up three positions past Booker T. Washington in the final 6A East rankings that were released Monday. As a result, Owasso will be the fourth regional host instead of BTW. Last Tuesday’s Owasso at BTW game that could have had an impact on the rankings was canceled due to weather.

Notable

Hale junior Kabron Lewis reached 1,000 career points during a win over Webster on Friday.

Owasso replaced its canceled BTW matchup with a home game Feb. 18 against 5A No. 3 Holland Hall.

Top-ranked 4A Kingfisher’s 80-game home winning streak over six years ended with a 51-47 overtime loss to No. 3 Weatherford on Friday.

OSSAArankings.com coaches’ polls, first-place votes in parentheses, record as of Feb. 5, followed by voting points.

Class 6A (Final)

East

1. Broken Arrow (15) 17-0, 195; 2. Putnam North (1) 17-1, 184; 3. Bixby 13-4, 169; 4. Owasso 11-6, 142; 5. B.T. Washington 10-5, 141; 6. Moore 12-6, 140; 7. Putnam West 9-8, 127; 9. Union 10-8, 113; 9. Southmoore 9-8, 103; 10. Jenks 9-7, 102;11. Sand Springs 9-8, 74; 12. Bartlesville 5-12, 72; 13. Enid 10-9, 57; 14. Stillwater 5-14, 52; 15. Ponca City 4-15, 34; 16. Muskogee 3-13, 5.

West

1. Edmond North (13) 15-2, 195; 2. Westmoore (2) 15-3, 184; 3. Norman 12-6, 165; 4. Lawton 14-5, 156; 5. Choctaw 14-5, 148; 6. NW Classen 14-4, 132; 7. Deer Creek 11-7, 131; 8. Edmond Memorial 11-6, 129; 9. Mustang 10-9, 104; 10. Edmond Santa Fe 9-9, 97; 11. Norman North 8-11, 93; 12. Putnam City 9-10, 73; 13. Yukon 6-12, 60; 14. U.S. Grant 5-9, 39; 15. Capitol Hill 4-15, 27; 16. Midwest City 5-14, 23.

Class 5A (Final)

East

1. Memorial (13) 14-3, 210; 2. Edison (1) 13-4, 190; 3. Holland Hall 16-2, 186; 4. Hale 16-2, 182; 5. Bishop Kelley 12-7, 155; 6. Collinsville 12-6, 154; 7. Claremore 10-8, 134; 8. Coweta 10-7, 129; 9. Grove 10-7, 114; 10. Glenpool 10-9, 102; 11. Tahlequah 9-10, 93; 12. Shawnee 5-14, 68; 13. East Central 4-13, 59; 14. Rogers 4-13, 50. 15. Sapulpa 5-13, 35; 16. Pryor 2-15, minus-1.

West

1. Carl Albert (13) 15-3, 180; 2. Del City (1) 10-6, 168; 3. El Reno 12-4, 158; 4. Southeast 9-6, 149; 5. Piedmont 13-6, 139; 6. Mt. St. Mary 14-3, 130; 7. Noble 8-8, 113; 8. Guthrie 8-8, 108; 9. Lawton MacArthur 8-10, 97; 10. Durant 8-9, 87; 11. Altus 8-9, 68; 12. Lawton Eisenhower 4-13, 56; 14. Santa Fe South 6-11, 51; 14. Guymon 9-11, 50; 15. McAlester 5-14, 46; 16. Duncan 0-17, minus-3.

Class 4A (Final)

1. Kingfisher (29) 16-3, 977; 2. Crossings Christian (16) 16-2, 917; 3. Weatherford (2) 18-1, 878; 4. OKC Douglass (5) 17-1, 849; 5. Okla. Christian School (2) 17-2, 812; 6. Newcastle 17-3, 792; 7. Stilwell 15-2, 573; 8. North Rock Creek 15-4, 557; 9. Anadarko 13-7, 485; 10. Tuttle 14-6, 483; 11. Perkins-Tryon 14-4, 468; 12 (tie). Ada 15-5, 429 and Catoosa 14-4, 429; 14. McLoud 14-4, 425; 15. Victory Christian 11-7, 377.

Class 3A (Final)

1. Metro Christian (16) 17-2, 838; 2. OKC Millwood (20) 10-9, 829; 3. Purcell (11) 18-1, 804; 4. Roland (1) 17-2, 711; 5. Claremore Sequoyah 17-2, 667; 6. Prague 15-2, 662; 7. Marlow 16-3, 608; 8. Crooked Oak 17-2, 587; 9. Alva 18-3, 488; 10. Lindsay 15-4, 468; 11. Kellyville 16-3, 458; 12. Kiefer 14-4, 424; 13. Keys 14-4, 344; 14. Hugo 11-7, 299; 15. Cascia Hall 14-6, 260.

Class 2A (Final)

1. Dale (41) 21-0, 760; 2. Preston (1) 17-4, 709; 3. Okla. Christian Academy 16-7, 666; 4. Hennessey 15-3, 639; 5. Colcord 11-3, 560; 6. Oktaha 15-5, 528; 7. Hooker 16-5, 499; 8. Pocola 12-6, 481; 9. Calera 14-6, 435; 10. Hobart 15-5, 343; 11. Minco 14-6, 316; 12. Nowata 16-5, 313; 13. Ketchum 11-8, 301; 14. Rejoice Christian 9-9, 237; 15. Latta 11-12, 181.

Class A (Final)

1. Caddo (37) 16-2, 1,242; 2. Rattan (9) 20-3, 1,178; 3. Vanoss (7) 19-2, 1,074; 4. Okay (6) 19-2, 1,060; 5. Okarche (8) 21-2, 1,047; 6. Seiling 17-1, 940; 7. Allen (2) 15-3, 880; 8. Boone-Apache 17-4, 767; 9. Riverfield (1) 15-4, 709; 10. Texhoma 17-5, 681; 11. Velma-Alma 16-2, 663; 12. Laverne (1) 17-4, 602; 13. Cyril 15-5, 387; 14. Frontier 16-7, 327; 15. Arapaho-Butler 17-6, 279.

Class B (Final)

1. Fort Cobb-Broxton (40) 21-1, 1,246; 2. Roff (18) 19-5, 1,201; 3. Stringtown 20-2, 1,049; 4. Calumet (2) 22-1, 1,006; 5. Buffalo Valley (5) 21-3, 943; 6. Kinta (2) 17-3, 925; 7. Duke 22-2, 877; 8. Goodwell (4) 20-2, 851; 9. Leedey 19-5, 810; 10. Glencoe 19-5, 743; 11. Paden 20-2, 643; 12. Sentinel 18-4, 402; 13. Timberlake 21-1, 486; 14. Big Pasture 18-5, 455; 15. Stuart 16-5, 427.